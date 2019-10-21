ND Veterans Cemetery in Mandan to add columbariumMANDAN, N.D. (FNS) — Veterans and their families will soon have a new option for a final resting place at the North Dakota Veterans Cemetery.
Cremated remains handled by the cemetery south of Mandan are currently buried, but construction is expected to begin next summer on a columbarium, which is a structure designed to hold urns above ground. The cemetery secured federal funding earlier this month for the project, the Bismarck Tribune reported.
The first phase, with space to inter 1,800 remains, could be finished as soon as the summer of 2021.
The cemetery worked with landscape architecture students from North Dakota State University on the design. Fargo-based firm Shultz + Associates Architects, which is further refining the design to ready it for construction.
The design work from NDSU was included in a grant application seeking $1.3 million in federal funds to build the columbarium.
This will be the second new columbarium in the Bismarck-Mandan area. Another smaller structure is slated to be installed this spring at the Mandan Union Cemetery.
Fargo police identify body found by Red RiverFARGO (FNS) — A body found by the Red River on Thursday, Oct. 17, has been identified as Brian Jeffrey Reed, 35, of Fargo, according to the Fargo Police Department.
The body was found just after 6:30 pm on the west side of Dike East by the Red River, police said.
Police say there are no signs of foul play at this time. Investigators are waiting for the final autopsy results to determine the cause of death, which could take several weeks.
Burgum declares statewide flood emergency
BISMARCK (FNS) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum signed an order declaring a statewide flood emergency Monday, Oct. 21, after an early blizzard struck the central and eastern parts of the state about 10 days ago. Coupled with a wet summer, the snow and ensuing floods has ruined crops and prevented many farmers from harvesting.
The emergency declaration clears the path for a request to the U.S. Department of Agriculture for federal assistance. If Burgum makes the request for a disaster declaration and USDA Secretary Sonny Perdue grants it, farmers in hard-hit counties could be eligible to receive reimbursement equal to the price of their lost crops.
Burgum and state Department of Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring held town halls in Fargo, Grand Forks, Jamestown and Fessenden Monday to hear about the impacts of the flooding from community leaders and residents.
Speaking at Fargo City Hall on Monday, Burgum said the economic hardship on farmers after the flood is “likely unprecedented,” according to a news release.
The cities of Grand Forks, Jamestown, Valley City and LaMoure and the counties of Barnes, Cavalier, Grand Forks, LaMoure, Stutsman, Traill, Wells and Walsh previously declared flood emergencies, according to the release. More cities and counties are expected join the list after the state’s Department of Emergency Services finishes a full assessment of the damages, Burgum spokesman Mike Nowatzki said last week.
Fargo man sentenced to over 10 years for molesting a minor
FARGO (FNS) — Judge Susan Bailey ordered a 25-year-old Fargo man Monday, Oct. 21, to serve 13 years in prison on charges of molesting a minor.
MacArthur Ryan Paulson, 25, pleaded guilty to two felony charges of gross sexual imposition in July in Cass County District Court.
Once out of prison, Paulson must serve five years of supervised probation. He received credit for having already spent 239 days in jail.
According to charging documents, the victim told authorities Paulson inappropriately touched him when they were at a Fargo hotel. The alleged offense occurred around August 2018.
Paulson told police he stayed with the victim’s family at the hotel during the summer of 2018, according to charging documents.
