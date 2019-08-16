Developer of rejected North Dakota wind farm planning new proposal
BISMARCK (FNS) — The developer of a wind farm in northwest North Dakota that state regulators recently rejected is planning to submit a new proposal, a spokesperson said Wednesday, Aug. 14.
The North Dakota Public Service Commission denied NextEra Energy Resources’ request for a siting permit in June amid opposition from state and federal wildlife agencies. The developer sought to build a 200-megawatt wind farm in Burke County north of Powers Lake consisting of up to 76 turbines on 23,000 acres.
The PSC found the project would have an unacceptable level of “adverse effects” on animal health and safety. It would also have negatively affected wetlands, which agency rules protect from energy facilities. The Republican commissioners said it was the first time they remembered denying a siting permit for any energy facility during their tenures.
A NextEra spokesperson said Wednesday the developer is working with local and state stakeholders and plans to submit a new application to the PSC in the fall.
“We look forward to building a wind project which will bring great benefits, including good jobs and economic growth to the local area,” the spokesperson said in an email.
Greg Link, chief of conservation and communications for the state Game and Fish Department, said they’ve been in talks with project developers about amending their plans. Though NextEra is eyeing the same general area, Link said state wildlife officials are “feeling a lot better about the project.”
“It still comes with impacts, and they at this point are telling us they’re going to address the impacts,” he said. “That all remains to be seen.”
Link said his department will provide input to the PSC once NextEra solidifies its final plans.
Second arrest made, man held on $10M bond in Rochester murder case
ROCHESTER, Minn. (FNS) – A Rochester man is being held on $10 million bond for his alleged involvement in the March murder of Garad Hassan Roble.
Olmsted County Sheriff Kevin Torgerson and Olmsted County Attorney Mark Ostrem announced Thursday that Muhidin Omar Abukar, 30, had been arrested about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, Aug 14. He made his first appearance in Olmsted County District Court on Thursday morning on a single charge of aiding/abetting second-degree murder-with intent-not premediated.
Roble, 28, was found by a passing motorist in the pre-dawn hours March 5 on the southern edge of Rochester. Roble had multiple gunshot wounds, and was determined to have died from those wounds, which included at least one head wound and another to the abdomen, according to court documents.
Investigators with the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension located more than a dozen .40-caliber shell casings at the scene, according to court documents.
Law enforcement has not released information concerning a motive other than to say there are groups of “individuals who apparently did not like each other,” according to Ostrem.
Abukar is the second individual arrested in the case. He had been a person of interest since the investigation began, Ostrem said.
Ostrem declined to comment on whether he expected additional arrests or charges. Law enforcement has not publicly identified the shooter in the incident.
“We believe that Mr. Abukar and Mr. Iman, both working together, committed the homicide, and that is what the charge is for,” Ostrem said.
Ayub Abucar Hagi Iman, 23, was arrested in June and charged with aiding/abetting second-degree murder-with intent-not premeditated for his alleged involvement. He is being held on $1 million unconditional bond.
Central Minnesota woman identified in fatal two-vehicle crash
ALEXANDRIA, Minn. (FNS) — A 61-year-old Alexandria woman was killed in a two-vehicle, head-on crash on Highway 29 south of Alexandria Wednesday, Aug. 14.
She has been identified as Betty Ann Bengtson.
James Whalen, 59, of Castle Rock, Colo., was driving a 2019 Jeep Grand Cherokee north on Highway 29 near Hiebel Road about two miles south of the Interstate 94 interchange, the Minnesota State Patrol report said. Bengtson was driving south in a 2015 Dodge Caravan.
The Grand Cherokee crossed the center line, striking the Caravan and causing both vehicles to roll, the State Patrol said.
Bengtson died at the scene. Her 60-year-old passenger, Debra Lee Bengtson, also from Alexandria, suffered injuries that were not life-threatening and was taken to Alomere Health, according to the State Patrol. Both were wearing their seat belts.
Whalen, who was also wearing a seat belt, was transported to Alomere Health with injuries that were not life-threatening.
The two-vehicle crash happened at about 3:40 p.m. northwest of Forada.
Man injured in north-central Minn. explosion
REMER, Minn. (FNS) – A 46-year-old Hill City man received burns and “serious” injuries after a furnace exploded at a residence in Remer on Wednesday, according to a news release.
The man was working on a propane furnace when it exploded Wednesday morning, according to the release.
He was transported to a Twin Cities hospital via North Memorial Air Care, where they treated him for burns and serious injuries, according to the news release.
Remer is about 70 miles southeast of Bemidji.
The man was the only person in the residence at the time of the incident, according to the release.
The Cass County Sheriff’s Office and the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s Office are investigating the incident.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.