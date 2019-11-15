Williams County pipeline leak impacts cropland
BISMARCK (FNS) — More than 8,000 gallons of oil spilled from a pipeline leak in Williams County and impacted cropland in that area in western North Dakota, the state Department of Environmental Quality reported Wednesday.
The incident on a crude oil gathering line operated by Hiland Crude occurred about a mile northeast of McGregor on Oct. 17, the Bismarck Tribune reported, and was reported the same day. However, the initial report did not include an estimate of the amount of oil released, the department said.
An updated report provided on Tuesday estimates about 192 barrels of oil were released. That equates to 8,064 gallons.
Environmental Quality personnel have inspected the site and will continue to monitor the investigation and remediation.
3 train cars derail in rural Cass County
TOWER CITY, N.D. (FNS) — Three train cars derailed about 1 mile west of Buffalo Wednesday afternoon, Nov. 13, after they reportedly popped off the tracks, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office.
The derailment happened at about 2:50 p.m. when two BNSF Railway train cars left the track at 34th Street and 138th Avenue Southeast, the sheriff's office said.
BNSF spokesperson Amy McBeth described the derailment as a "minor incident" and said none of the cars tipped over.
None of the cars were carrying hazardous material and nobody was hurt, according to the sheriff's office. McBeth said two of the cars that derailed were empty and that the third was hauling carbon. There were a total of 27 cars in the train, she said.
BNSF said it will be investigating what caused the train cars to derail.
Buffalo is about 35 miles west of Fargo on the Cass-Barnes County line.
I-94 bust yields 15 pounds of pot
BISMARCK (FNS) — A Moorhead man driving a car rented in the state of Washington was arrested Tuesday, Nov. 12, when police say they found hashish wax and more than 15 pounds of marijuana that was packaged and ready for sale in the vehicle, the Bismarck Tribune reported.
A Burleigh County deputy sheriff stopped Bradley Neilan, 29, on Interstate 94 between Sterling and Driscoll for speeding and a signal violation, according to an affidavit. The deputy searched the vehicle when he noticed the smell of marijuana.
Neilan told police that suitcases in his trunk were empty and that he planned to use them to take his belongings back to Washington, the affidavit states. The search revealed 15 grams of hashish wax and 15½ pounds of marijuana, which police say had labeling consistent with that used in marijuana dispensaries. Police also say they found two loaded handguns, four amphetamine capsules and $592 in cash.
The use of a rental car, Neilan’s travel route from the West Coast to the Midwest, the presence of weapons and the amount of marijuana in his possession are indicative of drug trafficking and sales, the affidavit alleges.
Neilan made his initial appearance Wednesday in South Central District Court. He is charged with three counts of drug possession, two of which are felonies.
Judge Pamela Nesvig set his bail at $5,000 cash. He is being held at the Burleigh Morton Detention Center.
4 ND community newspapers sold to Wyoming publisher
LISBON, N.D. (FNS) — The Ransom County Gazette, Cass County Reporter, Traill County Tribune and Sargent County Teller have been sold to a Wyoming newspaper publisher.
Sean and Cheryl Kelly had owned the Gazette in Lisbon for 43 years. Cheryl Kelly confirmed Wednesday, Nov. 13, that they had sold the four papers to NorDak Publishing and its owner J. Louis Mullen of Buffalo, Wyo.
Mullen owns 11 other community weekly newspapers in South Dakota, Michigan, Washington, Oregon, Idaho and Wyoming, industry publication Editor & Publisher reported.
Cheryl Kelly said her husband grew up in the newspaper business. Sean Kelly’s father ran the Park River newspaper for many years, she said.
“It was just time. We just needed to pass it on to someone younger,” Cheryl Kelly said.
The Kellys released the following statement after the sale was announced Nov. 1.
“We are so grateful for our 43 years of being a part of the Lisbon community,” the Kellys said. “Our family was very young when we arrived in October of 1976.
“The Lisbon community embraced us and helped our whole family thrive. Over the years we were fortunate to be able to grow and invest in Casselton, Mayville, Hillsboro, and Milnor, publishing their long-standing strong community newspapers.
“Thank you to the business communities, readers and, most importantly, our amazing staff who have supported us and enabled us to publish the best papers possible for each of these communities.
“We are excited to see the positive changes that NorDak will bring to the papers with fresh ideas and technology. New owner Louis Mullen and publisher Kelsey Majeske both share our primary ideology, that each paper needs to be a reflection of its community through its local staff. We are confident that they will be embraced and will thrive because of this.
“Like our long-standing subscribers, we are looking forward to reading the news when the paper hits the stands each week. Thank you for 43 wonderful years.”
Majeske is the publisher of the four North Dakota papers and three in South Dakota, E&P reported.
Duluth man sentenced for attacking wife after his prison release
DULUTH (FNS) — A Duluth man with a violent criminal history was sentenced Thursday, Nov. 14, for assaulting his wife just hours after he was released from prison this summer.
On Oct. 4, a St. Louis County jury found Daniel J. Kriesel, 46, guilty of three felony assault charges for a July 15 attack in which he bludgeoned and stabbed his wife with a lamp, vase and woodworking tool. The Duluth Police Department arrived at the scene after someone called about hearing screaming from the house.
The victim was found "covered in blood" with both eyes swollen shut, part of an ear missing as well as other injuries, according to the criminal complaint.
A judge sentenced Kriesel to 158 months. One third of that time will be on supervised release.
The complaint states Kriesel started assaulting his wife because he was upset she was not home when he returned from prison.
Kriesel had spent much of the past decade in prison after he was convicted of shooting a man in East Hillside in 2008.
Krispy Kreme runner receives van to deliver more donuts
ST. PAUL (FNS) — A Metropolitan State University student who was once told by the company to stop reselling dozens of Krispy Kreme donuts to Minnesotans is getting a new set of wheels following the company's decision to work with him.
Jayson Gonzalez, who carts the sought-after donuts up to Minnesota from Iowa, will receive a Mercedes Sprinter Freightliner van from German automobile manufacturer Daimler, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.
The announcement came Tuesday, Nov. 12, during an on-stage interview at a conference hosted by trucking industry publication Freight Waves. “That’s a Krispy Kreme-mobile,” a clearly astonished Gonzalez said on stage. “Holy cow.”
Gonzalez, 21, had been using his Ford Focus to haul the donuts, about 100 dozen at a time. Gonzalez has been told the van will be delivered in January.
Gonzalez's donut runs helps pay for his education. He charges between $17 and $20 per box. Krispy Kreme and Gonzalez are working out details for him to resume his endeavor.
A GoFundMe account set up to buy Gonzelez a new delivery vehicle will now be used to pay taxes and other expenses associated with his new van, he said. But he posted an update on the page Tuesday offering refunds to donors who want one.
