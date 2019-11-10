USDA clears path to aid for farmers in 47 flood-stricken N.D. counties
BISMARCK (FNS) — The U.S. Department of Agriculture approved Friday, Nov. 8, disaster designations for 47 North Dakota counties dealing with severe flooding and major crop losses. The approval clears the path for farmers in hard-hit areas to apply for federal relief.
Gov. Doug Burgum initially submitted the request for the designation to Secretary of Agriculture Sonny Perdue at the beginning of the month.
The designations make farmers in the declared counties and those adjacent eligible to receive federal loans under the Farm Services Agency’s Emergency Farm Loan Program and and the Small Business Administration’s Economic Injury Loan Program for farm-related business, according to a news release. Producers are also eligible to apply for relief via the federal Wildfires and Hurricanes Indemnity Program.
“We deeply appreciate Secretary Perdue’s quick response to our request because help can’t come soon enough for our farmers and ranchers facing one of the most difficult and stressful seasons on record,” Burgum said in a news release.
To qualify for the designation, a county must have experienced a minimum 30 percent production loss of at least one crop due to flooding. Of the 47 counties included in the designation, 45 met the threshold. The other two — Morton and Billings — were still eligible for the designation “because of the inability to secure commercial financing to cover losses,” according to the release.
The six counties in the state that did not receive the designation — Barnes, Burleigh, Dickey, Logan, McLean and Richland — requested a deferral to determine the severity of the crop losses.
Burgum signed an order declaring a statewide flood emergency Monday, Oct. 21. A total of 22 counties and six cities, including West Fargo, Jamestown and Grand Forks, independently declared flooding emergencies, Burgum spokesman Mike Nowatzki said last week.
Farmers and ranchers seeking assistance can find more information at https://www.ndresponse.gov/.
Two friends charged in fatal shooting of St. Paul teen
ST. PAUL (FNS) — Two juveniles have been charged in the accidental shooting of a friend in St. Paul.
Three teens went to 17-year-old Da’Qwan Jones-Morris’ house in St. Paul on Wednesday, Nov. 6, to play video games.
Jones-Morris was playing the “Madden” football video game when Tevis Devol Staples, 16, took out a gun he had reportedly stolen out of a vehicle, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.
He unloaded the firearm and handed it to his 15-year-old friend, who proceeded to play with it before handing it back to Staples.
That’s when Staples said he loaded the gun and handed it back to the younger teen, telling him to place it in his bag.
Then he heard “a loud shot” and discovered that the 15-year-old had accidentally shot Jones-Morris, according to the account outlined in juvenile petitions against Staples and the 15-year-old. Both were charged Thursday in Ramsey County District Court with separate counts of second-degree manslaughter.
The names of minors 15 years and under charged with felonies are private under state law.
Second-degree manslaughter is brought in cases where individuals are accused of causing the death of another by consciously engaging in conduct that creates an unreasonable risk of “causing death or great bodily harm.”
Legislator looks to lift ‘regulatory burden’ for freelance beauticians
ST PAUL (FNS) — A state legislator is looking to reverse what she calls a “regulatory burden” requiring some freelance makeup artists and hair stylists to hold salon manager licenses.
The Minnesota Board of Cosmetologist Examiners implemented a rule last December requiring beauticians to hold a full cosmetology salon manager license in order to be hired to apply makeup or style hair at weddings, proms or other events. The rule does not apply to those working for a film or theater production.
A full cosmetology manager license requires 4,000 hours of training and extra coursework, for which Republican Sen. Karin Housley of St. Marys Point said “there’s no reason.”
“All the Board has done is push well-intentioned people out of business,” Housley said in a Thursday, Nov. 7, news release.
Housley is introducing legislation to reverse the board’s rule. Freelance hair and makeup artists have filed a lawsuit challenging the board as well.
“We are not talking about full-fledged cosmetologists who work in a salon,” Housley said, but freelance artists “that had been working without problem for years — until the state decided to weigh in.”
Housley’s bill is limited to artists who clean, dry and style hair and apply makeup.
Feds award $9M to Minnesota ag water program
ST. PAUL (FNS) — Minnesota’s agricultural water quality program was awarded $9 million in federal funding on Friday, Nov. 8, the state Department of Agriculture announced.
The five-year grant is the second that the program has received since 2015 through a U.S. Department of Agriculture conservation partnership. Founded in 2014, the state Water Quality Certification Program has accredited an estimated 800 farms for their efforts to meet Minnesota water conservation standards.
Practices that the program encourages are aimed at reducing soil displacement caused by agricultural runoff, as well as phosphorous leaching and nitrogen loss. They are used across from 550,000 acres of Minnesota farm land, according to the state agriculture department.
State environmental officials have said that conservation practices benefit both farmers and the environment. Strip-tilling, for example, is thought to use less fuel — meaning that farmers don’t have to buy as much of it while simultaneously cutting back on their emissions.
In a statement, a state agricultural department spokesperson said that the USDA funding will go to the farms themselves for the implementation of water conservation practices.
Commissioner aims to raise awareness about weatherization assistance program
ST. PAUL (FNS) — Low-income Minnesotans could be eligible for federal financial support to get their homes weatherized and ready for winter.
And the state’s commerce commissioner is hoping that more people will apply and take advantage of the funds.
Commissioner Steve Kelley said he is aiming to raise awareness about the Weatherization Awareness Program, which is run by the state, as well as the Low Income Energy Assistance Program. Both provide federal assistance to repair and improve furnaces, heating and energy systems and home insulation to improve energy efficiency.
“One of the ongoing challenges is that not enough people know about the program or think about applying even though they might be eligible,” Kelley told Forum News Service in a recent interview. “There’s a significant pool of funds available for rural residents who need to have their house weatherized.”
Kelley said two-thirds of those who utilize the program live outside the Twin Cities metro area.
Eligibility for the Weatherization Assistance Program is based on 200% of the Federal Poverty Income Guideline. For a single individual, the annual income threshold is $24,980. For a family of four, the cap is $51,500.
Top priority is given to elderly individuals, households with young children or disabled family members as well as high energy-consuming households. Families that have received Temporary Assistance for Needy Families (TANF) or Supplemental Security Income (SSI) in the last year can also apply for assistance.
The nudge to get Minnesotans signed up for the programs comes ahead of what Farmers’ Almanac has predicted will be a cold, snowy winter.
