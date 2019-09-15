ND Ethics Commission to look into potential constitutional and statutory conflicts
BISMARCK (FNS) — North Dakota’s new Ethics Commission might request an attorney general’s opinion as to apparent conflicts in constitutional and statutory language related to its duties and definitions.
The board’s attorney and Commissioner Paul Richard will gather information before the next meeting on what legal conflicts might exist.
The main question is the confidential whistleblower hotline described in the constitutional amendment approved by voters and statutory language that the commission “may not investigate, refer or take other action” on complaints provided without a complainant’s name, address or phone number.
“To me that’s just diametrically contrary to this constitutional provision that mandates a confidential whistleblower hotline,” Richard, an attorney and retired Sanford Health executive from Fargo, said Friday, Sept. 13, as the group met for a second day.
Chairman Ron Goodman said he has visited with the attorney general’s office about constitutional issues and requesting opinions. Goodman said confidentiality of complaints “is one that is very glaring.”
Another he sees is the statutory definition of lobbyist, which requires state registration, and how the constitutional amendment might apply to nonregistered individuals.
“The constitution doesn’t indicate that a lobbyist has to be a registered lobbyist,” said Goodman, who also wondered how a gift prohibition would apply to people who aren’t lobbyists but still “buttonhole” lawmakers.
“I just don’t like that,” Goodman said. “I’m very uncomfortable with the fact that the definition of a lobbyist is so restricted to those that register because I think there’s a lot of ways to get around that.”
Richard will work with Assistant Attorney General Allyson Hicks, the commission’s counsel, before the board’s Oct. 23 meeting to identify issues the Ethics Commission might consider including in a potential request for an attorney general’s opinion on constitutional vs. statutory conflicts.
The 2019 Legislature passed Republican majority leaders’ framework for implementing the Ethics Commission after voters in November 2018 approved its constitutional birth.
Rep. Jim Kasper, R-Fargo, who chaired the House Ethics Committee, previously said anonymous complaints would present roadblocks for investigating potential violations.
“It was the feeling of the House that we have to allow any person who is accused to be able to face his or her accuser in a confidential setting in front of the Ethics Commission,” Kasper said in April as the ethics bill moved through its final stages.
The commission’s members are invited to attend the Legislature’s interim Judiciary Committee as nonvoting members for a study of the new constitutional amendment. Richard and Commissioner David Anderson, a retired brigadier general from Bismarck, plan to attend the Sept. 25 meeting.
Princeton responds to second swatting incident this month
PRINCETON, Minn. (FNS) — About two dozen officers responded to an emergency call that reported a shooting in this east-central Minnesota community Thursday afternoon, Sept. 12, only to discover it was Princeton’s second swatting incident this month, the Union-Times of Princeton reported.
The male caller stated that he had just shot a woman at a residence on the west side of the city. The call was later classified as a “swatting incident” by Princeton Police Chief Todd Frederick.
Swatting is a criminal harassment tactic of deceiving an emergency service (via such means as hoaxing an emergency services dispatcher) into sending police and emergency service response teams to another person’s address.
Frederick said the incident “appears to be similar to the one that occurred Sept. 1,” when a male caller reported harming three people and was about to harm himself on the city’s north side.
Frederick said authorities performed welfare checks at nearby homes.
Frederick said his department has been working with Sherburne County’s intelligence unit and plans to work with the FBI as the investigation on both instances continues.
Princeton is about 50 miles north of the Twin Cities.
Woman struck, killed while lying on road in Clearwater County
CLEARWATER COUNTY, Minn. (FNS) — A woman is dead after a vehicle struck her while she was on a road Thursday, Sept. 12, according to the Clearwater County Sheriff’s Office.
The victim was identified as Emily Ann Stevens, 28, of the Rice Lake area in Clearwater County.
Reports from drivers began coming in at 8:19 p.m. about a woman walking along 340th Street, west of the Bagley Shooting Star Casino.
When the deputy arrived in the area, he reportedly observed a vehicle driving slowly and then pull off to the side of the road, the sheriff’s office said.
The deputy stopped to speak to the driver, who said they thought they had just hit something in the road, possibly a deer. Authorities discovered the vehicle had struck Stevens, who had been lying in the road, the sheriff’s office said. The driver’s name was not released.
Lifesaving measures were performed on her, and she was taken by ambulance but later died from her injuries. The sheriff’s office is investigating the matter.
Rochester man pleads guilty to vehicular homicide
RED WING, Minn. (FNS) — A Rochester man pleaded guilty Wednesday, Sept. 11, to a charge of criminal vehicular homicide after a passenger in his car died in March in a crash.
Dustin Lee Hicks, 34, pleaded guilty in Goodhue County District Court to felony criminal vehicular homicide-operate a motor vehicle — alcohol concentration 0.08 or more within two hours of driving, according to court records. No sentencing agreement was presented to the court, according to the petition to enter a guilty plea.
Hicks was also charged with felony criminal vehicular homicide-operate a motor vehicle under the influence of an intoxicating substance and gross misdemeanor offenses of driving after cancellation and driving while under the influence of alcohol, as well as a petty misdemeanor failure to drive in a single lane.
On March 27, authorities found a Chevrolet Cobalt in the east ditch of County Road 6 with severe damage, court documents read. A woman, 35-year-old Krista Koblitz of Rochester, was ejected from the vehicle and died at the scene.
A preliminary breath test indicated Hicks had a breath-alcohol content of 0.202.
California legislation could eventually impact Lyft and Uber in North Dakota, Minnesota
FARGO (FNS) — Rideshare drivers are keeping a close eye on California, where lawmakers have passed a bill that could drastically change how Uber and Lyft do business.
Chris Tangen fired up his SUV Thursday as he got ready to hit the streets around the Fargo-Moorhead metro. The Uber and Lyft driver loves having the ability to work when he wants to.
“I run a small business. (Rideshare driving) gives me the freedom to attend that when I need to,” he explained.
But eventually, that might not be possible. Legislation passed by California lawmakers could impact the rideshare industry by classifying certain types of contract workers as company employees. That means rideshare drivers would require a base pay, and in some cases, benefits.
Gov. Gavin Newsom is expected to sign the bill into law, and other states could follow California’s lead.
“I’m not afraid it’s going to happen here — I always knew it was going to,” Tangen said. “The whole industry has changed, and got way bigger than they ever thought it was going to be.”
Minnesota State University Moorhead business professor Greg Serdar says there will likely be a ripple effect once the bill is signed into law, as many states tend to follow what California does when it comes to business.
Ten rescued in and around Mitchell on Thursday night, Friday morning
MITCHELL, S.D. — First responders rescued 10 people in four water-related events between Thursday night and Friday morning within Mitchell and farther south.
Those rescued in the approximately 15-hour period included four who drove around barricades, three who were stranded in high water and three who became trapped when their homes became surrounded by water.
