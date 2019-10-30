Truck driver sentenced for deadly I-29 crash near Grand Forks
GRAND FORKS (FNS) — A judge has sentenced Timothy Mack of Castlewood, S.D., to 20 days in jail for a fiery Interstate 29 crash that killed one person in May 2018 just outside of Thompson, about 15 miles south of Grand Forks.
Mack pleaded guilty Monday, Oct. 28, to misdemeanor reckless endangerment for his part in the crash, which killed Wayne O’Connell, 57, of Shelly, Minn.
According to authorities, Mack was hauling cattle south on I-29 between Grand Forks and Thompson when he rear-ended a 1953 Ford pickup pulling a trailer full of wood.
The pickup went airborne, landed off the road and exploded into flames.
An investigation, which included video, showed that a chunk of wood had flown off the back of the pickup, striking Mack’s windshield, temporarily blinding him.
However, the investigation also showed that Mack had not rested long enough before getting behind the wheel of the semi, not getting much sleep over the two days before the crash.
During Monday’s sentencing, Grand Forks County District Judge Jay Knudson alluded to that fact, stating that he was “holding him (Mack) to a higher standard.”
Minot Air Force Base man gets 7 years for child porn
BISMARCK (FNS) — An airman at Minot Air Force Base who pleaded guilty to distributing child pornography has been sentenced to seven years in prison.
Carl Deshawn Dean, 21, was accused of creating a fake female persona and soliciting sexual images of children online.
He pleaded guilty to distribution of child pornography after investigators learned he received and distributed child pornography while serving at the base between December 2016 and March 2018, according to a news release from U.S. Attorney Drew Wrigley’s office.
In addition to distributing images of child sexual abuse, the Air Force Office of Special Investigations learned Dean sought out people who had access to children and asked them to take nude photos and participate in sex acts with children.
Dean used Gmail, Facebook and apps including Snapchat and WhatsApp to solicit the images, the release said.
Investigators found 878 images and 42 videos of apparent child pornography in Dean’s electronic media and were able to match 693 images and 15 videos to known child pornography images, according to the release. Dean also shared images and videos of child sex abuse 200 to 300 times.
Escaped Wadena inmate captured after manhunt
WADENA, Minn. (FNS) — Ryan Paul Petro, an inmate who escaped during transition into court at the Wadena County Courthouse Monday, Oct. 28, was apprehended as of Tuesday evening in the city of Wadena.
Wadena County Sheriff's Office gave notice of his apprehension around 5 p.m., Oct. 29. Petro was apprehended in the city of Wadena. The man was no longer in his handcuffs. No further details of his capture were immediately available.
A regional effort that started at about 2:44 p.m., Monday, Oct. 28, involving 25-30 officers, two drones, a helicopter, two dogs on the scent and about two dozen reported sightings by area residents.
Petro was considered dangerous. He was set for an omnibus hearing at 1:30 p.m. Monday, for charges of misdemeanor obstructing legal process, misdemeanor disorderly conduct, misdemeanor damage to property, misdemeanor fleeing on foot and felony conditions of release-first degree burglary. Petro was dressed in an orange shirt, tan pants and wore handcuffs.
Due to the unknowns of what Petro may have done and the proximity to area schools, Wadena-Deer Creek Elementary School, M State College and Wadena-Deer Creek Middle High School were all put on soft lockdowns Monday and again Tuesday. Another area school, Bertha-Hewitt also went into a soft lockdown Tuesday. That means building doors are locked or manned, there is a police presence, but daily activities continue at the schools.
This isn't Petro's first escape from police. He has a long history with law enforcement in Wadena County including an escape from custody in 2005, followed by convictions for burglary, criminal sexual conduct, drug sales and theft.
Petro currently has 13 pending charges from six different incidents. Those stem from as far back as August 2018 and include first degree burglary, and charges related to possession of legend drugs. In March of 2019 he fled police and once again he was charged with fleeing a police officer in Sept. 2019, which was his latest entry into the Wadena County Jail.
Petro's notable arrest in 2018 came when he was found to have hundreds of pieces of women's clothing he'd stolen from a nearby home. He was reportedly seen exiting a home wearing the women's clothes.
Earlier, Carr said he had no reason to believe Petro planned an escape.
New Cass County commissioner will be selected Wednesday, filling Vern Bennett's vacant seat
FARGO (FNS) — Cass County will have a new county commissioner this Wednesday, Oct. 30.
Three men have applied for the position and one will be appointed after being interviewed at a meeting at 11 a.m. in the courthouse.
The commissioners voted 3-1 in a special meeting Wednesday, Oct. 9, to take applications for the vacancy in District 3 after longtime Commissioner Vern Bennett passed away Sept. 29 at age 86.
Applications were due Monday, Oct. 21. The three who submitted applications or letters of interest were former three-term commissioner Ken Pawluk, former state legislator Ben Hanson of West Fargo and former Hector International Airport manager and City of Fargo employee Jim Kapitan, who lost a close election to Bennett in 2016 by a 51% to 49% margin.
Hanson and Kapitan will appear in person, while Pawluk will be interviewed by phone because he is unable to attend Wednesday's meeting.
After this appointment is made, voters will have their say who will represent the district for a four-year term in next year's primary in June and general election on Nov. 3.
One commissioner represents each of the five districts in the county, but all are elected at-large or voted on by all county residents.
Bennett, who had been on the board for 15 years and was superintendent of the Fargo school district for 28 years before retiring in 1999, represented the Third District, which covers the southeastern corner of the county and includes a large portion of Fargo south of Interstate 94 and east of 45th Street South.
Commissioners decided that the person appointed should live in the district.
The lone vote against the decision to accept applications was by Commission Chairwoman Mary Scherling, who suggested to the board that they appoint Pawluk, due to his years of experience and after being elected "overwhelmingly" three times by voters previously.
However, board members Rick Steen and Chad Peterson thought the process should be more transparent and be opened up to other applicants before making a decision. It was also decided that all candidates who applied would be interviewed and treated as finalists because of the short time frame.
Social media campaign aims to reduce Fargo school lunch debt
FARGO (FNS) — A social media campaign aims to help eliminate lunch debt for families in the Fargo Public Schools.
Last year, about $30,000 worth of hot lunches went unpaid.
In some cases, when a family is unable or unwilling to pay for lunches served to students, the school district seeks to recoup the cost by submitting unpaid accounts to collection agencies.
In smaller debt cases involving balances of $60 or less, the district often aims to continue working with families to see if a collection agency can be avoided.
Fargo schools Superintendent Rupak Gandhi said the district is looking at possibly changing policy so no lunch debt cases get sent to collection agencies, but that has yet to be decided.
To help address the situation, Michaela Schell and Chris Kulesa, members of the Women's Leadership Program, a program of the North Dakota Women's Business Center, decided to launch a fundraising campaign on social media.
Schell, who has children in elementary school, said she and Kulesa have a passion for helping children and their families, and they felt the fundraising effort would be a way to support the community in a meaningful way.
They started on Oct. 21 with a post on the Fargo Public Schools Facebook page. The campaign is set to run through Nov. 4.
Schell and Kulesa are calling on community members to make a financial donation, share the social media post and encourage their Facebook friends to do likewise.
The Fargo Public Schools Development Foundation is helping facilitate the fundraiser.
Gandhi said the district is grateful any time it receives support from the community, including the social media campaign aimed at helping the school district with its lunch debt.
He stressed that any family facing financial stress may apply for the district's free and reduced lunch program, which he said can help families when things like lunch costs become a barrier.
Schell said that as of late Tuesday afternoon the effort had raised about $1,500, an amount she said would cover the cost of lunch for about 612 students in need.
The campaign's original Facebook posting can be found on the school district's Facebook page.
