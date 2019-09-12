Brother accused of burglarizing sibling's residence
MINOT, N.D. (FNS) — Darin Michael Korb, 29, is accused of burglarizing his brother's residence in Max, N.D., on Jan. 4.
Korb is charged with a Class C felony in district court in Minot.
According to a probable cause affidavit filed with the court, Korb's brother, Nicholas Korb, told authorities that several items were missing from his townhouse and garage, including a Polk Wireless Sound bar, a 60-inch flat screen television, a surround sound system, a subwoofer and a security camera system. Neighbors told authorities that they had seen Darin Korb near the residence on Jan. 3 and 4.
Nicholas Korb told authorities that he had video surveillance footage showing Darin Korb and another person removing items from the residence.
Authorities spoke with Darin Korb on Jan. 16, who told them he only took a saw that belonged to him. Darin Korb declined to answer further questions and said he wanted to talk with a lawyer after a deputy asked him about the surveillance video showing him taking other items from his brother's residence.
No complaint was filed against Darin Korb until Aug. 16 and the complaint was not served on him until Aug. 26, nearly nine months after the incident.
During his initial appearance in court on Monday, Darin Korb told Judge Gary Lee that he doesn't know what is going on and the property in question belonged to him.
Darin Korb applied and was approved for a court appointed attorney. Lee set a preliminary hearing date for Oct. 17. Darin Korb previously posted $250 bond and is free on bond.
Darin Korb was placed on three years of supervised probation in December 2017 for hitting Nicholas Korb over the head with a gun during a dispute at the radar base south of Minot in June 2017. Darin Korb had accused his brother of stealing two televisions from his home, went to confront his brother, and a physical fight ensued between the two men.
North Dakotans urged to obtain Real ID ahead of next year's deadline
BISMARCK (FNS) — Federal and state officials urged North Dakotans to obtain a Real ID-compliant license ahead of an October 2020 deadline Wednesday, Sept. 11, which marked the anniversary of the terrorist attacks that sparked the security requirements.
The Real ID requirements stem from a 2005 law passed by Congress in response to the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. The law established "minimum security standards for state-issued driver's licenses and identification cards," Transportation Security Administration spokeswoman Lorie Dankers told reporters at the Bismarck Municipal Airport.
The Real ID law also prevents federal agencies like the TSA from accepting identification that don't meet minimum standards, meaning travelers will need compliant documentation in order to board a commercial flight starting Oct. 1, 2020.
TSA accepts other forms of identification such as a passport, but a "vast majority" of travelers use their driver's license, Dankers said.
"This deadline will sneak up on all of us," she said.
Only about 83,000 North Dakotans currently have Real ID-compliant licenses, representing about 13 percent of the 633,000 IDs issued by the state Department of Transportation, which includes driver's licenses and permits, according to Lt. Gov. Brent Sanford.
"We're here to encourage North Dakotans to plan ahead and consider getting a Real ID," he said. "We don't anyone getting left at the gate in October 2020."
Sanford said state transportation officials have made it an "easy process" to obtain a Real ID, noting that he booked an appointment ahead of time last month that lasted only 10 minutes.
Brad Schaffer, the state DOT's diver's license division director, said the agency is planning to open its doors for Real ID registration on certain Saturdays and will alert drivers to the requirements through fliers attached to motor vehicle registration reminders.
The North Dakota DOT has posted information about obtaining a Real ID on its website, including a checklist of needed documentation.
Minn. police department takes revenge on scammer
PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. (FNS) — Call it revenge by Snooki.
In an effort to seek vengeance on behalf of a scam victim, the Pequot Lakes Police Department replaced $3,000 worth of iPads in an intercepted package with random items of the same approximate weight. This included — among bar coasters reminding patrons not to drink and drive, a police badge, part of a broom and a stuffed cartoon inmate in jail stripes — a copy of the 2011 book “A Shore Thing,” written by Nicole “Snooki” Polizzi of reality show “Jersey Shore” fame.
“It was just an opportunity for folks that are constantly being scammed to get a little revenge back,” Police Chief Eric Klang said Tuesday. “We did it for them.”
Klang said his department, about 20 miles north of Brainerd, receives phone calls nearly every day from people who’ve experienced a scam of some kind, and this particular type is especially difficult to trace. A form of “reshipping fraud,” criminals send merchandise purchased with stolen information to the wrong location. Then, they’ll contact that location claiming it was a mistake and provide a shipping label to another location, eventually acquiring the stolen goods, according to Klang.
“It’s all to get law enforcement confused,” Klang said. “It makes it really complicated to track these goofballs down.”
In this particular instance, a victim — who’d provided financial information through a phishing email exchange — contacted police about the iPads and reported the shipping address, which happened to belong to a hotel. The hotel in turn informed police Tuesday the package arrived, along with the shipping label.
That’s where Snooki came in. In a post on its Facebook page, the department shared a photograph of the collection of items that were definitely not iPads, sent on their way to whoever waited on the other end.
“The package was then sent on it's way in hopes that the fraudsters will contact the PLPD when they receive the package with items other than what they purchased using a stolen identity,” the post stated.
The likelihood of that outcome is pretty small, of course, but Klang said the humorous post was intended to remind people to be very careful with their personal information. He said despite ongoing efforts to inform the public about scams and the importance of practicing caution with financial information, he regularly encounters people who’ve been duped.
“If things are too good to be true, it’s not real, it’s not true,” Klang said. “Every single day we get people calling up and saying they’ve been ripped off. You just really gotta be on the ball.”
And the question on everyone’s minds: Where did that instant classic of Snooki’s come from?
“Believe it or not, that book came from another case that they did the same scam through Target, and that was the book that they had shipped to this house,” Klang said. “... We tried to return the stuff to Target, and they said, ‘No, we don’t want it.’”
