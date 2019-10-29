Police: Woman tried to burn down mobile home in mistaken quest for revenge
WILLISTON, N.D. (FNS) – A 26-year-old woman is facing two felony charges after police say she tried to burn down a mobile home in an attempt to get revenge on someone she thought had stolen from her.
One problem with her plan: The person she believed had stolen from her didn’t live there.
Kassandra Cote was charged Friday, Oct. 25, with a class B felony count of arson and a class C felony count of endangering by fire. She was ordered held Friday on $50,000 bond.
The fire happened on Sept. 21 at a Williston mobile home park, according to an affidavit of probable cause filed in Northwest District Court. Rodolfo Martinez, who lived there with his significant other and a small child, smelled smoke, saw a fire at the end of the trailer and was able to put the fire out.
In an interview with police earlier this week, Cote told a Williston police detective that she was angry with someone she thought had stolen items from a storage unit that belonged to her, charging documents state. She believed the man who had stolen from her, not Martinez, lived at the trailer.
She went to a gas station and filled a plastic two-liter bottle with gasoline, court records state. She placed the bottle on the ground against the outside of the trailer and flicked a lit cigarette into the bottle, causing it to ignite.
Cote is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on the charge on Nov. 20.
Truck driver sentenced for deadly I-29 crash near Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS — A judge has sentenced Timothy Mack of Castlewood, S.D., to 20 days in jail for a fiery Interstate 29 crash that killed one person in May 2018 just outside of Thompson, about 15 miles south of Grand Forks.
Mack pleaded guilty Monday, Oct. 28, to misdemeanor reckless endangerment for his part in the crash, which killed Wayne O’Connell, 57, of Shelly, Minn.
According to authorities, Mack was hauling cattle south on I-29 between Grand Forks and Thompson when he rear-ended a 1953 Ford pickup pulling a trailer full of wood. The pickup went airborne, landed off the road and exploded into flames.
Twin Cities-based Water Gremlin closes after lead poisoning found in children
ST. PAUL (FNS) – Water Gremlin LLC, recently hit with a historic fine by the state for polluting was shut down Monday, Oct. 28, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.
Officials ordered the White Bear Township company closed after learning that 12 children of employees have been exposed to lead, bought home accidentally.
In March, officials slapped the company with $7 million in penalties for 17 years of excessive pollution involving a carcinogenic industrial solvent.
The company manufactures lead products, including fishing sinkers and battery terminals, using the solvent TCE, or trichloroethylene.
The lead was discovered in the children Saturday. The investigation of Water Gremlin was jointly conducted by the state Department of Health and the Department of Labor and Industry.
Minnesota lawmakers look to outlaw flavored tobacco, ban online vape sales
ST. PAUL (FNS) — Democrats in the Minnesota House of Representatives on Monday, Oct. 28, proposed banning flavored tobacco products including menthol cigarettes and shutting down online sales of tobacco products and vaping devices.
The proposals were part of an expansive package aimed at curbing the use of e-cigarettes and vaping devices among young people in Minnesota. Lawmakers also proposed creating a new state office to protect Minnesota children and teens from vaping and hiking the legal age to buy tobacco products from 18 to 21.
The effort to raise awareness about electronic cigarettes and other products used for vaping comes after three Minnesotans died from lung diseases related to vaping and 84 have sustained lung injuries associated with vaping according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
A state survey of Minnesota students found that the number of 11th-grade students who reported that they vape jumped 54 percent between 2016 and 2019, with one in four 11th graders reporting that they vape. And the number of eighth-grade students who reported vaping within the last days nearly doubled within that timeframe.
“We are seeing a public health epidemic of injury in addition to addiction that I think has kicked this up a notch in terms of what our response is,” Rep. Laurie Halverson, DFL-Eagan, said. “We’re not waiting anymore. There’s no wait and see to see if these things are dangerous. We know they’re dangerous.”
Halverson and other House Democrats said they’d also seek to tax vaping devices and consider a tax increase on tobacco products as part of the package of proposals.
It’s not immediately clear how much of that package will garner bipartisan support in the divided Legislature, but Senate Republicans, who control that chamber, appeared ready to take up measures aimed at reducing vaping on Monday morning.
Sanders to hold November campaign rally on UMN campus
ST. PAUL (FNS) — U.S. Sen. Bernie Sanders will bring his campaign for the White House to Minneapolis on Nov. 3, according to the St. Paul Pioneer Press.
Sanders, a Vermont independent seeking the Democratic presidential nomination, will hold a rally that Sunday at Northrop Auditorium on the University of Minnesota’s East Bank campus in Minneapolis. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. and the event starts at 6 p.m.
Sanders will be joined by U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar, a Democrat who represents Minneapolis and the 5th Congressional District.
Earlier this month, Omar publicly endorsed Sanders’ White House bid, breaking from the rest of the state’s Democratic congressional delegation, which supports U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar.
In August, Sanders brought his 2020 campaign to Minnesota for the first time when he attended the State Fair.
