UND to make big fundraising announcement
GRAND FORKS (FNS) — The University of North Dakota Alumni Association and Foundation is expected to make a major announcement early next week.
UND Interim President Joshua Wynne said during a meeting with city and business leaders on July 30 that the university is gearing up to make a special announcement in the coming weeks regarding fundraising numbers over the past year.
“Last year was one of the best philanthropic years ever,” Wynne said while responding to a question about philanthropic support and “philanthropic challenges” over the past year.
One audience member responded, “We didn’t read about that in the paper,” to which Wynne responded “just wait” and to stay tuned.
During the 2018 fiscal year, which ran from July 1, 2017, to June 30, 2018, the Foundation raised more than $34 million. At the end of fiscal 2018 the endowment sat at $278.6 million.
Fargo airport director honored for leadership by industry group
FARGO (FNS) — Shawn Dobberstein, executive director of Hector International Airport, has been named the 2019 Airport Professional of the Year by the Great Lakes Chapter of the American Association of Airport Executives.
Dobberstein, who was also recently elected president of the organization, was honored for more than 28 years of leadership in the airport industry. He received the award at the group’s President’s Banquet during its 51st annual conference July 26-28 in Evansville, Ind.
The Great Lakes Chapter of the AAAE includes more than 400 airport administrators and representatives of firms serving airports in Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, North Dakota, Ohio, South Dakota, Wisconsin and the Canadian provinces of Ontario and Manitoba.
North Dakota entered the GLC in 1969.
Twin Cities-area baseball player sues high school league over extra eligibility
OSSEO, Minn. (FNS) — An Osseo Senior High baseball player is suing the Minnesota State High School League after he was refused an extra year of eligibility despite an anxiety disorder.
The rising senior, who is not named in court records, has played baseball for his Osseo each year since the seventh grade. But because he repeated the ninth grade, he has used up all six years of eligibility under league rules, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.
In March, the student asked the league to make an exception because of his disability. He’s been diagnosed with Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder and a learning disorder, according to court records.
“His success in baseball has been critical to his self-confidence, mental health and sense of belonging,” the lawsuit reads.
The league’s eligibility committee and board of directors denied the request in May and June, saying the student never “lost the opportunity to participate” in sports for 12 consecutive semesters.
Man shot by officers after chase gets nearly 16 years in prison
DETROIT LAKES, Minn. (FNS) — A West Fargo man shot by two Becker County lawmen in September was sentenced to nearly 16 years in prison Thursday, Aug. 8, in Becker County District Court.
The 189-month sentence given to Dean Robert Minnerath was the maximum amount available to Becker County District Judge Gretchen Thilmony within the state sentencing guidelines and under the terms of the plea agreement.
Minnerath, 56, was charged with felony first-degree assault for using, or attempting to use, deadly force against a law enforcement officer; felony second-degree assault with a firearm; felony possession of a firearm in violation of a court order prohibiting that because of past convictions; and felony fleeing a peace officer.
Minnerath was shot near Audubon on Sept. 28 after taking officers on a high-speed chase that reached speeds over 95 mph.
Grand Forks teen admits to killing baby
GRAND FORKS, N.D. (FNS) — A two-week trial scheduled to begin Monday for the murder of a 5-month-old girl was canceled Thursday, Aug. 8, after 19-year-old Mason Matthew Kamrowski pleaded guilty.
Kamrowski signed a plea agreement Thursday and is scheduled for sentencing Sept. 30. The agreement calls for him to serve 22.5 years in prison, register as an offender against children and spend five years on probation after he’s released. The murder charge held a maximum sentence of life in prison without parole.
Kamrowski was watching baby Brynley Rachelle Rymer at her home on the 3600 block of Landeco Lane on May 21, 2018, according to a court document. Kamrowski, who was in a relationship with the baby’s mother but was not the child’s father, was reportedly asked to watch the girl after he finished work while her mother went shopping.
