Burgum says ND will continue to take refugees after Trump order
BISMARCK (FNS) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum announced Tuesday, Nov. 19, the state would continue to receive refugees as long as local governments agree to it.
The announcement comes in response to a September executive order issued by President Donald Trump, which allowed state and local governments to decide whether to receive resettled refugees. On the same day Trump signed the order, his Republican administration set a cap of 18,000 for newly admitted refugees in the 2020 fiscal year, according to the Washington Post. The limit is the lowest in the four-decade history of the program.
Burgum cited economic reasons for continuing to accept refugees in North Dakota.
The state has received 282 refugees in the last two years, including 133 from the Democratic Republic of Congo and 82 from Bhutan, according to the U.S. State Department Refugee Processing Center. All of the refugees settled in the state’s three biggest cities with a majority landing in Fargo.
Fargo Mayor Tim Mahoney said the city would continue to embrace refugees who help propel the local economy.
Belcourt man to appear in federal court after child porn found on laptop
BISMARCK (FNS) — A Belcourt man will appear in federal court this week after thousands of exploitative photos of minors were found on his laptop.
Dennis Lee Dauphinais, 43, faces charges of sexual exploitation of children and receipt of materials involving the sexual exploitation of minors. According to an affidavit for his arrest, Dauphinais’ wife reported to the Burleigh County Sheriff’s Office that she had found a thumb drive in her home containing child pornography in March 2018. After executing a search warrant for the thumb drive and other electronic devices belonging to Dauphinais, officers found several images and videos depicting child pornography.
He was charged with two counts of possession of certain materials prohibited in Burleigh County District Court and is scheduled for sentencing in that case on Dec. 2.
Several more exploitative images of minors were uploaded between June and September 2019 using IP addresses associated with Dauphinais’ devices, and a federal search warrant of his Belcourt residence was executed Nov. 13. During the execution of the search warrant, more than 15 images containing child pornography were found on his cellphone, which Dauphinais admitted to viewing within the previous two weeks.
Remnants of Torah scrolls from synagogue blaze destroyed in another fire
DULUTH (FNS) — Remnants of Torah scrolls from a September fire that destroyed the Adas Israel Congregation synagogue have been burned again, said David Sher, president of the congregation’s board.
A Sunday, Nov. 17, fire destroyed a garage that housed the pieces of scroll. The scrolls were being temporarily held there as they awaited a future burial, Sher said.
In the September fire, eight of the synagogue’s 14 Torah scrolls were saved entirely, officials said. Those scrolls were not affected by Sunday’s garage fire.
After the Sept. 9 fire that destroyed the synagogue, around six pieces of scrolls were retrieved by Sher and other congregants from rubble behind the building.
Fire marshals are still investigating the garage fire, in which no foul play is suspected.
Matthew James Amiot, 36, admitted to negligently starting the fire that destroyed the synagogue and injured a firefighter. He was sentenced Friday, Nov. 15, to a year and a day in prison.
Pedestrian killed near Detroit Lakes
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (FNS) — A 57-year-old Detroit Lakes man was struck and killed by a semi truck Wednesday morning on Highway 59 at Brandy Lake Road north of Detroit Lakes.
The victim was identified as James David Gunthorpe, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.
A 2018 Kenworth semi was traveling northbound on Highway 59 about 5:45 a.m. when it struck a pedestrian, who was in the northbound lane, the patrol said. Gunthorpe died at the scene.
The driver of the semi, Ronald Eugene Spradling, 64, of Pine City, and his passenger, Catherine Ann Spradling, also 64 and of Pine City, were not injured, according to the report.
Both were wearing seat belts, and alcohol was not involved, the patrol said
Investigators suspect homicide in Cass Lake death
CASS LAKE, Minn. (FNS) — Investigators suspect foul play in the death of a 19-year-old man who they found in a Cass Lake residence on Monday, Nov. 18.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office was responding to an emergency call at 5:53 p.m. Monday when they found the man dead in the home. In a release Wednesday, the sheriff’s office said they believe the death is a result of homicide.
The victim’s name has not yet been released.
An autopsy has been scheduled with the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office. In addition to the sheriff’s office, the Leech Lake Tribal Police Department and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension took part in the investigation, which is ongoing.
Cass Lake is about 20 miles east of Bemidji.
Minnesota pledges additional $15M to electric vehicles
ST. PAUL (FNS) — State regulators have earmarked approximately $15 million of settlement funds from a federal lawsuit with Volkswagen to replace Minnesota school buses and heavy-duty vehicles with ones powered by electric motors.
The state Pollution Control Agency on Wednesday, Nov. 20 announced plans to continue a series of grant programs established during the first phase of settlement funding that began in 2018 and ends in January 2020. Approximately $23.5 million in clean transportation initiatives are planned for the next phase, which concludes in 2023.
As part of Volkswagen’s 2017 settlement with the U.S. Department of Justice, the company agreed to pay out a total of $15 billion for violating emissions standards. Prosecutors alleged that the manufacturer knowingly sold diesel cars and SUVs that produced 30 to 40 times more nitrogen oxides than the law permits.
A $2.9 billion portion of the settlement was set aside for states and tribal entities to share, with Minnesota receiving approximately $47 million.
Paynesville warming back up after overnight gas outage
PAYNESVILLE, Minn. (FNS) — It was a slightly chilly night Tuesday for residents in Paynesville as the entire town was without natural gas service after the main gas line was severed Tuesday afternoon.
A contractor doing excavation work near Minne Street and Washburn Avenue Nov. 19 inadvertently caused the outage, cutting service to about 1,400 customers.
“They accidentally cut the 6-inch steel natural gas main,” said Ross Corson, spokesperson for CenterPoint Energy, adding the contractor was not working for CenterPoint.
CenterPoint activated its emergency response plan and sent crews and technicians to Paynesville to help repair and restore service. About 100 workers were sent to Paynesville.
“We sent all the resources we could,” Corson said. “There are a lot of CenterPoint Energy vehicles and people in Paynesville.”
Crews were able to repair the main by 2:45 a.m. Wednesday.
Thankfully, the weather cooperated and it wasn’t too cold for those without heat. The overnight low in Paynesville was about 33 degrees, according to the National Weather Service.
