Man killed in Walsh County rollover
GRAND FORKS (FNS) – A Pisek, N.D., man died after his vehicle ran off the road the morning of Friday, Dec. 20, about 2.5 miles south of Park River.
The man, 35, was driving his 2004 Cadillac Escalade at about 10:15 a.m. when the vehicle left the roadway and entered the ditch, driving into a field, according to a press release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The vehicle continued to travel southwest until it vaulted over a railroad embankment, causing the vehicle to overturn and come to a rest upside down.
The driver, who was not wearing a seat belt, died at the scene, the release said.The man's name has not been released pending notification of family. The crash remains under investigation.
Deputy arrested on sex charges resigns
BAGLEY, Minn. (FNS) — A Clearwater County sheriff's deputy accused of having sex with a 15-year-old high school student has left his position as a law officer.
Neil Dolan, 31, was arrested in November after allegedly having sex with a ninth grader at Bagley High School, where he worked as a school resource officer for the past decade. Police say it happened in his office at the school in 2017.
Clearwater County Sheriff Darin Halverson said Dolan submitted his resignation on Dec. 13.
He's due back in court in February, where he will face two counts of criminal sexual conduct.
Dolan also served as the emergency manager for Clearwater County.
Reward offered after dog fatally stabbed
CASS LAKE, Minn. (FNS) – The Humane Society of the United States is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the identification, arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a fatal dog stabbing near Cass Lake in early December.
"It's very well documented the connection between animal cruelty and human violence. That's why taking this case is important, not only for this animal, but for the safety and the well being of the whole community," said Christine Coughlin, Minnesota Director of the Humane Society, in a release.
Leech Lake Tribal Police responded to a report of an injured dog in rural Cass Lake on Friday, Dec. 6. Officers followed a trail of blood to a medium-sized brown dog lying in the snow. Officers wrapped the dog in a blanket and contacted a veterinarian. However, the dog died from its wounds before it arrived at the clinic.
Officers determined the animal died of multiple stab wounds to the head, neck and body, according to the tribal police.
Anyone with information about the case should contact the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department at (218) 335-8277.
Woman killed in car-truck crash
ROCHESTER, Minn. (FNS) – A Rochester woman was killed in a car-truck collision Thursday night, Dec. 19.
According to Rochester police, the accident occurred in the northwest part of the city when a Chrysler sedan turned in front of a Dodge pickup at an intersection. A passenger in the sedan, Audre Quandt, 82, of Rochester, was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police said there was no indication of alcohol or drugs involved, and the crash remains under investigation.
