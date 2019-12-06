One dead after car runs off the road near Devils Lake
DEVILS LAKE, N.D. (FNS) — A Devils Lake man is dead after his car ran off the road around 8:10 p.m., on Wednesday, Dec. 4. The man’s name is being withheld pending notification of his family.
The man, 72, was driving a Dodge Ram westbound on 45th Street NE west of 79th Avenue NE when he failed to negotiate a curve, causing the vehicle to run off the roadway and into a ditch, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol. The vehicle then struck a large stump and overturned. The driver died at the scene. There were no passengers in the vehicle.
According to highway patrol, weather conditions were clear and roads were compacted with snow and ice. The crash remains under investigation by the highway patrol.
Devils Lake is 90 miles west of Grand Forks.
North Dakota oil pipeline spill cleanup continues
EDINBURG, N.D. (FNS) – TC Energy crews worked through the holiday weekend as cleanup efforts continue at the oil spill site outside Edinburg. A company spokesperson said that as of Saturday, Nov. 30, workers had clocked about 65,000 man hours on the site with about 40 to 50 people on-site per day.
The pipeline, operated by Canada-based TC Energy, spilled about 383,000 gallons of crude oil on Oct. 29, contaminating nearly five acres of wetlands outside of Edinburg. TC Energy spokesperson Sara Rabern said crews are continuing to remove and test contaminated soil, though it is unclear when cleanup will be completed.
“Our crews continue to clean and (remove contaminated soil), which we hope to have completed in the coming weeks,” Rabern said. “But again, this depends on the weather. We will continue to monitor and follow the appropriate precautions with the winter weather conditions. We do not have a deadline as we want to do so safely and accurately.”
With temperatures expected to drop below zero next week, TC Energy spokesperson Sara Rabern said crews will be on “high alert” monitoring hours to make sure no one is working in the cold for too long.
Rabern added that the pipeline is still running at reduced pressure as the investigation of the incident is finalized, and the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration has not yet lifted the pressure reduction requirement.
Edinburg is about 75 miles northwest of Grand Forks.
Man killed in Stearns County farm accident
ALBANY, Minn. (FNS) – A Stearns County man died in a farm accident Wednesday evening after being pinned under a gravity box full of corn that had overturned.
The victim was identified as Daniel Wielenberg, 52, of Albany.
According to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, it appeared that a bridge of corn had formed over the top of the gravity box and when Wielenberg attempted to break the bridge, the box overturned.
At around 7:22 p.m. he was found unresponsive under the gravity box by a family member.
Individuals at the scene were able to remove the overturned gravity box with a skid steer but Wielenberg was pronounced dead.
Albany is about 27 miles northwest of St. Cloud.
Duluth’s Aerial Lift Bridge reopens to shipping
DULUTH (FNS) – The Aerial Lift Bridge in Duluth reopened to shipping traffic Thursday, Dec. 5, after closing due to excessive ice weight Monday.
Ships can now traverse in and out of the Duluth Shipping Canal under the bridge, according to a news release from the city of Duluth.
Crews started deicing Tuesday and continued into Wednesday until temperatures warmed and ice started falling. The Duluth area was blanketed with nearly 22 inches of snow over the weekend.
Northeast Minnesota man killed in truck-train collision
GRAND RAPIDS (FNS) – A 40-year-old man from Grand Rapids was killed Wednesday, Dec. 4, when the commercial truck he was driving was struck by a train in rural St. Louis County.
The crash was reported just after noon at the intersection of Sax Road and County Road 7, according to the St. Louis County Sheriff’s Office. The location is in McDavitt Township, along the Sax-Zim Bog, and a few miles northwest of the town of Cotton.
First responders found Adam Eugene Newton, 40, in a ditch near the collision site, the sheriff’s office said. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
The crash involved a northbound Canadian National train, according to the sheriff’s office. The rail crossing is controlled with stop signs. It was the second collision between a train and vehicle in northeast Minnesota in recent days. On Monday, an Eveleth woman was unhurt when her car slid into a moving freight train in Clinton Township.
DNR investigating meat processor’s venison sales
CIRCLE PINES, Minn. (FNS) — A prominent Twin Cities meat processor is under investigation, suspected of illegally selling the venison from deer that hunters have killed.
Circle Pines Sausage Haus is the target of an investigation by the Department of Natural Resources that has lasted more than a year and reached into the lives of hundreds of local hunters, according to officials and documents.
While the case doesn’t appear to involve anything resembling a statewide black market, it touches on gray areas of the law of wild game processing likely not well understood by some of the state’s nearly half a million deer hunters.
An attorney for Sausage Haus’ owner said his client never intended to break any laws and believed he had been law-abiding for the past year.
No charges have been filed against Sausage Haus or its owner, and DNR officials were reluctant to discuss details, noting the investigation is ongoing. The probe has included purchases by conservation officers posing as customers, involved interviews with more than 400 people, and featured officers seizing records and building a database of more than 3,000 Sausage Haus deer-processing transactions dating back to 2017.
“It started as a complaint that a processor was selling wild deer meat, which is illegal,” Lt. Col. Greg Salo said in an interview, adding later, “It was established there was selling of wild deer meat occurring.”
Processors can charge fees for butchering a hunter’s deer, and preparing products like sausage can cost extra. But a hunter shouldn’t be sold more meat than his deer can yield, and hunter-killed deer meat can’t be sold to walk-in customers who tagged no deer themselves.
Over the course of the past two years, the Sausage Haus did both those things, a DNR investigator alleges in court papers filed last month.
Salo said DNR officers are likely to turn the investigation over to county prosecutors for consideration of charges in the coming weeks or months. Penalties for potential crimes being investigated can rise to the level of gross misdemeanor punishable by up to a year in jail and a $10,000 fine.
