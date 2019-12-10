Makoti man, companions claim Everest record
MINOT, N.D. (FNS) — Ryan Wagner’s recent Nepal trip was one for the record books.
Wagner, who lives in Makoti, a Ward County city south of Minot, and his companions, Scott Loughney, from Vancouver, Wash., and Uprendra Sunawar, from Nepal, set a world record for the fastest time in completing the Everest Mailrun last month, the Minot Daily News reported.
The trio began their grueling 400-mile run from Kathmandu, Nepal, to the Everest Base Camp on Nov. 11 and completed the journey on Nov. 16. It took them five days, 10 hours and 46 minutes.
Their feat is recorded on the site fastestknowntime.com.
The route at one time was used to bring mail back from the Everest Base Camp.
“There is nothing in the U.S. that compares to the terrain out there,” said Wagner. “It is just straight up and mountains over mountains over mountains.”
Wagner said the staying power it takes to complete such a run is as much mental as physical.
“Just like in life, keep on going, keep on going,” he said.
Bobcat announces partnership with Carson Wentz
WEST FARGO (FNS) — Bobcat Company has secured a three-year partnership deal with Eagles quarterback Carson Wentz.
Mike Ballweber, president of Doosan Bobcat North America in West Fargo, said in a statement Monday that Wentz embodies Bobcat’s high standards of performance.
“We are excited to have such an accomplished and principled athlete, who shares a deep connection to North Dakota, representing our brand,” Ballweber said. “Carson demonstrates perseverance, grit and a tireless work ethic both on and off the field, which truly embodies Bobcat’s standards of performance and toughness.”
Wentz will be featured prominently within marketing efforts for Bobcat, including advertising, dealership signage and the company’s digital and social media platforms. He will make appearances on behalf of the company as well.
“I wanted to partner with Bobcat knowing their values and being a North Dakota-based company,” Wentz said. “They are the most trusted brand in the industry, and they understand who I am as a person and the values I have. Partnering with Bobcat was definitely a no-brainer for me.”
Frigid temperatures hamper efforts to extinguish corn dryer fire in Dilworth
DILWORTH, Minn. (FNS) — There were no injuries reported after a corn dryer fire in Dilworth the morning of Monday, Dec. 9.
Clay County Sheriff Mark Empting said the fire was reported at about 5:30 a.m. at 4310 110th Ave. N. in rural Clay County, Minnesota.
Crews on scene found a corn dryer had caught fire and tipped over onto another dryer, Empting said.
The fire was difficult to put out because their equipment kept freezing up due to the cold weather, according to Empting.
The cause of the fire wasn’t known but Empting says these kind of dryer fires are common in winter and that.
This was the same address for a shed fire on November 7.
West Fargo man who threatened to post nude images of girl avoids jail time
FARGO (FNS) — A West Fargo man will avoid time behind bars after threatening to post nude photos and videos of a teenage girl this summer.
Jesse Hunter Fisher, 19, pleaded guilty on Monday, Dec. 19, in Cass County District Court to a class C felony of promoting an obscenity to minors and stalking, a class A misdemeanor. In exchange, a class C felony of possessing certain materials prohibited and two class A misdemeanor counts of harassment were dismissed.
Judge Tom Olson sentenced Fisher to three days in jail, but the defendant was given credit for three days of time served.
Court documents detail how the victim’s mother contacted the West Fargo Police Department on July 22 about threatening text messages Fisher sent to the girl. Fisher told the girl he would post nude photos and videos of her if she didn’t turn on her Life360 app, which tracks a phone’s location via GPS, according to court documents.
He also indicated he knew where the girl was at, a charging document said.
Fisher initially denied the allegations but later said he was threatening the girl to get her attention, court documents said. He said he never intended to post the photos or videos of the victim, adding he “felt bad and did it out of anger”, according to court documents.
He also received a deferred sentence, meaning the guilty pleas could be vacated, the charges dismissed and the case sealed if he successfully completes a year of supervised probation.
Line 3 oil spill likely wouldn’t affect Lake Superior, projection shows
ST. PAUL (FNS) — An oil spill along the proposed Enbridge Line 3 replacement line would have minimal impacts on Spirit Lake and the Lake Superior watershed, according to an assessment released Monday, Dec. 9.
The Minnesota Department of Commerce released the addition to the proposed $2.9 billion pipeline project’s environmental impact statement after a Minnesota appellate court said the company’s proposal was inadequate without it.
And as part of a court-required assessment of the damage that could be done to the Lake Superior watershed, the model shows that “even in an unmitigated release, it is unlikely that any measurable amount of oil would reach Lake Superior.”
Enbridge officials on Monday said the analysis shows that the project merits a green light from state regulators, but they weren’t sure what a timeline would look like for breaking ground on the project. Additional permits are needed in Minnesota to start construction on the 350-mile section across northern Minnesota.
New Town man sentenced for burning Fort Berthold church
BISMARCK (FNS) — A New Town man was sentenced Monday to 2¼ years in prison for burning down a church on the Fort Berthold Indian Reservation, an act that one witness said has caused a “heartfelt loss” to elders of the community. Rode Wayne Vocu, 23, in August pleaded guilty to arson in connection with the April 22 fire that destroyed the Memorial Congregational Church northwest of White Shield. A federal grand jury had indicted him in June.
The vacant church held countless memories for community members, said Karen Hartman, who was called to the stand Monday by Assistant U.S. Attorney Jonathan O’Konek. Her parents and older siblings attended church there, and special events were held at the location even after it fell into disrepair. The fire “is another one of those memories burned in my mind” alongside the deaths of President John F. Kennedy and Robert Kennedy, Hartman said.
The church was built in 1926 in Elbowoods and moved as floodwaters from construction of the Garrison Dam approached. The fire was another reminder of the trauma the community’s elders suffered through when the river bottomland on the reservation was flooded, according to Hartman.
“I hope this young man understands what a devastating loss this is to the elders,” she said. “A lot of the elders have forgiven him. I hope he can forgive himself.”
Vocu has accepted responsibility for the fire, but because of mental health and substance abuse issues he can’t recall what took place on the day the church burned, federal public defender Christopher Bellmore said. Vocu had some minor infractions while at a halfway house but has “demonstrated his ability to succeed” while under supervision, the attorney said.
Bellmore asked Judge Daniel Hovland to consider credit for six months Vocu had served, but the judge said Vocu “wasn’t on his best behavior” during all of that time. He gave Vocu credit for three months, saying “he saw the light” after changing his plea to guilty.
Setting fire to the church “was a rather mindless and senseless criminal act,” Hovland said.
“I hope you can stay out of trouble the rest of your life, and I hope make better choices,” the judge told Vocu.
Vocu must also spend three years on supervised probation after he is released from prison.{div id=”article-section-body”}{div class=”article-body”}{div class=”main-body”}{div class=”p402_premium”}The congregation is discussing a memorial monument of some kind at the site of the burned church.{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}{/div}
