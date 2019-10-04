Grand Forks police respond to two opioid overdoses in two days
GRAND FORKS (FNS) — Grand Forks police reported responding to two opioid overdoses in as many days. First responders revived the victims by administering naloxone and CPR.
Opioid use was declared a nationwide epidemic as rates of overdosing on the prescribed medications began to skyrocket.
From January to the end of June, there were 20 opioid overdoses, two of which resulted in death in Grand Forks, according to Michael Dulitz, the city’s Opioid Response Project coordinator.
Dulitz said in Grand Forks there was a 43% decrease in the number of overdoses from 2017, when there were 53 overdoses, to 2018, when there were 30. Four people died from overdoses in 2017 and three died in 2018.
Dulitz said 2019 statistics are expected to look similar to the year before.
2 bicyclists killed in separate crashes in Minnesota
(FNS) – Two Minnesota bicyclists died after being struck by vehicles in separate crashes Tuesday, Oct. 1, according to authorities.
The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported that the first crash involved a 30-year-old bicyclist who was killed Tuesday morning in Waseca County, according to the State Patrol.
Anthony Michael Hodge, 30, of Waseca died in the crash, according to officials.
The State Patrol report gave the following details:
About 6:40 a.m. Tuesday, a 23-year-old Waseca woman was driving a 2000 Oldsmobile Bravada north on Highway 13 near Blooming Grove Township when her vehicle “collided with a bicyclist,” according to the State Patrol.
The second fatality took place about 6:55 p.m. in Santiago Township, according to the Sherburne County sheriff’s office.
A 16-year-old girl driving a pickup truck struck 60-year-old bicyclist Ronald Harvey Otremba on 150th Avenue Southeast, according to the sheriff’s office.
Investigators said the road was narrow and that Otremba was riding in the east lane of the road between the fog and center lines of the road when he was struck and killed.
State to fight St. Cloud filmmakers’ bid to refuse same-sex couples in federal court
ST. PAUL (FNS) — Minnesota Attorney General Keith Ellison and Human Rights Commissioner Rebecca Lucero late Wednesday, Oct. 2, announced they would challenge a St. Cloud video company’s effort to refuse to film same-sex weddings based on its owners’ deeply-held religious beliefs.
In a news release, Ellison and Lucero said they would fight the case in federal district court rather than appealing the decision to the full 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals or to the Supreme Court.
A three-judge panel of the 8th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals in a split decision in August reinstated Carl and Angel Larsen’s lawsuit seeking protection against a Minnesota law which they say would require them to film same-sex couples’ weddings despite their deeply-held religious objections.
The decision reversed a lower court’s ruling and said the couple has the standing to ask the lower court to prevent the state from enforcing a human rights law against them based on their First Amendment right to free speech.
The Larsens run a Christian filmmaking business called Telescope Media Group. In 2016, they said they hoped to take up making videos of marriages between a man and a woman “to convey messages that promote aspects of their sincerely-held religious beliefs.”
Ellison and Lucero said they worried appealing the decision to the U.S. Supreme Court with its current composition, given the limited record in the case, could play into the hands of the conservative legal groups backing the case. So they opted to fight the case in federal circuit court.
“We think everyone, no exceptions, should be able to live with the same dignity and respect we want for ourselves and our families. That’s just common decency,” Ellison and Lucero said. “Telescope wants to breach common decency on the grounds of ‘free speech.’ But their right to believe what they want is already fully protected. What they’re asking for is a license to discriminate against LGBTQ folks that could open up a can of worms for everyone.”
Until the case is taken up, they said the state would continue granting Minnesotans their First Amendment rights to their beliefs and enforcing the Human Rights Act’s requirement to offer public services to all.
The couple in August said they wanted to serve everyone but wanted to be able to honor their religious beliefs without legal penalties.
“Angel and I serve everyone,” Carl Larsen said in a statement. “We just can’t produce films promoting every message.”
ACLU hires indigenous justice organizer for the Dakotas
BISMARCK — The American Civil Liberties Union has hired an indigenous justice organizer for North Dakota and South Dakota, the Bismarck Tribune reported.
Candi Brings Plenty will work to build the ACLU’s public education and advocacy programs and to advance the ACLU’s civil liberties and civil rights campaigns in the two states.
The indigenous justice organizer is a new position. It was spurred by new state laws in South Dakota that target disruptive demonstrations by anti-oil pipeline activists. The ACLU is challenging the legislation in court.
In addition to pipeline protest and free speech issues, Brings Plenty will focus on tribal voting issues, missing and murdered indigenous women and girls, and promoting Two Spirit or LGBTQ inclusion.
One of the oldest gray foxes in North America dies at Fargo zoo
FARGO — The Red River Zoo has announced the death of its beloved gray fox, Esther, a notably old member of her species that lived at the Fargo zoo for more than a decade.
The zoo announced Esther’s passing Wednesday night, Oct. 2, on its Facebook page.
In a written statement, zoo staff said: “At 11 years, 7 months old, Esther was one of the oldest gray foxes in North America. The zoo says Esther began showing signs of age this July and was given the best care to make sure she was comfortable until the end.”
Jury acquits Williston man in second sexual assault trial
STANLEY, N.D. — A 62-year-old Williston man was acquitted by a jury on Tuesday, Oct. 1, of sexually assaulting a girl on different occasions in Mountrail County in 2012, the Williston Herald reported.
Clyde Edward Pickens had previously been found guilty by another jury in May 2017 of three counts of gross sexual imposition and had been ordered to serve 20 years in prison, with 10 years suspended.
However Pickens appealed and the North Dakota Supreme Court ruled in his favor in August 2018 and ordered a new trial because of some errors made in the judge’s response to the jury.
Pickens went to trial again on Monday in district court in Stanley on one count of Class A felony gross sexual imposition and two Class AA felony charges of gross sexual imposition. The jury returned a not guilty verdict on all three counts.
Lawmakers weigh child care crisis
WINONA, Minn. — Parents had to abandon their jobs.
Some left their children with unlicensed care providers risking their safety so they wouldn’t get fired due to absences.
And others skimped on sleep, work or time with their kids to bring in enough money to get their sons and daughters quality child care in Greater Minnesota amid a shrinking provider market.
Those were some of the stories child care providers, regional development officials, business leaders and parents shared with state lawmakers on Thursday, Oct. 3, as a pair of legislative committees weighed steps to combat the child care crisis in Minnesota. The hearing was one of several to take place in southeastern Minnesota on Thursday as part of the House of Representatives’ mini session.
While they didn’t come away with immediate solutions, lawmakers said they should review state subsidies to low-income families that help them afford child care, prune regulations that could be stunting local innovations and work with private businesses to stave off the provider shortage.
