Rep. Peterson breaks with Democrats on impeachment inquiry
ST. PAUL (FNS) — The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday, Oct. 31, voted 232-196 to approve a set of ground rules for a House impeachment inquiry into President Donald Trump.
The vote broke down on largely partisan lines with Democrats voting in support of the measure and Republicans voting against. Rep. Collin Peterson, D-Minn., and Rep. Jeff Van Drew, D-N.J., voted against the measure.
Peterson represents Minnesota’s Congressional District 7, a broad swath of western Minnesota that narrowly re-elected the DFLer and posted a 31 percentage point vote for Trump over Hillary Clinton in 2016. No House Democrat represents a district with broader support for Trump.
Minnesota Democrats Angie Craig, Dean Phillips, Betty McCollum and Ilhan Omar supported the resolution while Republican Reps. Jim Hagedorn, Tom Emmer and Pete Stauber voted against it. Reps. Kelly Armstrong, R-N.D., and Dusty Johnson, R-S.D., also voted against the rules for impeachment proceedings.
Peterson in a statement said the vote was “unnecessary” and he raised concerns about the way the impeachment process had been conducted. Peterson also said he wouldn’t decide whether he supported impeachment until all the facts had been presented.
“This impeachment process continues to be hopelessly partisan. I have been hearing from my constituents on both sides of this matter for months, and the escalation of calls this past week just shows me how divided our country really is right now,” Peterson said. “I have some serious concerns with the way the closed-door depositions were run and am skeptical that we will have a process that is open, transparent and fair. Without support from Senate Republicans, going down this path is a mistake.”
In statements following the vote, Democratic lawmakers said the resolution was critical to moving forward with the inquiry into the president’s efforts to call on Ukrainian leaders to investigate Democratic presidential candidates.
“Today is a vote for the rule of law, the Constitution, and the sanctity of our democracy,” Omar, a Democrat representing Minnesota’s 5th District, said on Twitter. “Today, we say as a House that no one is above the law. No President can threaten our national security for political gain. And no president can undermine the integrity of our elections.”
Republicans, meanwhile, said the vote was an effort by Democrats to invalidate the 2016 election result and remove the president from office.
“Today, House Democrats put political games ahead of the American people,” Minnesota Republican Party Chair Jennifer Carnahan said in a news release. “They chose to spend the upcoming weeks and months focused on partisan theater and baseless claims rather than working to move this country forward.”
Republican U.S. senators in North Dakota and South Dakota said the impeachment inquiry broke with precedent and they urged Democrats to end the probe.
“While I may become a juror if the House continues to double down on their nonsensical impeachment crusade, I will not shirk my responsibility to call them out for their horrible handling of this process,” Sen. Kevin Cramer, R-N.D., said in a news release Thursday.
And the reaction from groups aiming to support Republicans and to re-elect the president was swift. They committed to run ads highlighting Democrats who voted “Yes” in Congressional districts where Trump had won in 2016.
The Congressional Leadership Fund, which aims to elect Republicans to the House, said it would run ads targeting Craig in Minnesota’s 2nd District. National Republican Congressional Committee took aim at Craig and Phillips in separate statements. The pair flipped their respective districts from red to blue in 2018.
Craig said she supported the rules approved Thursday ensured equal time for Republicans and Democrats to question witnesses, as well as a public setting to continue the probe.
In a tweet, Trump called the inquiry “The Greatest Witch Hunt In American History!”
Semi driver killed in western ND crash identified
TRENTON, N.D. (FNS) — Authorities have identified the semi truck driver killed in a crash Tuesday, Oct. 29, in western North Dakota’s Williams County as Everett Hurley, 57, of Trenton.
The Freightliner, pulling a belly dump trailer, was traveling eastbound on 39th Lane Northwest about 5 miles southwest of Trenton when it ran off the roadway into the south ditch and rolled. Hurley was pronounced dead at the scene.
The condition of the gravel road was dry and the weather was clear at the time of the crash. Hurley was not wearing a seat belt.
The crash remains under investigation by the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
Walsh County oil spill reported at 9,120 barrels
EDINBURG, N.D. (FNS) — The Keystone Pipeline oil spill in Walsh County in northeastern North Dakota has released 9,120 barrels of oil into a wetlands area, the North Dakota Department of Environmental Quality announced Thursday, Oct. 31. The pipeline is operated by TC Energy.
As of Wednesday night, the oil had not migrated beyond the immediately affected area of approximately 2,500 square yards in a rural area 3 miles northwest of Edinburg, according to a release by TC Energy.
Representatives from TC Energy could not immediately be reached for comment, but they are continuing to work with NADEQ personnel to determine the cause of the spill, according to a release from NADEQ.
Walz issues emergency order on drivers, trucks to help strained farmers
ST. PAUL (FNS) — Gov. Tim Walz declared an emergency Wednesday night, Oct. 30, to help farmers in western Minnesota by lifting regulations on trucks and drivers delivering propane and liquid fuels.
Walz said when he met with about 50 farmers and agricultural leaders in East Grand Forks on Tuesday they asked him to help as they were facing a fuel shortage in the area.
Farmers told him that wet conditions damaged crops, prevented harvesting and slowed the processing and transportation of harvested crops. The high moisture content of the crops has increased demand for propane used for drying just as the livestock heating season began as well as the needs created by the Minnesota Energy Assistance program.
The executive order allows extended hours for drivers providing direct assistance to farmers and suppliers to transport propane, diesel fuel, gasoline or fuel oil to those in the western part of the state.
Walz said that drivers are experiencing unusually long wait times at terminals, with some suppliers reporting a decrease in the availability of products, requiring drivers to travel farther distances to obtain product for marketers and farmers.
The governor said the order “will help farms get the fuel they need and our team will continue to look into actions we can take to support our agricultural industry through these catastrophic conditions.”
Minn. man finishes second in ‘Jeopardy’ appearance
CULVER CITY, Calif. (FNS) — A Bemidji (Minn.) High School graduate had to settle for second place and $2,000 in his appearance on “Jeopardy” that aired Wednesday at NBC-TV.
Sam Benshoof, 32, had the correct answer on Final Jeopardy, which brought his total to $10,200, but it wasn’t enough to unseat reigning champion Steve Moulds, who also answered correctly and finished with $31,601.
In the show’s signature banter between host Alex Trebek and the contestants, Benshoof told how as a kindergarten student in Bemidji he brought a plastic toy snake everywhere he went.
“I must have known that eventually I would need a good opener on Jeopardy,” he told Trebek.
Benshoof, a former reporter at The Forum of Fargo-Moorhead and two other Forum Communications Co. newspapers, works at RBC Wealth Management in Minneapolis in corporate communications.
Benshoof’s older brother, Galen, also finished second in his appearance on the show in 2012.
Fargo man arrested in conjunction with north Fargo fire where three pets died
FARGO (FNS) — Tate Anthony Nerlien-Smith was arrested Thursday, Oct. 31, around 7 a.m. in conjunction with a north Fargo house fire that resulted in the death of three pets.
Nerlien-Smith was arrested during an attempted burglary. The burglary is unrelated to the north Fargo house fire which occurred at approximately 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday.
The fire heavily damaged the house at 1007 Eighth Ave. N. where Nerlien-Smith used to live with his mom. Nerlien-Smith’s mom was present at the fire along with two other people.
Twenty-six-year-old Nerlien-Smith is currently is the Cass County Jail facing counts of armed burglary, endangering by fire or explosion, and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia, schedule I, II and III.
Man flown to hospital after farm accident in rural Cass County
BUFFALO, N.D. (FNS) — A man was flown to a Fargo hospital after injuring his foot in a farming accident near Buffalo on Thursday, Oct. 31.
According to a release by the Cass County Sheriff’s Office, the accident was reported just after 11 am at a field 5 to 6 miles south of Buffalo for a male farmer who had caught and injured their foot in an auger.
Cass County Sergeant Tim Briggeman says the male victim was responsive at the scene and taken by AirMed to a Fargo hospital.
The release says the extent of his injuries is unknown at this time.
Cass County Sheriff was assisted by Casselton Ambulance, AirMed, Buffalo Quick Response Unit and the Buffalo Fire Department.
More than 8,000 pounds of pork bound for hungry households
ST. PAUL (FNS) — Minnesota pork industry representatives this week announced the donation of more than 8,000 pounds of ground pork to Second Harvest Heartland, one of the largest food banks in the state.
Food bank leadership said Thursday, Oct. 31, that the donation was the largest that they have received from the Minnesota Pork Board and Compeer Financial since partnering with the two in 2011. They estimate it will be enough to feed some 24,000 people.
Standing amid pallet racks in the food bank’s Maplewood warehouse on Thursday, CEO Allison O’Toole said the donation is part of a larger effort to distribute more lean protein to the 59-county region that Second Harvest serves.
“We know that many of our families are struggling to make ends meet, especially with the rising costs of living,” she said. “At the end of the month, the food budget is the first to be compromised.”
Even at a time when employment is reported to be on the rise, O’Toole said that many in Minnesota and western Wisconsin — throughout which the food bank distributes — struggle to afford lean meat on their own. Pork and turkey are some of the most highly demanded products among the region’s food pantries, according to Second Harvest food sourcing representative Kent Keckeisen.
With the move to a bigger warehouse in Brooklyn Park slated for six months from now, O’Toole said Second Harvest plans to double the amount of lean meat that it takes in and distributes over the next three years. Produces accounts for the majority of donations today, she said.
Among other things, O’Toole said the new warehouse will feature larger refrigerated work areas that will make it easier for meat to be repackaged for smaller agencies that lack the means to transport pallets.
Much of the pork donated to the food bank this month has already been distributed, Second Harvest officials said. Food bank spokesperson Tina Mortimer said Tuesday that the donation is estimated to make for nearly 7,000 meals.
In September, the U.S. Department of Agriculture reported that roughly 11 percent of households — more than 14 million experienced food insecurity at some point in 2018, meaning their access to enough food for all their members was strained by the lack of money or other resources.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.