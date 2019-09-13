Fargo-based movie seeking help from locals to play extras
FARGO (FNS) — Click Content Studios and Los Angeles-based Momentum Studios are putting out a casting call for extras to be used in the upcoming weeks during filming of “Tankhouse,” a feature film that begins production Monday, Sept. 16.
The casting call is for people 18 or older who are available for 12-hour shifts on some of the following dates:
• Wednesday, Sept. 18
• Thursday, Sept. 19
• Friday, Sept. 20
• Monday, Sept. 23
• Wednesday, Sept. 25
• Thursday, Sept. 26
• Tuesday, Oct. 1
• Wednesday, Oct. 2
Those interested can email their name, phone number and availability to second assistant director Cody Burdette and production coordinator Greg Davis at tankhouseextras@gmail.com.
“Tankhouse” is a comedy that follows two New York City theatre industry exiles as they leave the Big Apple to start a theatrical revolution in Fargo. The movie was written by Chelsea Frei and Noam Tomaschoff, who will also be directing the film.
Click Content Studios is a video-production company owned by Fargo-based Forum Communications Co.
Man accused of pulling knife on officers said ‘he’s not going to be arrested again’
FARGO (FNS) — Police say a 32-year-old man facing charges for allegedly threatening police with a knife and resisting arrest Tuesday night, Sept. 10, was involved in a fight with a former partner at a north Moorhead trailer park before being arrested in Fargo.
At around 8:30 p.m., an officer found William L. Baker walking into North Dakota in the area of Jack Williams Stadium near 12th Avenue North in Fargo, according to Moorhead Police Department spokesman Capt. Deric Swenson.
The officer got out of his vehicle about “two car lengths” from Baker, who continued walking away but then turned around and pulled out a folding knife, according to Swenson, who said the officer then pulled out his gun as Baker ran off into a wooded area.
Swenson said the officer then cleared bystanders from a bike path near where Baker was last spotted and called for backup. Baker then came out into the open with a knife.
Police said Baker refused to drop the knife and continued yelling that he wasn’t going to be arrested again as more officers arrived with their guns drawn. The confrontation reportedly went on for about 10 minutes.
Swenson said police are trained for these types of situations and try to give an uncooperative person options other than violent confrontation.
“Our biggest thing is to have that distance and try to slow things down and allow that person to get their emotions in control and de-escalate the situation,” Swenson said.
Eventually, police said they used a stun gun and were able to take Baker into custody.
No formal charges have been filed yet, however, Baker is expected to face terrorizing and preventing arrest charges in North Dakota and domestic assault charges in Minnesota.
Baker was being held in Cass County Jail Wednesday night, according to the jail roster.
Xcel Energy Center increases security measures
ST. PAUL (FNS) — Citing safety issues, St. Paul’s Xcel Energy Center will start a new bag policy for all events beginning Oct. 15, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.
Fans attending events at the X will be allowed to carry a clear tote (plastic, vinyl or PVC) no larger than 12 by 6 by 12 inches or a plastic storage bag one gallon or smaller that’s resealable and clear. Small bags, such as a clutch purse, with or without a handle or strap, will be allowed as long as they don’t exceed 5 by 8 inches.
For added security, Xcel Energy Center will no longer allow guests to leave the venue and re-enter for any reason, including to smoke.
Starting Thursday with the Blink-182 concert, the venue will also have dedicated electronic payment systems at select concessions stands. These locations will only accept credit and gift cards, as well as mobile payments like Apple Pay. The move is aimed at creating faster moving lines.
Ralph Engelstad Arena to begin using metal detectors this season
GRAND FORKS (FNS) — Metal detectors will be used for fans attending University of North Dakota men’s hockey, volleyball and men’s and women’s basketball games this season in Ralph Engelstad Arena and the Betty Engelstad Sioux Center.
The metal detectors also will be used at some other select events in the buildings.
“As we continue to improve our safety and security procedures, the introduction of walk-through metal detectors adds another layer of protection for our fans, student-athletes and staff,” said Ralph Engelstad Arena general manager Jody Hodgson. “This security step and added precaution aligns our fan safety procedures with industry best practices and is being done to try and improve fan safety.”
Arena officials are asking fans to arrive early and leave all non-essential items at home or in their vehicles. Fans will not be allowed to check items at the door.
Fans will be asked to remove their phones, keys, cameras, mace, pocket knives and large metal objects from their pockets before going through the metal detectors.
Fans won’t have to remove belts, jewelry, jackets, shoes or caps unless directed to be a security official. They also won’t have to remove coins, wallets or any small objects from their pockets.
The venue’s bag policy remains the same. Bags larger than 14 by 14 by 6 inches will not be allowed. Exceptions can be made for special medical equipment.
UND opens the home portion of its volleyball schedule Thursday, Sept. 19 against Eastern Washington University in the UND Classic.
The men’s hockey team opens Saturday, Oct. 5 with an exhibition game against the University of Manitoba.
Minnesota plans Click It or Ticket campaign
ST. PAUL (FNS) — In a continuing effort to have more Minnesotans buckle up, law enforcement agencies throughout the state have planned another Click It or Ticket campaign for Sept. 16-28.
In 2019, the Minnesota seat belt survey shows an increase of 1 percent compliance from 92.4 percent in 2018.
“For motorists who don’t buckle up — sometimes it’s stubbornness. Sometimes it’s forgetfulness. Sometimes it’s the feeling of invincibility and thinking you’re in total control of what happens on the road,” said Mike Hanson, Office of Traffic Safety director. “Whatever the reason, it can kill you. Be smart and take a couple of seconds to click it.”
Five years prior to Minnesota’s primary seat belt law, unbelted motorists was the cause of 51 percent of 1,008 fatalities from 2004-2008, Minnesota Department of Public Safety statistics show. The past five years have shown a decrease to 34 percent of the 446 fatalities across the state.
‘Begging’ for wind farms?
BISMARCK (FNS) — Flush with fossil fuels, North Dakota is increasingly becoming a pin cushion for wind turbines thanks to wide open spaces, windy skies and a larger push toward green energy. It ranks 10th in the country for installed wind capacity, according to the American Wind Energy Association, and there are more than 1,700 turbines in service here.
But the growth in development has also faced some pockets of resistance in the past year. Burleigh County officials rejected plans for a wind farm near Bismarck after opponents donned red T-shirts and crowded the local civic center, and state regulators sided with wildlife officials in denying a separate proposal for the state’s northwest corner.
To project opponents, the rejections come amid growing unrest over wind energy development. Dave Nehring said he didn’t pay much attention to the turbines until some were being planned near his property east of Bismarck, which he worried would affect property values and wildlife.
The experience prompted Nehring to launch North Dakota Visionkeepers, which he described as an “information clearinghouse” to boost grassroots efforts against wind farms. He said his crusade is more substantive than a “not in my backyard” attitude and argued wind development is being propped up by tax breaks.
“The more I found out, the angrier I became,” he said.
Public Service Commissioner Randy Christmann, a Republican and former lawmaker from the state’s coal-producing region, said he’s noticing more complaints about wind development.
“I think most of the concerns that we hear … from citizens is just a disdain for the idea of North Dakota kind of building this out to where there’s just wind turbines wherever you look and we no longer have a rural skyline,” he said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.