Buffalo shot in ND, maybe by deer hunters
MEDINA, N.D. (FNS) — It was after 5 p.m. Monday, Nov. 18, and too dark to see when Kathy Hieb of rural Medina heard gunshots from what she believes to have been deer hunters near their farm. On Tuesday morning, she found a dead buffalo cow in a pasture less than a quarter-mile from their home in south-central North Dakota.
“I don’t think it was intentional,” she said. “Just stupid.”
Hieb speculates that harvest work going on in a nearby cornfield likely flushed some deer that were then moving in the area and spotted by hunters.
“It’s pretty bad when you don’t know the difference between a buffalo and a deer,” she said.
If the hunters were on the road, the buffalo was about 100 feet away when it was shot. Hieb said, based on the position of the wound, it was likely laying down when it was struck.
Hieb said they do allow hunting on their land but want to know who is on the property.
“All we want is for people to ask,” she said. “Out-of-state hunters, regulars that come every year, they ask. Locals and in-state hunters, don’t. It’s just inconsiderate.”
If the people who shot the buffalo had notified the Hiebs, they could have put the animal down rather than having it suffer, she said. They also could have dealt with the cow’s calf.
“The calf was running around,” she said. “It didn’t know what happened to its mama. It is old enough to wean so it should be alright.”
The cow was valued at between $800 and $900, Hieb said. They do not have insurance for that type of loss.
Stutsman County Sheriff Chad Kaiser said the Hiebs had notified his office but said they didn’t want an investigation.
“We’ve not had any other reports of livestock shot in Stutsman County,” he said.
Mark Pollert, game warden supervisor for the North Dakota Game and Fish Department for Southeastern North Dakota, said without an investigation it would be impossible to speculate on what happened, although hunters have responsibilities when in the field.
“Always know your target and what’s beyond it,” he said.
Pollert said the deer hunting season “seems to be going well.” He said there have been reports of hunters on posted land and in unharvested fields, although those problems are normal most years.
Bremer Bank sues trustees of Otto Bremer Trust
ST. PAUL (FNS) — Bremer Bank is suing its philanthropic parent — the Otto Bremer Trust — in order to halt efforts by three trustees to sell bank shares to a group of hedge funds and outside investors, the first step toward a potential bank sale.
Founded in 1943, the St. Paul-based $13 billion financial institution is the fourth-largest bank in Minnesota and the 11th-largest farm and agricultural lender in the country. The charitable trust is a 92% shareholder in the bank, which is otherwise employee-owned.
The bank company, Bremer Financial Corp., filed suit Tuesday, Nov. 19, in Ramsey County District Court against S. Brian Lipschultz, Daniel Reardon and Charlotte Johnson, both individually and as trustees of the Otto Bremer Trust. The 165-page lawsuit alleges that with the goal of enriching themselves, the trustees have lied to the bank’s board of directors and violated a structure set up 30 years ago as part of a 1989 bank reorganization, the first and last time its bank shares had ever been sold.
Bank President and CEO Jeanne Crain addressed Bremer Financial’s 1,800 employees by phone Tuesday afternoon to apprise them of the lawsuit.
“We don’t believe that Otto Bremer Trust’s actions to transfer a portion of their stock is valid,” said Crain, in an interview.
On Oct. 28, the trustees transferred approximately 37 percent of Bremer Financial’s voting stock to 19 out-of-state hedge funds, with the goal of replacing the Bremer Financial board of directors and putting Bremer up for sale, according to a written statement from bank officials: “This attempt to seize control of the company from its employee shareholders and deliver it to Otto Bremer Trust and its associates violated … organizational documents and applicable law.”
The lawsuit alleges that as majority shareholders, the three trustees stand to benefit financially at the expense of employee owners, and will take the bank into the uncharted territory of new ownership that may not align with the mission of bank founder Otto Bremer, a German immigrant who helped rescue some 55 rural banks during the Great Depression.
Bremer Financial lends to farmers and rural communities throughout Minnesota, North Dakota and Wisconsin, and is a major mortgage provider for Twin Cities Habitat for Humanity.
Fergus Falls’ WestRidge Mall heading to auction
FERGUS FALLS, Minn. (FNS) — WestRidge Mall, a mainstay in Fergus Falls since 1978, will go up for auction Dec. 9-11 with a starting bid of $700,000.
Ten X Commercial recently listed the mall, which was originally anchored by Woolworth’s, JC Penney’s, a Red Owl grocery store and Herberger’s. Dunham’s Sports and Dollar Tree are now the mall’s main anchors with a Home Depot nearby.
The mall is 32% percent occupied, Greater Fergus Falls said on its website.
The mall has more than 222,000 square feet with an additional 6,000-plus square feet in an outlot building.
Greater Fergus Falls CEO Annie Deckert said the property is a phenomenal opportunity to buy a underperforming asset with “very real potential to see huge future gains under a well-capitalized group with experienced management.”
Republicans line up to take on Collin Peterson
ST. PAUL (FNS) — Longtime U.S. Rep. Collin Peterson, DFL-Minn., says he’s holding out until next year to decide whether he’ll seek another term representing Minnesota’s 7th Congressional District, a move aimed at deterring a bruising campaign a while longer.
But that hasn’t stopped possible GOP challengers from entering the fray and setting up a deep bench of possible opponents to take on Peterson, one of the first Blue Dog Democrats, in the 2020 contest.
So far, five Republican candidates have thrown their hats in the ring to take on the 28-year incumbent. And the news that one was in the running flipped the district’s rating from likely Democratic-leaning to a toss-up.
Historically, Peterson has drawn a few challengers each cycle, but this year marks one of the largest if not the largest field aiming to take him on.
“People see there’s a huge opportunity to retire Collin Peterson,” Minnesota GOP Chair Jennifer Carnahan said Friday.
Peterson is the Congressional Democrat whose district supported President Donald Trump by the largest percentage in the country in 2016. And while he has held a grip on the seat for nearly three decades, his races have come down to closer margins in recent races.
Trump captured a 30 percentage point lead in the district over Hillary Clinton in 2016. And Peterson fended off a challenge from Republican Dave Hughes that year by about a 5-point margin. That spread shrunk in a re-match contest in 2018, with Peterson edging out Hughes by four points.
With Trump set to be on the ballot again in 2020, Hughes, along with Republicans Noel Collis, Michelle Fischbach, Joel Novak and Jayesun Sherman have each filed to take on Peterson in the down-ballot contest.
“I think it’s important to take a persistent approach,” Hughes said, pointing to his four years campaigning for the seat. “The third time is going to be the charm.”
Peterson hasn’t said whether he’ll seek re-election but has kept up campaign activities in the district. And he said he’d announce early next year whether he’ll run again. His campaign didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment on Friday.
“People know him, they trust him, they know he stands up for them,” Minnesota DFL Chair Ken Martin said of the 28-year incumbent. “I think Collin could offer up some prescriptions for us about how we win back some of these rural parts of the country because he does it and part of it just listening”
Each of the Republicans aiming to unseat Peterson has allied him or herself with the president early and sought to juxtapose his or her positions with moderate Peterson’s.
The candidates had different reasons for attempting to flip the district red for the first time in almost three decades. And they each said they expected that the president’s popularity in the district, and their support for his policies, would help them come out ahead.
In the run-up to the April nominating convention, the five will have to fight for the GOP endorsement before they can take on Peterson.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.