Higher ed committee’s proposal follows critical NDSCS audit
BISMARCK (FNS) — The full State Board of Higher Education will get its first look at proposed changes to its conflict of interest policy in the wake of a state audit critical of a North Dakota State College of Science leader.
The SBHE Governance Committee voted 2-1 to recommend the changes on Thursday, Oct. 17. The proposed changes, which must go to the full board next, clarify a 1993 policy, adding language that defines a conflict of interest, as well as what action must be taken in the event a board member or North Dakota University System employee has one.
State Auditor Josh Gallion recommended the SBHE update its conflict of interest policy after his office found Tony Grindberg, NDSCS vice president of workforce affairs, did not disclose on paper that his wife, Karen, is the chief financial officer for the Flint Group, which was hired to promote a proposed career workforce academy in Cass County. NDSCS has overseen the implementation of the academy.
The committee failed to pass changes to the policy at its last meeting, with committee members concerned that those who don’t know they have a conflict of interest could be punished. Committee member Dan Traynor, who is an attorney, also worried the policy would force board members or NDUS staff to break ethical obligations, such as revealing they are representing a client.
The policy the committee recommended Thursday addresses those concerns. Conflicts would have to be known under the proposed changes, and board members and staff would not be forced to violate ethical codes.
In other news, the committee unanimously postponed action on a policy regarding political activities so NDUS staff could gather input from students.
Staff are working to amend the policy after students were photographed wearing NDUS institution uniforms while holding political signs in March 2016, according to a summary of the proposed changes. The matter has sparked discussion on how the university system can respect freedom of speech while remaining neutral on political issues.
Traynor said he wanted input from students before any changes were made to the policy.
Grand Forks County issues disaster declaration amid record October river crest
GRAND FORKS (FNS) — Due to record October flooding, the Grand Forks County Commission has declared a disaster emergency in the county.
The declaration means that the county can access money in its emergency fund. Many rural areas in Grand Forks County are experiencing flooding due to heavy rains in late September and the recent blizzard, which closed city and county offices and saw school classes canceled.
As of Wednesday morning, the Red River was at 40.94 feet, which according to the National Weather Service is a record for October. Minor flood stage for the Red at Grand Forks is 28 feet, and moderate flooding begins at 40 feet. The city’s flood control system protects Grand Forks to a crest of 60 feet.
One area particularly hard hit this week is the Greenberg Development in Brenna Township, which lies to the south and west of Grand Forks. Another such area is Ferry Township, north of Grand Forks.
The declaration motion, which passed unanimously, will allow the county water board to be reimbursed for expenses related to protecting homes in the county from flood damage. The county’s emergency fund has roughly $1 million. The emergency declaration will continue for one month, and then must be revisited by the commission.
North Dakota ag commissioner urges public to stay off unharvested fields
BISMARCK (FNS) – North Dakota Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring is urging the public to respect unharvested crops because of the recent wet weather and recent snowfall.
“We’ve had incidents where snowmobilers have driven in unharvested soybean fields and corn fields,” Goehring said in a news release Wednesday, Oct. 16. “Unseasonable weather has delayed harvest and many crops are still out in the field. Please take care when hunting or snowmobiling to ensure you aren’t in unharvested crops.”
Goehring said people should contact landowners regarding access.
Goehring also urged drivers to try to avoid minimal maintenance roadways in poor condition and consider alternate routes.
“Our farmers and ranchers struggle to utilize those roads to haul hay and harvest crops and unnecessary travel on those roads continues to compromise their integrity,” he said.
Goehring said to be mindful and avoid roads or trails that are muddy or covered in water. Driving over roads in these conditions will tax road infrastructure.
Charges: Corrections officer traded McDonald’s for oral sex with inmate
APPLE VALLEY, Minn. (FNS) — A Minnesota Department of Corrections sergeant is accused of exchanging McDonald’s food for oral sex while driving a female inmate to jail last month.
Randy Allen Beehler, 53, of Foley, was charged Thursday, Oct. 17, with third-degree criminal sexual conduct and fourth-degree criminal sexual conduct for the alleged incident that happened along U.S. 52. He was taking the woman from Olmsted County jail to Hennepin County jail, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.
“It is a felony under Minnesota law for a correctional officer to engage in sexual acts with a person who is a resident of a jail, prison, detention center or work release facility or under supervision of the correctional system,” said Kathy Keena, chief deputy attorney for Dakota County. “Consent by the individual is not a defense. Criminal activity of this nature is a significant breach of trust.”
During the transfer, Beehler told the woman he was going to stop for food. She indicated that she would “do anything” for some food and Beehler asked if that included coming up to the front seat and “fooling around,” charges allege.
Beehler made his first appearance in court Thursday and posted bond ($50,000 without conditions or $20,000 with conditions). His next court appearance is scheduled for Dec. 11.
Omar splits with DFL colleagues, endorses Sanders
ST. PAUL (FNS) — Freshman Minnesota U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar has lined up behind Vermont Sen. Bernie Sanders’ Democratic presidential campaign.
According to the St. Paul Pioneer Press, Omar, a Minneapolis Democrat, publicly endorsed Sanders, an Independent, as the “only candidate that has built a movement and continues to build a movement that transcends gender, ethnicity, religion.”
“And we know that in order to take on Trump, we’re going to need a unifier,” Omar said in a video announcement Wednesday, Oct. 16. “Someone who understands what the fight looks like and someone who is ready to defeat him.”
Omar’s pick of Sanders over fellow Minnesotan Sen. Amy Klobuchar is consistent with her political leanings — Sanders represents the more progressive wing of the party while Klobuchar stays closer to the center.
Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison has also come out in favor of Sanders over Klobuchar. But the other five Democratic members of Minnesota’s congressional delegation, as well as Democratic Gov. Tim Walz and former Vice President Walter Mondale, have endorsed Klobuchar.
A RealClearPolitics average of national polls taken Wednesday shows Sanders with the support of more than 15 percent of voters. Klobuchar, on the other hand, has the support of just 1.8 percent of voters.
Volunteers needed for sandbagging in Jamestown
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (FNS) — Mike and Marlyn Smyth worked with other volunteers Thursday, Oct. 17, to fill sandbags in the Jamestown Civic Center parking lot in preparation for planned increased water releases from Jamestown and Pipestem reservoirs.
“I’m sad that we have to do this, of course, but we’re both happy to be of service,” Marlyn Smyth said. “We heard from friends and read it (about the sandbagging operation) in the paper this morning, and we just wanted to help.”
The Smyths said they planned on volunteering for about an hour Thursday, helping produce sandbags that will start being placed on Friday morning.
On Thursday, The U.S. Army Corps of Engineers announced plans to increase water releases from the reservoirs to a combined 2,400 cubic feet per second — 1,200 cfs from each — by Saturday, Oct. 26.
Microsoft puts $1.5 million into autonomous farm project near Fargo
FARGO (FNS) — Microsoft Corp. on Thursday, Oct. 17, announced a $1.5 million, three-year investment into the Fargo-based tech firm Emerging Prairie to help build its new Grand Farm autonomous farm project.
Among the dignitaries attending the event at the Microsoft campus in Fargo were North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, Microsoft President Brad Smith and Barry Batcheller of Fargo, one of the nation’s leading entrepreneurs in agricultural technology.
Smith said the money will help develop a building at the project site, south of Fargo near the town of Horace.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.