Minnesotans to see ‘unprecedented’ field on Democratic presidential primary ticket
ST. PAUL (FNS) — Minnesotans voting in the Democratic presidential primary in 2020 will have 15 candidates from which to choose, Democratic-Farmer-Labor Party officials said Tuesday, Dec. 17, as they submitted the slate of candidates.
Low barriers to entry for the broad field of hopefuls vying to take on President Donald Trump led more than a record number of Democratic candidates making the ballot in Minnesota, where voters will weigh in on Super Tuesday along with 13 other states.
Party leaders have until Dec. 31 to submit candidates to be placed on the ballot to the Minnesota Secretary of State’s Office for the March 3 primary contest. And Minnesota Democratic-Farmer-Labor Chair Ken Martin on Tuesday submitted the candidate list, which will also include an “uncommitted” option, but no write-in option.
“We’re very excited about the candidates who filed. Any one of them would be a much better fit for the White House than the current occupant,” Martin said. “This is an unprecedented number of candidates who have filed for our primary ballot ... this is, of course, the most number of candidates we’ve ever had in our history in this state filing for the Democratic presidential nominating process.”
Additional candidate appearances and campaign resources could also be in store for Minnesota as the vast field attempts to gain favor ahead of Super Tuesday, Martin said. Early voting will begin Jan. 17, making Minnesotans the first in the nation to cast votes in the presidential primary contest.
To be placed on the ballot, candidates had to submit to the state party their intention to be placed on the ballot and an affirmative action plan to comply with the national delegate selection process. And they then must have sent a letter by Dec. 10 to be placed on the ballot.
Three other Democratic hopefuls — Rosalind Greene, Henry Hewes and Mosemarie (Mosie) Boyd — submitted their materials too late to make the ballot or didn’t complete their applications ahead of a Dec. 10 party deadline.
The Minnesota Republican Party faced pushback following GOP leaders’ decision to place only President Donald Trump’s name on the primary ballot, leaving out challengers seeking the nomination. Minnesotans voting on the GOP ticket will be able to write-in candidates.
A presidential candidate and Republican voter are challenging the lack of options in court.
The candidates on the Minnesota Democratic primary ticket: Michael Bennet, Joseph Biden, Michael R. Bloomberg, Cory Booker, Pete Buttigieg, Julián Castro, John K. Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Amy Klobuchar, Deval Patrick, Bernie Sanders, Tom Steyer, Elizabeth Warren, Marianne Williamson and Andrew Yang.
New Minnesota laws take effect Jan. 1
ST. PAUL (FNS) — Those making minimum wage in most Minnesota cities will see a slight bump in their pay.
Medical professionals will be required to learn more about safe opioid painkiller prescribing practices as they go to renew their licenses.
And prescription drug middlemen working with health insurers and large employers will face new licensing requirements under state law in an effort to force additional transparency around drug prices.
Minnesota lawmakers earlier this year approved a slate of new laws and a handful of them are set to take effect Jan. 1, 2020.
Before the calendar turns, learn more about them so you can avoid breaking the law.
• Minimum wage to increase slightly: Beginning Jan. 1, more than 200,000 workers receiving minimum wage will see their wages boosted slightly as rates are adjusted upward to account for inflation. Under state law, larger employers will have to pay a minimum wage of $10 an hour, up from the current $9.86 rate, and smaller employers will have to pay at least $8.15 an hour, up from $8.04.
Employers that make more than $500,000 annually are considered large employers. Those that make less are considered small.
Workers younger than 18, or those younger than 20 who are being trained in their position during the first 90 days will also see their minimum hourly wage increase to $8.15.
• Opioid addiction education, treatment increase: Another facet of a sweeping proposal to increase education and treatment for opioid painkiller addiction is set to take effect beginning in 2020.
Beginning Jan. 1, doctors, nurses, dentists, optometrists and podiatrists seeking to renew their licenses in Minnesota must undergo two hours of additional education about best practices for prescribing opioids and controlled substances. The move is aimed at curbing excessive prescriptions of opioid painkillers, which are highly addictive.
Opioid-related deaths increased by 681 percent between 2000 and 2017, according to the Minnesota Department of Health.
wAnd 422 died in 2017 in opioid-related deaths while preliminary statistics showed 331 died from opioid-related causes in 2018. Those figures are the most recent available.
• Prescription drug licensing: Starting in 2020, the companies that help manage prescription drug benefits for health insurance companies and large employers will be required to receive a license from the Minnesota Department of Commerce.
The move is aimed at reining in drug prices and making more transparent the decisions that cause prices to spike or dip.
Pharmacy benefit managers licensed by the department will face requirements around transparency, network adequacy and ownership interest. And seeking licenses will have to pay a fee and prove their company is fiscally responsible.
Those that operate without a license in Minnesota will face a fee of $5,000 a day and they could face additional civil penalties if they don’t comply with transparency requirements. License holders that engage in fraudulent activity or fail to meet department standards could have their licenses suspended or revoked.
• Tusk, horn, tooth sales banned: Minnesota starting Jan. 1 will ban the sale or purchase of “a tooth or tusk from any species of elephant, hippopotamus, mammoth, mastodon, walrus, whale, or narwhal, or any piece thereof, whether raw or worked” as well as “a horn; piece of horn; or derivative of a horn, such as a powder, of any species of rhinoceros.”
Those who buy or sell the prohibited animal parts will have to forfeit the items and they will be destroyed or given to educational or scientific nonprofit organizations. Exceptions apply for items authorized by law, antiques or parts of some musical instruments, parts purchased or sold as part of law enforcement activity or those bought by nonprofits focused on education or science.
