Fargo gunman shoots at officers and into hotel; officer injured by accidental firing
FARGO (FNS) — One man is in custody after police say he fired at officers and then into a front window of the Radisson Hotel at 201 Fifth St. N. in downtown Fargo early Friday, Nov. 15.
After receiving a report of a man with a gun at about 4 a.m., officers arriving at the scene saw a green laser being pointed in all directions. Officers then saw a man holding a gun with a laser outside the front entrance of the hotel.
“The male fired one shot towards officers, and then turned and fired additional shots into the Radisson lobby through the glass window next to the front doors,” Fargo Police Chief David Todd said during a 9 a.m. news conference, adding that the glass of the front window was shattered.
Todd said the man then went into the hotel lobby. Police followed him inside and took the man down at gunpoint.
The man, identified as 54-year-old Henry Aiken of Fargo, was taken into custody, Todd said, adding that it appeared he was confused and in crisis.
Aiken, who Todd said has a history with police, was carrying a revolver. Officers took Aiken to a hospital to be checked out, and officers later transferred him to the Cass County Jail. He is expected to face a charge of aggravated reckless endangerment, according to Todd.
While police were setting up a perimeter around the scene and shots were being fired, one officer was injured when his rifle accidentally discharged, striking his hand.
Todd said the injury to Sgt. Matt Ysteboe is serious but not life-threatening. Ysteboe was being treated for his wound at Sanford Medical Center, the chief said.
Ysteboe has been with the department since December 2001 and served as a detective for a number of years before being promoted to sergeant in 2016. He’s currently a patrol supervisor on the night shift.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with him and his wife as he goes through the medical procedures necessary to repair his hand,” Todd said.
As of late Friday morning, officers were still downtown working the scene of the shooting at the Radisson.
Todd said it appeared that before the shooting, Aiken may have been the driver of a vehicle that ran into the front of the downtown Gate City Bank building.
Todd said when the shooting began at the Radisson, a number of people inside the hotel locked themselves in an office and were not injured. Police believe they have accounted for all of the bullets fired during the incident, adding that bullets that went through the front window at the hotel lodged in the steps of a stairway, the chief said.
ND ranks near top in concentration of military members
BISMARCK — North Dakota has the fifth highest per-capita concentration of military members in the country, a new study says. Only Hawaii, Alaska, the District of Columbia and Virginia had higher concentrations.
More than 7,300 active-duty and 4,440 National Guard or reserve service members are based in North Dakota, according to Department of Defense data. The vast majority of active-duty members serve in the U.S. Air Force at the Minot and Grand Forks Air Force bases. The Minot base alone has more than 5,550, according to its website.
North Dakota also has a higher proportion of veterans than the national average. The study, which was conducted by security.org, found that 8% of the state’s adult residents are veterans, compared to a nationwide rate of 7.3%. Alaska had the highest rate at nearly 12%, while South Dakota and Minnesota came in at 9% and 7.1%, respectively.
Gov. Doug Burgum and U.S. Sen John Hoeven (R-North Dakota) commended the service the state’s veterans at a Veterans Day ceremony in Bismarck. “We have a country because of you,” Hoeven said.
Burgum applauded Native American veterans, who have served at a higher rate than any other ethnicity following the 9/11 attacks, according to the Smithsonian Institution.
Fargo teacher placed on leave after allegedly hitting student
FARGO (FNS) — A Fargo Public Schools teacher has been placed on administrative leave after a complaint says the teacher hit a student, according to a statement by Executive Assistant to the Superintendent AnnMarie Campbell.
The accusation claims that on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at Centennial Elementary School, an altercation between a teacher and a student in the Early Childhood Special Education program led to the teacher hitting the student on the shoulder, Campbell says.
The teacher has been placed on paid administrative leave while the school investigates the alleged incident, according to the statement. They also say the Fargo Police Department is aware of the situation and is reviewing the allegation.
Fargo Public Schools expects its investigation to be finished by the middle of next week.
Dodge County wind farm weighing grid options
ST. PAUL (FNS) — NextEra Energy has scrapped its plan to connect a proposed wind farm in the southeastern Minnesota counties of Dodge and Steele to the electric grid.
In its initial request for a route permit, the company put forward a plan to connect the farm to an electrical substation in Byron, by way of a 21-to-26-mile transmission line. But citing cost concerns, the company later requested that its application for the permit — one of three needed to build the project — be withdrawn.
The Minnesota Public Utilities Commission during its Thursday, Nov. 14, meeting approved that request. It also voted to have the company file its applications for the project’s site permit and certificate of need that reflect a new connection plan.
Mike Weich, a NextEra project director, said on Friday that the company is “committed to finding a new customer” to partner with for energy delivery. He said that connecting to the Midcontinent Independent System Operator’s grid — which serves the Midwest and part of Canada — via the Byron substation was found to be cost prohibitive.
Speaking by phone Friday, Weich said that the design of the wind farm is complete and unlikely to be affected by any changes in transmission routes. The 170-megawatt wind farm is planned to consist of approximately 70 turbines, and would comprise some 52,000 acres of agricultural land in western Dodge and eastern Steele counties, just west of Rochester.
According to NextEra’s filings with the PUC, the company planned to begin building the wind farm in early 2021 and start commercial operations later that year. On Friday, Weich said that no firm construction dates have yet been established.
Initial filings for the project date back to October 2018. When complete, it will be the company’s first owner-operated wind farm.
Designing and constructing the project is estimated to cost approximately $250 million, filings show.
Otter Tail County kitten tests positive for rabies
ST. PAUL (FNS) — An Otter Tail County kitten that bit three people earlier this month tested positive for rabies, the Minnesota Board of Animal Health confirmed Friday, Nov. 15.
The kitten bit the owner of the farm where it was was being fed, as well as the owner’s four-year-old son and pregnant sister. It was then euthanized and turned over to the board for a rabies test, the results of which were verified earlier this week.
A spokesperson for the board said Friday that the farm is situated in the eastern part of the county, but that state agricultural privacy laws prevent the agency from disclosing a more specific location. In a press release, the board said that the owner of the farm found the six-month-old kitten fighting off a skunk the morning of Oct. 16.
After she separated the two, the owner saw that the kitten had been scratched and was bleeding from one of its rear legs. It bit her and her other family members several weeks later. All three were recommended for treatment by the state Department of Health.
According to the release, the board is still working to if the other animals on the farm were exposed to the virus.
