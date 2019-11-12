One dead in Red Wing fire
RED WING, Minn. (FNS) — One person died in a Sunday morning, Nov. 10, fire despite aggressive efforts by Red Wing firefighters to enter a burning home.
Red Wing firefighters were called to the 1200 block of Phelps Street at about 8:20 a.m. Goodhue County dispatchers advised the firefighters that one person was possibly inside the home.
Red Wing Fire Chief Shannon Draper said crews arrived to find fire at the front porch and the front living room and heavy smoke throughout the two-story home. Firefighters entered the home and found one person inside. Red Wing Fire paramedics performed CPR on the victim and took the person to Red Wing Mayo Clinic Health System hospital where the person was pronounced dead.
The victim’s name has not been released.
Minnesota officials highlight veterans’ sacrifice, promise their support at Veterans Day event
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (FNS) — Despite political division at home, men and women of the U.S. Military can unite the country around core American values.
That was the message of elected officials who addressed hundreds of Minnesota veterans, family members and others on Monday, Nov. 11, at the State of Minnesota Veterans Day event.
It was one of dozens of events around the state aimed at honoring the service of the more than 327,000 Minnesotans who serve in the military or have served. And state officeholders, as well as Veterans Affairs representatives, said the state should treat every day like Veterans Day.
Gov. Tim Walz, a retired command sergeant major in the Army National Guard, noted divisions that affect the country at home and abroad and he said veterans understand what it means to unify a common mission. The first-term governor called on veterans to lead in their communities and help bridge some of those divisions.
“We’ve been through darker times, we’ve been through times that have challenged us, but the one thing we’ve never allowed to happen? We’ve never allowed outside or inside people to divide us from our common American core values,” Walz told the audience. “And our veterans signify that. Our veterans embody that.”
U.S. Sen. Tina Smith, along with U.S. Reps. Betty McCollum, Dean Phillips and Angie Craig, and Minnesota Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan also spoke at the event. And they encouraged veterans to reach out to them if they need assistance and they said they’d continue working to ensure their access to services at home.
“You can count on all of us up here today regardless or party or years of service or whether they’re in the Senate or the House to make sure that you receive the benefits you earned,” McCollum said.
Department of Veterans Affairs officials and state representatives also urged veterans and their family members to take advantage of resources available to servicemen and women and their families. And they urged the audience to look out for fellow veterans who might struggle with civilian life when they come home.
“If you know of a vet in need, if you know of a vet that needs help, help them,” Inver Grove Heights Mayor George Tourville said. “We need to reach out. We need to help.”
17-year-old arrested and accused of fatal shooting behind Williston grocery store
WILLISTON, N.D. (FNS) — Police have arrested a 17-year-old boy and are filing a murder charge against him after a fatal shooting Sunday night.
The teen was arrested around 4 a.m. Monday, Nov. 11, according to Sgt. Detective Danielle Hendricks of the Williston Police Department. He is accused of shooting two men behind Cashwise around 8:30 p.m. Sunday night.
Hendricks said more charges are likely to follow.
Police have also identified the man who was killed as 19-year-old Matthew York. The name of the man who was injured in the shooting has not been released.
Williston police got a call about gunshots being fired behind Cashwise on 11th Street West in Williston, according to a statement from the Williams County Sheriff’s Office. Officers found two men who had been shot.
The fatal shooting is the seventh homicide in Williams County in 2019 and the sixth in Williston.
In early April, Samuel Hamilton was arrested and charged with vehicular homicide after a crash that killed a 16-year-old Williston High School student. Later that month, the parents of a 1-month-old baby, Tank and Hannah McMillin, were charged with child abuse after the child died. Hannah McMillin’s charge was later upgraded to murder.
Less than two weeks later, 57-year-old Jay LePage died following an altercation outside The Shop Bar in downtown Williston. Justin Crites was arrested about a month later and charged with manslaughter.
In late July, police arrested Steven Rademacher and accused him of running down a neighbor with whom he’d argued. He was charged with murder.
In late August, Reginald Toussaint, 25, was accused of a fatal shooting outside the Days Inn. He has been charged with murder.
In October, 25-year-old Rasul Jamal Ali Shaw Jr. was accused of stabbing Ricky Waitman, 24, to death. He has been charged with a single Class AA felony count of murder.
