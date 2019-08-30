Canadian motorcyclist killed, passenger injured in western ND crash
PALERMO, N.D. (FNS) — A 51-year-old Rainy River, Ont., man was killed and his passenger injured when he lost control of his motorcycle and crashed about 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 28, about eight miles east of Palmero, the North Dakota Highway Patrol said.
The motorcycle was towing a small trailer eastbound on Highway 2 when it began to rotate counter-clockwise, the Highway Patrol said. Both overturned and slid into the median, throwing both riders off the bike. The driver, identified as Richard Bourre, was transported to Trinity Hospital in Minot and later died. He was not wearing a helmet, the Highway Patrol said.
A 50-year-old female passenger, Tammy Collins, from Rainy River suffered serious injuries and was transported to Trinity. She was wearing a helmet, the Highway Patrol said.
Palermo is about 50 miles west of Minot.
Burgum names new policy director
BISMARCK (FNS) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum named Jace Beehler as his new policy director Thursday, Aug. 29.
Beehler will take over for Levi Bachmeier, who took a new job as business manager for West Fargo Public Schools. Beehler is currently a policy adviser for the Republican governor.
“Jace has been a highly effective advocate for several of this administration’s priorities, including the Main Street Initiative, higher education, transportation, commerce, UAS and the Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library and Museum,” Burgum said in a statement.
Beehler is a Grand Forks native and has a master's degree in public administration from Syracuse University. He'll take over the new position Oct. 1.
Rochester man dies in motorcycle crash
ROCHESTER, Minn. (FNS) — A Rochester man was killed in a motorcycle crash Wednesday evening, Aug. 28.
Patrick O'Hanlon, 53, was found dead at the scene of the crash on Olmsted County Highway 2 east of the intersection with Olmsted County Highway 10.
A driver who saw a motorcycle in the roadway at about 6:45 p.m. stopped and found O'Hanlon laying off to the side of the road unresponsive. The driver called 911 and performed CPR.
Responding Olmsted County sheriff's deputies also tried to revive O'Hanlon but were unsuccessful.
According to the Olmsted County Sheriff's Office, it appeared O'Hanlon was westbound on County Highway 2 and failed to negotiate a curve, overcorrected and lost control of the 1998 Harley Davidson he was driving. It appears he struck his head on a street sign, according to the investigator's report. O'Hanlon was not wearing a helmet, the report said.
There's no evidence another vehicle was involved in the crash. Deputies believe the witness who stopped to render aid arrived shortly after the crash because the exhaust pipes on the motorcycle were still warm.
Charges: College student makes shooting threats after frustrating efforts to find classroom
ST. PAUL (FNS) — A St. Paul community college student was charged with a felony Wednesday, Aug. 28, after threatening to “grab his shotgun” and shoot two women “in the face” when he became frustrated that he couldn’t find the right classroom on the first day of school this week, authorities say.
The threat was referenced in two Facebook posts made by Paul James Moulton on Monday, according to the criminal complaint filed in Ramsey County District Court, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.
Moulton is charged with one count of making threats of violence.
Police arrested Moulton without incident when he returned to the advising center the following day, charges say.
No firearm was on the 40-year-old at the time, but police did reportedly find a folding knife and brass knuckles.
Moulton also told officers that he suffered from PTSD from events in his childhood and that he purchased a shotgun after he and a former roommate “waged psychological warfare against one another,” the complaint said.
Officers found the gun at Moulton’s girlfriend’s home after executing a search warrant there.
Teen accused of school shooting threat maintains denial
WORTHINGTON, Minn. (FNS) — A Worthington teenager accused of threatening another student and to carry out a school shooting last spring entered a guilty plea Monday, Aug. 26, in juvenile court.
Although admitting his guilt to threatening a student, Sylias A. Kamm, 16, maintained his denial that he’d shoot a gun at anyone or the Worthington High School in general. In statements made to the court, Kamm admitted to threatening to beat up another student who he said provoked him by making fun of a family member and repeatedly called him names.
Kamm admitted that he told other students during last spring’s incident that he had access to guns, including an AK-47. That wasn’t true, Kamm said Monday. He claimed the students who reported his shooting threats twisted his words about having access to guns.
The state’s intent in accepting the plea petition, Hoefert said, was for Kamm to own up to his mistakes and receive treatment for whatever is causing him to make such threatening statements.
In May, Hoefert filed a motion to include into evidence a previous offense related to a school shooting threat Kamm allegedly made in February 2018 on Snapchat while he was a student in the Adrian School District.
