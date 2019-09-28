New African lion habitat opens at Minot zoo
MINOT, N.D. (FNS) — Visitors to Minot’s Roosevelt Park Zoo now can view the new habitat for African lions.
Severson Ahart African Lion Savanna, the new home for the zoo’s two African lions, Kiota and Jassira, opened Thursday, Sept. 26, Minot Daily News reported.
Severson Ahart African Lion Savanna is part of a $5.8 million project for the zoo’s lions and tigers, according to the zoo.
Habitat for the lions has been increased from 1,200 square feet to 15,947 square feet, zoo officials said. It includes heated floors and rocks for colder weather, additional safety features and a day room for increased winter space for the lions and winter viewing for zoo visitors.
The lions’ new habitat is named for Clint Severson and his wife Conni Ahart who donated a million dollars to the zoo’s centennial capital campaign and gave them naming rights to the lions’ exhibit. Severson is a native of Minot.
The new habitat for the tigers, the Amur Tiger River Valley exhibit, is still under construction.
The zoo’s “New Habitat for a New Century” centennial capital campaign will continue to raise an additional $2 million to renovate the former big cat habitat for the zoo’s two leopard species. That project is anticipated to be complete in the zoo’s centennial year in 2021.
Interior secretary to visit North Dakota next week
BISMARCK (FNS) — U.S. Interior Secretary David Bernhardt will visit North Dakota next week, North Dakota’s senators said Friday, Sept. 27.
Bernhardt will participate in a “landowner roundtable” Wednesday in Hope, which is about 66 miles northwest of Fargo. He will then travel to Bismarck before going to Medora, where officials hope to build a presidential library for Theodore Roosevelt near the national park that bears his name.
“The Theodore Roosevelt Presidential Library project is a great opportunity for North Dakota to preserve the life of a president who was shaped by our state,” Sen. John Hoeven, R-N.D., said in a statement. “That’s why we want to highlight the effort to Secretary Bernhardt to make sure he and his team are on board to help.”
State lawmakers this year approved a plan to create a $50 million endowment fund held by the state that would generate earnings to operate and maintain the presidential library. The legislation required $100 million in private donations to construct the facility.
A spokesman for Gov. Doug Burgum, who has advocated for the project, said Bernhardt’s visit will include discussions about the project’s location. The library could be located on national park land, which Bernhardt’s department oversees.
Hoeven said he’ll also highlight maintenance needs at the national park during Bernhardt’s visit.
Bernhardt, who took office in April, previously worked in the department from 2001 to 2009. Environmental groups have criticized his history of lobbying for energy and mining interests.
During Bernhardt’s confirmation process, Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., told him about landowner issues involving easements obtained by the department’s Fish and Wildlife Service, which the senator referred to as “bureaucratic abuse.”
“I look forward to him hearing from North Dakota landowners as part of our collaborative efforts to find solutions that work for everyone,” Cramer said in a statement Friday.
Red Wing man gets stayed prison sentence in 2014 burglary
ROCHESTER, Minn. (FNS) — A Red Wing man who was wanted for more than three years for his involvement in a 2014 home invasion was sentenced Wednesday, Sept. 25, to stayed prison sentences and 20 years of probation.
Ishmael Ewing, 30, pleaded guilty in July in Olmsted County District Court to felony charges of aid/abet first-degree burglary and first-degree perjury. Additional felony charges were dismissed.
Rochester police said Ewing was involved in an armed home invasion May 12, 2014, in the 2200 block of Park Lane Southeast. Police were called to that residence about 2:15 a.m. that day by a woman who said that masked men had forced their way into the home moments earlier.
There were five adults and three children in the house at the time; most were asleep when the two men entered the home.
One went into the adults’ bedrooms, rounded them up at gunpoint and took them to the living room. Another masked man was waiting downstairs, the court documents say, “yelling at everyone and aiming the gun” at the victims, who were ordered onto the floor. One of the male victims recognized the voice as Ewing’s, the report says.
Body found at Duluth elementary school by students, staff
DULUTH (FNS) — Parents of students at Lowell Elementary School were notified Friday morning, Sept. 27, that a group of students and teachers discovered a deceased individual in the woods near the school.
The automated phone call received by parents said “the teacher immediately took the students back to school” and called the police. It also told parents that mental health professionals were being brought in to provide assistance and support to adults and children Friday.
Several chaplains and all Duluth school district social workers were on site Friday.
Duluth Police Chief Mike Tusken confirmed that students were told the body was a Halloween decoration by a teacher. A meeting for parents is being held at 10:15 a.m. Friday.
Duluth Police Department information officer Ingrid Hornibrook said the preliminary indications are that the incident was a suicide. It is an open and active investigation.
Half of East Grand Forks students stay home after rumored threat
EAST GRAND FORKS, Minn. (FNS) — After a rumored threat of a school shooting at East Grand Forks, 55% of the student body has chosen to stay at home, according to the school’s district office Friday, Sept. 27.
The school has 570 students and only 308 of them went to class on Friday, the school says.
On Thursday afternoon, the threat was determined to not be substantial, according to East Grand Forks Police Chief Mike Hedlund.
“It’s purely rumors, to the best of our knowledge,” Hedlund said. “We have absolutely found nothing that’s even remotely credible to this point in time. We have absolutely no reason to believe that there is any legitimate threat.”
Regardless, the department plans to have additional officers at the school on Friday and announced on its Facebook page on Thursday that all doors there will be locked. The status quo is that a school resource officer will head from building to building as necessary.
High school Principal Brian Loer said staff there first heard about the threat on Wednesday morning, Sept. 25. The threat specifically mentioned Friday, Sept. 27, Superintendent Mike Kolness said.
