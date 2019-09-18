Frazee man accused of having ‘pipe bomb’ device in trunk of car
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (FNS) — A 32-year-old Frazee man was charged in Becker County District Court with felony possession of an explosive device and gross misdemeanor intent to escape motor vehicle registration tax.
According to court records, at 11:45 p.m. Aug. 27 Steffan William Kytonen was pulled over in his 2003 BMW by a Detroit Lakes police officer for an equipment violation.
Kytonen said his license was revoked. The license plate tabs belonged to another vehicle that had been reported stolen. He was arrested and the BMW was towed and searched.
A pipe-like device with a wick, plastic end caps secured with glue, and something inside it was found in the truck, according to the criminal complaint. An officer with the Red River Regional Bomb Squad spoke to a Detroit Lakes officer and told him it was a pipe bomb.
Kytonen later said it was a “firecracker” that had been given to him for his birthday.
On Aug. 29 a judge set cash bail at $1,000 or bond at $10,000, with standard conditions of release, or bond at $20,000 with no conditions of release.
Watford City man dies following crash with semi
WATFORD CITY, N.D. (FNS) — A 20-year-old man died Saturday, Sept. 14, from injuries suffered in a two-vehicle crash Sept. 9 south of Watford City in western North Dakota. Authorities have identified him as Brandon Fuller of Watford City.
The North Dakota Highway Patrol said Fuller was attempting to make a turn onto Highway 23 when he pulled out in front of a 2014 Peterbilt semi, driven by Pat Coffie, 50, of Minot, around 12:10 p.m. at the intersection of 12th Street Southeast.
The semi hit the driver’s side door of the pickup and the semi overturned onto its passenger side, the Highway Patrol said.
Coffie and a 5-year-old boy, who was a passenger in Fuller’s vehicle, were injured. Seat belts were worn by both drivers and the boy was using a booster seat, the Highway Patrol said.
It was cloudy and raining at the time of the crash, the Highway Patrol said.
Valley City man still missing 4 weeks after disappearance
VALLEY CITY, N.D. (FNS) — Authorities say the search for a Valley City man who has been missing for more than four weeks is still very active.
The Barnes County Sheriff’s Office originally reported the disappearance of Mark Davies, 40, of Valley City on Friday, Aug. 23, when he reportedly texted someone that he was heading home from the town of Kathryn, about 20 miles south of Valley City, but never made it back.
Valley City Police Chief Phil Hatcher says their department still gets a few tips called in every week, but until they get new information on his whereabouts, their search radius is the entire United States.
Davies drives a black 1999 GMC Yukon SUV with plates 327 CCM, but there was no sign of it or him in the area where his cellphone was last on, Hatcher says.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.