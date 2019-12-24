Bemidji woman dies in bus-car crash
BEMIDJI, Minn. (FNS) A 61-year-old Bemidji woman died Friday when her vehicle was struck by a coach bus in northwest Bemidji.
The woman, Francine Elaine Harrom, was crossing U.S. Highway 2 from Adams Avenue Northwest in a 2003 Chevrolet Cavalier at roughly 12:32 p.m. Friday, Dec. 20, according to the Minnesota State Patrol. A 2011 Coach bus, driven by 48-year-old Jeffrey Larry Sele of Thief River Falls, was traveling eastbound when it ran a red light, the Patrol said, and T-boned Harrom’s car. The report did not say if the bus was carrying any passengers.
Sele was wearing a seat belt and did not suffer any serious injuries. It is unknown if Harrom was wearing a seat belt.
Second person dies from silo fumes on Millerville farm
MILLERVILLE, Minn. (FNS) — Two men have died from a farming-related accident that took place Saturday, Dec. 21, north of Millerville, and as of Sunday, an 11-year-old boy was in a Twin Cities hospital fighting for his life.
According to the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Curt Boesl, 47, of rural Millerville, was working in the top of his silo when he was overcome by fumes. His 11-year-old son, Alex, was also in the silo and was overcome by fumes.
Another son, whose name was not released, was outside the silo and observed what happened. After calling 911 shortly before 11 a.m., the son called his uncle, Steve Boesl, who lived nearby.
Steve Boesl, 49, arrived on the farm and entered the top of the silo to try to rescue his brother and his nephew. Steve was then reportedly overcome by fumes as well.
The Millerville Fire Department was able to extricate all three from inside the top of the silo, the sheriff’s office said, and resuscitation efforts began.
Curt Boesl and his son were treated on scene by ambulance personnel and each were transported by LifeLink III helicopters. Curt was flown to St. Cloud Hospital and Alex was flown to Minneapolis Children’s Hospital. Curt Boesl died Sunday morning.
Steve Boesl was pronounced dead on scene by ambulance personnel.
A GoFundMe page set up for the families raised $15,880, and as of Sunday evening was no longer accepting donations.
Millerville is 20 miles northwest of Alexandria.
ND Supreme Court clerk retires after 31 years
BISMARCK (FNS) – The woman who is just the fourth clerk of the North Dakota Supreme Court is retiring at the end of the year.
Penny Miller took the position July 1, 1992, and has seen the office and the state’s court system through many changes. She’s worked with 14 justices, taken the office from a “purely paper world” to near paperless, and been part of the unification of the court system, which went from a county-based system to judicial districts.
Each day is different, and the judicial branch is always changing, according to Miller.
“That’s what makes the job one of those jobs you don’t tire of, because you never get in a rut,” she said.
Miller holds a law degree from the University of North Dakota. She worked for the State Bar Association after college, and was chief deputy clerk for the Supreme Court from 1988 until moving into the clerk’s spot.
It’s a job that includes the position of secretary-treasurer of the state board of law examiners, secretary of the disciplinary board, and a spot on the state canvassing board. She simplifies the job of clerk to say it’s that of record keeper, adding “everything comes through this office” to be checked for compliance of rules.
“It’s been very interesting,” Miller said. “It’s a legal-administrative mix job.”
The mix suits Miller well, according to Chief Justice Gerald VandeWalle, who said there are two parts to Miller. One is her job itself, “which requires a lot of tact on her part,” he said. The other is Penny the person, who he said is “almost a perfectionist.”
“If she misses our needs, she’s mad at herself,” VandeWalle said. “She’s a delight to work with.”
Miller has set aside her first six months of retirement to sleep, spend time with family, and “get a little wellness back into my life,” she said. A run for elected office is not on her retirement bucket list.
“I’m not sure what Penny 2.0 is going to come out to be, but it won’t be public office,” she said. “I want my time to be my time.”
Chief Deputy Clerk Petra Mandigo Hulm will step into the clerk’s position. Miller said the best advice she can give her is to find a balance between work and home life, and delegate the duties of the office.
“She’s worked here eight years. She knows it,” Miller said.
