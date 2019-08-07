Bail set at $1 million cash only for Fargo man accused of murder, arson
FARGO (FNS) — A judge has set bail at $1 million cash only for a man charged with murdering his ex-girlfriend and setting fire to the apartment where her body was found.
Sheldon Davis, 44, made his first appearance on the charges in Cass County District Court by interactive television Tuesday morning, Aug. 6.
Davis is charged with one count of murder, a Class AA felony, and one felony count each of arson and endangering by fire or explosion in the death of Denise Anderson, 52, whose body was found at Davis’ apartment on Aug. 1 after a fire was reported in the apartment building on the city’s north side.
Davis appeared Tuesday before Judge Tristan Van de Streek, who until recently was a prosecutor with the Cass County State’s Attorney’s Office.
Prosecutor Renata Selzer requested bail at $2 million, cash only, citing a long list of past convictions for Davis, including a terrorizing conviction in Cass County from 2013.
Van de Streek set terms of release at $1 million bail, cash only, and set the next court appearance for Davis for Sept. 5.
Ben Carson’s ND visit rescheduled for Wednesday
BISMARCK (FNS) — Ben Carson’s trip to North Dakota is back on.
After the trip was announced and postponed just hours later Monday, Sen. John Hoeven’s office said Tuesday, Aug. 6, the head of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will come to North Dakota Wednesday.
Carson is scheduled to tour a new housing and supportive service facility in Grand Forks and hold a roundtable discussion on housing in Grand Forks City Hall. Then he will tour Fort Totten on the Spirit Lake Reservation with Chairwoman Peggy Cavanaugh and other tribal officials.
Hoeven’s office said he wanted to bring Carson to the state to “showcase local housing projects and give local government and tribal officials an opportunity to provide direct input on HUD’s programs.”
Fargo man pleads guilty to soliciting minors in Dickinson, may face deportation
DICKINSON, N.D. (FNS) — A Fargo man pleaded guilty Monday in Dickinson to solicitation of a minor, a Class C felony, and will likely face deportation proceedings.
Bashir Bare Abdi, 27, originally faced charges from January of “luring minors by computer,” a Class B felony.
Abdi’s attorney, Steven D. Mottinger of Fargo, explained that Abdi was responding to an online posting from a 14-year-old girl.
“It was a back-and-forth conversation in regard to him engaging in sexual activity,” Mottinger said. “The agreed upon price was some Kit-Kat candy bars. Mr. Abdi ultimately drove to a predetermined location. Obviously, the undercover agent was not a 14-year-old, but (Abdi) did have the candy bars with him.”
Mottinger explained that Abdi left Somalia at 14, and lived in Kenya and South Africa before coming to the United States about five years ago.
Abdi was sentenced to three years incarceration with ND Department of Corrections, with all three years suspended, and placed on supervised probation.
He also received a $1,000 fine, and will have to register as a sex offender.
61-year-old man enters Alford plea in southern Minnesota shooting case
OLIVIA, Minn. (FNS) – A Fairfax man has pleaded guilty to attempted second-degree murder in the shooting of an employee at a Fairfax convenience store/service station in January.
Michael John Klatt, 61, entered an Alford plea in Renville County District Court to attempted second-degree murder with intent — not premeditated and to second-degree assault with a dangerous weapon.
