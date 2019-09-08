Fargo school placed on lockdown following alleged assault on officer
FARGO (FNS) — A Fargo woman is in custody after police say she trespassed on Shanley High School property and assaulted a police officer on Thursday, Sept. 5.
According to the Fargo Police Department, officers were called to Shanley at 8:19 a.m. for a report of a woman on that property who was trying to get her children. She was told by police she was trespassing and had to leave.
At 9:21 a.m. the woman had returned to the school, and when officers arrived to arrest her, she started fighting them and assaulted one, according to police.
The woman was identified by authorities as Jami Lee Streyle, 42, of Fargo. She is facing charges of assault on a peace officer and criminal trespassing.
County letter mistakenly overstated school tax rate in Minot
MINOT, N.D. (FNS) — Sorry, Minot taxpayers. Your school tax bill really won’t be going down by 9.56 mills.
School business manager Scott Moum told school board members on Thursday, Sept. 5, that there was an error in one place in the tax assessment letter that was sent out by the Ward County Auditor’s Office last week, the Minot Daily News reported.
Moum said he had estimated that school taxes would go down 2.16 mills and that was the information that the school district provided to the auditor’s office.
However, when Moum looked at his own tax statement last week, he discovered that it estimated his school taxes would go down by about $140 per year when the estimate should have said they would go down by about $31 per year.
On Tuesday morning, Moum called the auditor’s office to alert them to the error.
Reports: Missing UMD student’s body recovered from Minnesota Slip
DULUTH (FNS) — Officers recovered a male body from the Minnesota Slip in Canal Park on Friday afternoon, Sept. 6.
The Duluth Police Department and St. Louis County Rescue recovered the body from the slip at approximately 3 p.m. on Friday, according to a press release from the police department.
Authorities have confirmed through other media outlets that the body belongs to Jake Lavoie, a 21-year-old student at the University of Minnesota Duluth, who has been missing since early Sunday morning when he left Grandma’s Sports Garden.
Missing Canadian soldier linked to white supremacy may be in Minn.
ROSEAU, Minn. (FNS) — A Canadian soldier under investigation for alleged recruiting activities linked to a white supremacist organization has gone missing.
Those in the Northern Valley of Minnesota are being asked by the Roseau County Sheriff’s Department to keep an eye out for Patrik Mathews, 26.
His red Dodge Ram was located near Sprague, Manitoba, on Sept. 2 by Canadian authorities.
The Royal Canadian Mounted Police are reporting that Mathews, who is not wanted for a crime but is listed as a missing person, may have crossed into the United States.
“Obviously, we do believe that he may be under a significant amount of stress due to this investigation and the media coverage. So that’s why we are asking if anyone does see him to just call police instead of engaging with him,” said Cpl. Julie Courchaine, of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police of Manitoba.
Anyone who spots Mathews should call the Roseau County Sheriff’s Department or the U.S. Border Patrol at 701-775-6259.
Rescue dog adopted by Minnesota’s first family
ST. PAUL (FNS) — Gov. Tim Walz on Thursday, Sept. 5, announced a new addition to his family: a three-month-old rescue puppy named Scout.
When the Democratic governor launched his bid for governor in 2017, he told his son Gus, 12, that he could get a dog if Walz succeeded in his effort to become Minnesota’s 41st governor. And more than seven months after taking office, Walz made good on the promise, bringing home the lab-Shepherd mix pup on Friday, Aug. 30.
Walz said his son’s proposal to get a dog if he could bring home an election win seemed far-fetched at first, but he later leaned into it with a more paw-sitive attitude.
“After eight months of intense negotiations and dealmaking, we have an announcement of an addition to our family,” Walz told reporters outside the governor’s residence.
“This is Scout,” Gus Walz said, proudly holding up his new dog, that he said he named because the puppy fit the name.
The Walz family adopted Scout, their first dog, from Minneapolis-based Midwest Animal Rescue & Services after he was found with his nine siblings near a high-kill shelter in Oklahoma.
