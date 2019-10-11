Driver, 74, charged in death of Mandan woman
MANDAN, N.D. (FNS) — The driver of a vehicle that police say struck and killed a Mandan woman in September has been charged with felony negligent homicide, court documents show.
The charge was filed Wednesday, Oct. 9, against Gene Mosbrucker, 74. He was not arrested but ordered to appear in court at a later date, the Bismarck Tribune reported.
He is charged in the Sept. 5 death of Shirley Lee, 79, of Mandan. Lee was struck by a Suburban being backed up by Mosbrucker as she was walking across the parking lot of an apartment complex, police say. She was taken for medical treatment and died at the hospital.
A witness told police that Mosbrucker’s vehicle struck Lee and knocked her down, according to an affidavit. The vehicle continued until one tire was on Lee and then went forward, authorities say. Mosbrucker told police he stopped and pulled forward after he felt the vibration warning on his seat and then felt a bump, the affidavit states. He told police he “lost it” when he “may have looked in his mirror” and saw someone lying on the ground.
No attorney is listed for Mosbrucker in court documents.
First flight lands at Williston Basin International Airport
WILLISTON, N.D. (FNS) — To a round of thunderous applause, The Williston Basin International Airport is open for business.
The story of XWA has been one of complications, delays and last minute preparation, but also of the indomitable spirit of the Williston community, specifically its city leaders, who have worked for nearly a decade to get the airport operational.
In a serendipitous twist of fate, a delay actually added to the story of the airport, according to the Williston Herald. The United Airlines flight that was scheduled to be the first into the new facility was delayed in Denver due to weather issues, making Delta Connections from Minneapolis the first plane to land. That plane, the first commercial flight into Williston's state-of-the-art new airport, was piloted Williston native Elliott Monson.
As the first flight touched down, there were cheers and handshakes from city and airport officials. Smiling from ear to ear, Airport Director Anthony Dudas stood watching as the plane taxied up to the terminal, where passengers were greeted by Mayor Howard Klug and the rest of the City Commission, who handed out commemorative coins welcoming new arrivals as the first passengers into XWA.
"I've waited for this moment for 10 years," Klug said.
Man accidentally shoots himself in leg at Grand Forks post office
GRAND FORKS (FNS) — A man accidentally shot himself in the leg at a Grand Forks post office on Thursday, Oct. 10, police said.
Officers were called to the post office parking lot, 2501 28th Ave. S., around 2 p.m. A news release said the man was taken to Altru Hospital for a leg wound.
Police said the man, who appeared to be in his 30s, was handling a 9 mm pistol and accidentally discharged it, sending a bullet into his leg. It's unclear if charges will be filed.
Arrested Giuliani associate contributed to ND, Minn. GOP
(FNS) – An associate of President Donald Trump’s personal attorney Rudy Giuliani who was arrested Wednesday, Oct. 9, on campaign finance violation charges has a history of donating to the state Republican parties of North Dakota and Minnesota.
Soviet-born U.S. citizen Lev Parnas donated about $660 to each of the state parties in October 2016, according to the Federal Election Commission website.
Federal authorities allege that Parnas and another associate, Igor Fruman, funneled foreign money to U.S. politicians and political organizations in an effort to influence U.S.-Ukraine relations, according to the federal indictment.
Global Energy Producers, a company created by Parnas and Fruman in 2018, also contributed $325,000 to pro-Trump super political action committee America First Action, according to the Washington Post. The PAC spent more than $565,000 on digital and print advertisements against 2018 North Dakota Senate candidate Heidi Heitkamp, a Democrat, according to the FEC website. Heitkamp, the incumbent, was defeated by now-Sen. Kevin Cramer.
North Dakota Republican Party Chairman Rick Berg said the party would look into Parnas’ contribution and refund or donate the money received to charity if it finds Parnas has committed a campaign finance violation. Berg said it is unknown how Parnas’ contribution was used but that the party would “track it down.”
Minnesota GOP Chairwoman Jennifer Carnahan, hosting Trump on Thursday in Minneapolis, was not available for comment.
Parnas and Fruman, both based in south Florida, were arrested and were expected to appear in court in northern Virginia on Thursday, according to a spokesman in the U.S. attorney’s office in Manhattan, the New York Times reported.
Minn. officers issue fewer seat belt citations during extra enforcement
ST. PAUL (FNS) — Minnesota law enforcement issued about 200 fewer seat belt violations in a recent two-week extra enforcement period compared to a year ago, the Minnesota Department of Public Safety said.
In its recurring "Click It or Ticket" campaign, officers from more than 300 agencies reported 4,415 seat belt citations from Sept. 16-28. Also seeing a drop, child seat violations fell from 140 to 98 in the period.
St. Paul police wrote 402 seat belt violations, the most among Twin Cities metro agencies. In the outstate region, state troopers in the Duluth district issued 229 and the Rochester district 202. Duluth police reported 159 citations.
In 2018, 96 unbelted motorists lost their lives on Minnesota roads, the most since 106 were killed in 2014.
A Minnesota seat belt survey earlier this year shows 93.4% compliance for front-seat passengers.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.