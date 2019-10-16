Cramer, Hoeven grapple with 'tough' Syria situation
BISMARCK (FNS) — After President Donald Trump ordered the withdrawal of nearly all United States troops from northern Syria about a week ago, North Dakota’s U.S. senators said they were concerned for Kurdish allies in the region, who have proven loyal partners in the fight against the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria, widely known as ISIS.
Following Trump’s orders, Turkish forces under the direction of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan invaded Kurdish-held territory as part of a violent campaign to decimate the Kurdish population and create a so-called “safe zone” along the Turkey-Syria border. Members of Congress on both sides of the aisle, including Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, R-Kentucky, denounced Trump’s decision to pull out of the region, according to the Washington Post.
While they share a strong interest in standing by Kurdish allies and keeping American troops out of harm’s way, Sen. John Hoeven and Kevin Cramer represent distinct viewpoints within the Republican Party.
Hoeven did not criticize Trump but said the U.S. should maintain a military presence in northern Syria with the goal of assisting the Kurds, stabilizing the region and preventing the regeneration of ISIS.
“We’ve got to keep a presence there and do it in a way to stop what Turkey’s doing,” Hoeven said.
Specifically, Hoeven said the U.S. should impose economic sanctions on Turkey and establish a NATO-supported no-fly zone over the region to prevent Turkish aerial bombing.
Hoeven also said he expected widespread congressional support for punitive measures against Turkey, and just minutes after his Monday, Oct. 15 interview with Forum News Service, the Trump administration announced targeted sanctions against five Turkish officials, according to the Washington Post.
Additionally, Trump called on Erdogan to implement a cease-fire and said tariffs on Turkish steel would be raised by 50%. Vice President Mike Pence announced that he and national security adviser Robert C. O’Brien would travel to Turkey to speak with Turkish leadership about halting the violent offensive.
Cramer said he was not immediately on-board with Trump’s initial announcement that the U.S. would begin withdrawing troops from the region in January, but after a confidential briefing on the matter, he became “more comfortable” with the idea due to its more measured approach.
While he said “many people were surprised” by Trump’s most recent decision to quickly pull troops out of Syria, Cramer said it shouldn’t have been so shocking given that the president campaigned on ending American involvement in “endless wars.” The junior senator also mentioned how difficult it was to speak on recent developments since he has not yet been briefed on the most recent withdrawal.
Cramer defended Trump’s decision, saying the options on the table were likely not as simple or binary as is commonly discussed.
Western North Dakota district OKs starting a high school
WILLISTON, N.D. (FNS) — The board for Williams County Public School District No. 8, voted down a motion to dissolve the district at its meeting Monday, Oct. 14.
Board member Myles Fisher, who made the motion, said dissolving would guarantee the district’s high school age students a spot at Williston High School. District 8 instructs students only through eighth grade. Last month, Williston Public School District No. 1, voted to exclude out-of-district students from the high school because of overcrowding.
Fisher’s motion drew criticism from other members. Board Vice President Curt Sullivan said that District 1 was responsible for excluding District 8 high school students.
Board member Dawn Hollingsworth asked Fisher why he thought dissolving would be better than moving forward with the District 8's master plan, which calls for adding a high school.
Sullivan also argued that the board should wait until a vote on a new bond. The board has not voted on a bond amount or set a date for that election, but has discussed holding a bond vote to pay for a new elementary school. A proposal to build two 600-student elementary schools and a 600-student high school failed in May.
The board voted 3-2 to approve notifying the state’s Department of Public Instruction that it intends to start offering grades 9-12 starting with the 2020-21 school year.
Sullivan said he supported the move but had a reservation. His issue was that if the district notifies the state that it will start offering high school grades, there is no legal recourse to challenge District 1’s decision to exclude District 8 high school students.
Sullivan said he didn’t want to sue District 1 but did want more clarity about what the law requires.
Kaehler announces run at 1st District seat
ST. CHARLES, Minn. (FNS) — Ralph Kaehler, a St. Charles fourth-generation family farmer and businessman, said Tuesday he is running for Congress in the 1st district as a Democratic candidate.
Kaehler, 58, said his candidacy stems from the frustration many people from Middle America are feeling at the lack of progress in Washington, D.C. Getting things done is the primary reason for his candidacy.
Kaehler's announcement comes two weeks after DFL candidate Dan Feehan declared his intention to make a second run for the 1st congressional seat. Feehan lost against the current officeholder, Republican Rep. Jim Hagedorn, by 1,300 votes in their first meeting in 2016.
Kaehler said that expanding trade for farmers and addressing climate change would be two issues driving his campaign. He highlighted the economic and job opportunities in the renewable energy sector by noting that his eldest son runs one of the fastest-growing solar businesses in the state.
Crash leaves 2 dead in northwest Minn.
CROOKSTON, Minn. (FNS) — Two people died in an early morning crash in northwest Minnesota Tuesday, Oct. 15.
Crookston Ambulance and Fire Departments were dispatched to the intersection of Polk County Road 46 and 270th Street Southwest for a two-vehicle crash.
According to a release by the Polk County Sheriff's Office, a 2001 Mazda Tribute was traveling west on 270th Street and failed to yield to a large truck headed south on County Road 46. The driver of the truck, 57-year-old Robert Arnett, of Silver Bay, Minn., was uninjured.
The driver of the Mazda, a 36-year-old male from Fertile, Minn., along with a passenger, a 33-year-old female from Winger, Minn., were pronounced dead at the scene. Both were transported to the University of North Dakota Medical Examiner's Office for an autopsy.
Officials said their names will be released after the families of the deceased are notified.
Parents charged after Twin Cities baby poisoned with fentanyl
ST. LOUIS PARK, Minn. (FNS) — A St. Louis Park couple who authorities say lied about their 12-month-old being poisoned by fentanyl was charged with one count of child endangerment, Hennepin County Attorney Mike Freeman announced Monday, Oct. 14.
Deja Harper, 28, and her partner, Waymon Murphy, 25, were also charged with one count of child neglect. Each made their first court appearance Monday.
The complaint gave the following details: On Oct. 3, police were called to the couple's St. Louis Park apartment on a report that their 12-month-old child was unresponsive.
According to the complaint, Harper told the police the child likely swallowed an aspirin while she, Murphy and the baby were lying on the bed. Murphy had taken Tylenol for a headache earlier and forgotten to put the bottle away, she said. The couple saw a pill in the baby's mouth and removed it, the complaint states.
When paramedics arrived, the baby was unresponsive and struggling to breathe. Doctors at the hospital intubated him.
When doctors asked the couple what happened, they maintained that the baby had consumed aspirin.
"Difficulty breathing was inconsistent with ingestion of Tylenol," the complaint said. Toxicological testing revealed the baby had fentanyl poisoning, the complaint states.
While serving a search warrant, authorities found fentanyl pills in a pair of men’s shoes in a closet. Fentanyl is a powerful synthetic opioid prescribed for severe pain. Illicitly manufactured, it is commonly abused for its heroin-like effect.
After the baby was admitted to the hospital, the couple was given urinalysis testing. Murphy tested positive for fentanyl. Authorities say they were unable to analyze Harper’s sample because it had been tampered with.
