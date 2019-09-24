New Miss North Dakota USA, Miss North Dakota Teen USA crowned
FARGO (FNS) — The Miss North Dakota USA and Miss North Dakota Teen USA pageants took place Saturday, Sept. 21, at Brandon Valley Performing Arts Center in Brandon, S.D., where the panel of judges selected Macy Christianson of Minot as Miss North Dakota USA 2020 and Amanda Higginbotham of Grand Forks as Miss North Dakota Teen USA 2020.
Both titleholders will now advance and compete next year at the Miss USA and Miss Teen USA national pageants.
The competition, which is held annually, consists of three proportional segments: evening gown, swimwear/activewear and interview. Eligible young women must be between the ages of 14 and 27 and be unmarried residents of North Dakota.
Police chase starts in North Dakota, ends in Minn.
FARGO (FNS) — A pursuit started in Mapleton, N.D., at about 11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, that ultimately spanned to Norman County, Minn., where 31-year-old Tavis Ranisate, of Casselton, N.D., was taken into custody.
According to authorities, Cass County deputies noticed a vehicle lingering around the Mapleton storage units, hauling a trailer with no taillights. Ranisate fled Cass County deputies after initial contact was made.
The West Fargo Police Department was successful in deploying spike strips, or tire-deflating devices, when Ranisate entered West Fargo.
A female passenger was released from the scene.
Ranisate was charged with reckless endangerment, fleeing or attempting to allude a police officer, reckless driving and driving under suspension.
Highway 200 remains closed due to flooding as I-29 and US 52 sections open
GRAND FORKS (FNS) — The North Dakota Department of Transportation and the state Highway Patrol have opened Interstate 29 near Grand Forks and sections of U.S. 52 near Fessenden and Sykeston.
Highway 200 near Hurdsfield remains closed due to flooding. Motorists are advised to check road conditions before travel due to flowing water levels changing in some areas throughout the weekend.
Highway 200 from Hurdsfield to U.S. 52 junction from mile marker 245 to 268 is closed due to water on the roadway. Motorists need to use alternate routes.
For updated road information, call 511 or go to the travel information map at www.dot.nd.gov.
Norsk Hostfest begins this week
MINOT, N.D. (FNS) — “Pure Scandimonium” will return to Minot from Sept. 25-28 when the Norsk Hostfest is held at the State Fair Center in Minot.
Norsk Hostfest Association President David Reiten said the festival will focus strongly on Scandinavian heritage, from vendors to crafters to performers, according to Minot Daily News.
Some of the general admission entertainment includes The Medora Gospel Experience — A Musical Celebration; a Neil Diamond tribute show with performers Matt Vee and the Killer Vees, who are the son and nephews of Bobby Vee; Norwegian cowboy Bjoro Haaland, who has long been a popular singer at the Hostfest; Mollie B, of Jim Busta Band and Squeezebox and the host of the RFD-TV Polka Show, the Mollie B. Polka Party; the ever-popular comedy act Indian and the White Guy, otherwise known as Williams and Ree; and the Kentucky Riders.
More information about the schedule and the many other things going on at the Hostfest can be found at hostfest.com.
US Dept. of Ed. deputy secretary tours Minot high school
MINOT, N.D. (FNS) — U.S. Department of Education Deputy Secretary Mitchell “Mick” Zais told administrators and staff at Minot High School-Magic City Campus Friday, Sept. 20, that he understands the value of offering different education options for different kinds of students, Minot Daily News reported.
Zais’ son decided that he preferred military service to academia and later decided he wanted a career working with computers instead of a four-year undergraduate degree. He said his son now has a successful career because his skills are in such high demand.
Zais toured nursing, IT, aviation, auto technology, welding and horticulture classes at the high school Friday.
He also spoke about the Education Secretary Betsy DeVos’ proposed Education Freedom Scholarships proposal, which has been introduced in both the U.S. Senate and House.
The proposal would create a $5 billion annual federal tax credit for voluntary donations to state-based scholarship programs.
Zais said states would be able to design their own programs and program criteria based on the needs in each state.
North Dakota, for example, could put some of the funding into career and technical education programs like those offered at Magic City Campus. Other possible uses might be to fund dual credit classes or special education programs.
Body found in river believed to be missing Redwood Falls teen
REDWOOD FALLS, Minn. (FNS) — The body of a male, believed to be that of a 16-year-old Redwood Falls boy who had been missing for a week after being swept away in the Redwood River, was found Saturday night, Sept 21.
The body was located at around 6:11 p.m. in the Redwood River by men on kayaks who were searching for Thunder Brothersofall.
Brothersofall reportedly got caught in the current Sept. 15 while swimming in the river with friends and was carried away.
For the past week law enforcement officials from a number of agencies had been conducting ground and air searches and were stationed along the riverbank and bridges of the river, which had high water levels and fast currents because of recent heavy rains.
In a press release, the Redwood Falls Police Department said the body is believed to be that of Brothersofall, however an autopsy was ordered by the Redwood County Coroner to confirm the identity.
New London senior care facility locked down after threats; Willmar man arrested
NEW LONDON, Minn. (FNS) – A senior care facility in New London was temporarily locked down Saturday morning, Sept. 21, while law enforcement investigated a report that threats were made to family members located at an apartment on the property.
A 53-year-old man from Willmar was arrested and is being held in the Kandiyohi County Jail pending formal charges.
In a news release, the Kandiyohi County Sheriff’s Department said law enforcement was initially informed that the man was possibly on the property while the threats were occurring.
As a result, law enforcement requested that Glen Oaks lock down the facility.
The lockdown lasted for about 22 minutes, according to Sheriff Eric Holien.
The suspect was arrested in Willmar, about 14 miles south of New London.
The Sheriff’s Office said it does not believe the suspect was ever at Glen Oaks and that “there is currently no threat to the facility or community.”
Inver Grove Heights high school homecoming evacuated after possible threat
INVER GROVE HEIGHTS, Minn. (FNS) — Police in the Twin Cities suburb of Inver Grove Heights shut down a homecoming dance at Simley High School on Saturday, Sept. 21, night after a report of a possible weapon at the event, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.
In a Facebook post, the police department said the school resource officer, who was at the event, along with high school officials were unable to substantiate the rumor but decided to shut down the dance early anyway.
The Inver Grove Heights Police Department will be working with Simley High School administration to further investigate the situation.
Number of homeless households in Duluth jumps
DULUTH (FNS) — The number of households on a list of homeless people awaiting housing in Duluth has risen by nearly 80% since last November.
As of last week, 1,125 households were on the “coordinated entry homeless housing priority list,” said Deb Holman, street outreach worker for CHUM, which provides emergency shelter services in Duluth.
A “household” can consist of a single person, a couple or one or more adults with children.
Last Nov. 1, the list contained 894 households; three years earlier, there were 815.
“It was steady on 800 on the waiting list, and it jumped,” said Jill Keppers, executive director of the Duluth Housing and Redevelopment Authority.
Those on the list aren’t necessarily out on the streets. They may be staying with family or friends.
“But there’s a good majority of people outside right now,” Holman said.
Holman said that includes about 70 people living within city limits in tents.
DL man captures video of strange figure flying through the sky
DETROIT LAKES MINN. (FNS) — The day after the Area 51 storming, a WDAY News viewer sent in a video that can only be described as strange.
Todd Mitchell and his wife own and run the Country Campground just south of Detroit Lakes.
Mitchell was trying to get video of the lightning from storms on Friday, Sept. 20.
On a rewatch he noticed he’d captured what appears to be an odd, black shape seemingly flying through the sky before it vanishes into thin air.
Initially you may think it’s just a bug, but the figure comes back and if you watch closely it looks like it flies through a cloud.
He said going back a couple minutes further in the recording he saw the shape dart across the camera again.
Mitchell sent in the video hoping someone could help identify the shape.
Mitchell said the Detroit Lakes Chamber of Commerce marks the Country Campground as spot 51 on the area’s map.
Mitchell’s video can be viewed on www.inforum.com.
U of M welcomes president Joan Gabel with low-key inauguration
ST. PAUL (FNS) — With some pomp and not too much circumstance, the University of Minnesota on Friday, Sept. 20, inaugurated Joan Gabel as its 17th president.
Gabel, the first woman to lead the university, took office in July. She aimed to underspend her $250,000 inauguration budget by planning a relatively low-key affair, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.
Gabel said formality is not her style, and she wanted to demonstrate good stewardship of the university system’s money. The format also enabled livestreaming so all five campuses could watch.
Friday began with a brief installation ceremony in the Board of Regents meeting room at McNamara Alumni Center.
Gabel and the regents wore robes. A brass band played. The president received a medallion and the ceremonial mace first used in 1960.
Gov. Tim Walz, the father of a Gopher freshman, spoke with the loaned flags of Minnesota’s 11 tribal nations standing behind him.
“It’s important at a land grant institution to remember who granted that land,” he said.
Walz called the University of Minnesota “the beating heart of Minnesota and the success of it.”
Previously a provost at the University of South Carolina, the 51-year-old Gabel pledged a commitment to excellence in research, finding solutions for the state and making the schools affordable and accessible.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.