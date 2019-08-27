One dead in off-road vehicle crash in western North Dakota
ARNEGARD, N.D. (FNS) — One man is dead after a crash Sunday afternoon, Aug. 25, on a Polaris side-by-side west of 139th Avenue, 15 miles south of Arnegard in western North Dakota.
According to North Dakota Highway Patrol, a 27-year-old man from Philadelphia, Miss., was driving south on a private roadway when he went over the top of a hill.
The driver overcorrected before hitting a barbwire fence, causing the vehicle to overturn.
The vehicle flipped several times as it went down the hill, eventually coming to a stop on the driver’s side.
The driver was partially ejected from the driver’s side window and pinned under the vehicle.
He was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.
A passenger in the off-road vehicle was not injured.
The crash remains under investigation.
Minn. teen faces felony charges of criminal sexual conduct, assault, threats against children
FRAZEE, Minn. (FNS) — A 17-year-old rural Frazee girl has been charged in Becker County Juvenile Court with four felonies: Two counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct, one count of second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, and one count of making terroristic threats.
The girl is accused of physically and sexually assaulting three children under the age of 8 multiple times from Jan. 1 to Aug. 5, according to court records.
The charges were filed after a forensic interview with the oldest victim, done by the Red River Child Advocacy Center on Aug. 15.
The oldest victim said she was afraid to tell sooner because the girl frightened her with a knife and threatened to kill her and her family if she told anyone, according to the juvenile court complaint.
The oldest victim said she witnessed some of the assaults on the younger two victims. The victims were often tied up and gagged during the sexual assaults. Physical assaults included choking, beating and holding the younger ones out a high window by their legs as if planning to drop them, according to court records.
Duluth marine museum attracts 20 millionth visitor
DULUTH (FNS) — Automatic counters at the Lake Superior Maritime Visitor Center in Canal Park logged their 20 millionth guest last week, the center said in a news release Friday, Aug. 23.
Often called “the marine museum” and located at the foot of the Aerial Lift Bridge, the visitor center is free and was among the first tourist attractions in the city of Duluth. It has faced every sunrise, every squall and every visiting ship since 1973. It receives more than 400,000 visitors annually.
The name of the 20 millionth visitor is not known, only that the figure was tripped by yet another guest across the center’s 46 years of operation. It is cooperatively owned and operated by the 700-member Lake Superior Marine Museum Association and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers.
“In a lot of cases people just stumble upon it and are surprised about what we have to offer,” interim director Sara Summers-Luedtke said in the news release.
The visitor center is open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. through Labor Day, then 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. until spring.
Authorities investigating death after assault call in northwest Minn.
GONVICK, Minn. (FNS) — Authorities in Polk County are investigating a death in Gonvick, according to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff’s Office.
Polk County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a reported assault just before midnight Friday night in the small community about 44 miles northwest of Bemidji. Upon arrival, a man was found dead.
A female was arrested for driving while intoxicated, the release said.
No names are being released at this time, pending family notification.
There is no danger to the public.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.