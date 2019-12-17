Food bank plans $1.5M center in Bismarck-Mandan
BISMARCK (FNS) — Fargo-based Great Plains Food Bank is planning to open a $1.5 million regional center in Bismarck-Mandan next summer to boost service to charitable feeding programs in central and western North Dakota.
The 10,000-square-foot facility at a site to be announced will house a warehouse with freezer and refrigeration space, a center for volunteers and office space. Operations at Great Plains’ current leased administrative office on Memorial Highway in Bismarck and the four people who work there will move to the new facility.
“We have entered into a purchase agreement on a facility with the hopes to move into and begin operation in the summer,” spokesman Jared Slinde said.
The number of people who will work there isn’t yet known.
The center will mean that Great Plains will no longer need to send trucks from its Fargo base to pick up the larger food donations in the region, haul them back east for storage, then truck them back west later for distribution to food pantries, shelters, soup kitchens and other charitable feeding programs.
“With the new facility we can certainly recover and store overnight more food and get it out to central and western North Dakota more efficiently,” Major Gifts Officer Ron Walters said.
Great Plains, a not-for-profit organization, distributes millions of pounds of food each year to hunger-relief efforts in 99 communities across North Dakota and into eastern Minnesota. About half of those communities are in the western two-thirds of North Dakota.
“The new regional service center will allow us to expand our programs and provide more food options,” Great Plains CEO Steve Sellent said.
That excites Cindy Kopac, founder of B.U.G., which stands for Box Up Generosity, a feeding effort in Williston.
“We’ll be able to talk back and forth more, and arrange more trucks and things like that,” she said.
Kopac’s feeding program gets a truck about every three months, and she’s hoping that the Bismarck-area facility will result in more frequent shipments.
“We do have a lot of people who are under-income,” she said. “We had over 200 families the last truck we had.”
The Bismarck-area center, which will be roughly one-third the size of the Fargo facility, is one of three key components of Great Plains’ “Feed the Future” campaign, which began in 2015. The other two are upgrades including a freezer expansion at the Fargo headquarters and an increase in the number of meals served by 2021.
“Each year we provide food for 12.5 million meals. This would be an additional 10 million meals total on top of all that we are currently doing,” Slinde said.
The campaign’s fundraising goal is $5.1 million. A recent $100,000 donation by American Bank Center pushed the total to $4.6 million and helped push forward plans for the Bismarck-area facility.
Walters said the regional center ultimately should help cut into hunger in North Dakota.
“We serve 97,000 people — 70,000 North Dakotans — every year,” he said. “Thirty-seven percent of the 97,000 are children. We can’t afford as a state to let children go hungry. That number is alarming to me.”
Man accused of using Bible, lighter fluid to start Walmart fire
BISMARCK (FNS) — A Bismarck man allegedly poured lighter fluid on a Bible and set it on fire Friday, Dec. 13, at the north Walmart in Bismarck, hoping the distraction would allow him to steal items from the store, according to a police affidavit.
Police arrested Andrew Ells, 27, about 4 a.m. Monday, Lt. Luke Gardiner said. Police had identified Ells as a suspect and searched for him over the weekend. He turned up at the south Walmart, where employees alerted police. Officers brought him to the police department, where he was arrested.
Ells is seen on north Walmart video from Friday wearing a camouflage balaclava, dark jacket, dark pants with a yellow stripe and a knee brace, the affidavit states. He is seen going behind some boxes in the garden center portion of the store shortly before the fire appears from that area. Police allege Ells told them he had the Bible under his clothing when he went to the store, and that he poured lighter fluid on the Bible, put it on the floor and set it afire with a lighter from the store.
He left the store through an emergency exit. It’s unclear if he stole anything or, if so, if the items were recovered. There’s no explanation in the affidavit as to why he allegedly chose to use a Bible.
Police on Friday said the 8 a.m. fire occurred under “suspicious circumstances.” Eighteen firefighters responded to the blaze and contained it to the garden center. The building was evacuated and there were no injuries. The building’s sprinkler system activated, which fire department officials say limited smoke and fire damage.
Store officials told police that the loss of merchandise to smoke damage is estimated at $300,000, according to the affidavit.
Court documents show Ells is charged with felony arson and endangering by fire or explosion. They do not list an attorney for him.
Rep. Peterson won’t vote for impeachment
LITCHFIELD, Minn. (FNS) – Barring new information that could convince him otherwise, Rep. Collin Peterson said he will vote against impeaching President Trump when the issue comes for a vote Wednesday in the U.S. House of Representatives.
Peterson said he expects 4-5 other Democrats will do the same.
Peterson, who represents Minnesota’s Seventh Congressional District, made the comments Saturday while attending the annual meeting of the First District Association, a dairy cooperative in Litchfield.
Peterson said he normally doesn’t make a decision until an issue — and all the information — is on the floor for a vote but said “unless they come up with something between now and Wednesday,” he will not support the articles of impeachment.
“Maybe something will change. I doubt it,” he said.
Rep. Peterson disagrees with impeachment of Trump
Peterson said Trump “has not committed a crime” and most people in the Seventh District don’t think the US should provide foreign aid, so they are not troubled at all if Trump withheld funds to Ukraine. Peterson also said the case against Trump only includes “second-hand” information about Trump’s questionable phone call.
Peterson said the “biggest problem” he has with this impeachment process is that people decided in advance they were going to impeach Trump “and now they’ve spent a year trying to figure out how they can make a case for it. That’s backwards. I just don’t agree with this.”
Peterson said he expects the House will vote to impeach Trump and then it will go to the Senate where he predicts the president will be acquitted.
“This is dividing the country for no good reason because he’s not going to be thrown out of office,” he said. “Why are we doing this?”
Peterson said the issue should be settled at the ballot box.
“If people don’t like Trump, they can vote against him,” he said.
On the topic of agriculture, Peterson told the dairy producers at the meeting that for the first time in many years the economics in the dairy industry is improving.
Despite many dairy farmers retiring and leaving the business, Peterson said now is a perfect time for young farmers to get into the business.
He said the new farm bill’s safety net, the positive markets, available credit, cheap dairy cattle and the availability of empty dairy barns that could be leased or purchased make it a good time for young people to start dairy farming.
“I’m optimistic and I hope we can encourage people to get into the business,” he said. “We’ve got a pretty decent safety net for smaller producers.”
Peterson is not so optimistic about the rest of agriculture.
“I’m worried about it,” he said. “I’m hearing from bankers and Farm Credit, they’re worried about financing people next year.”
The devastating sugar beet crop this year dealt a tough blow to the ag economy, he said. “It’s not good.”
Peterson said he’s dubious of the $50 billion in ag sales touted by the Trump administration as a result of a new trade agreement with China.
“I’d be surprised,” he said. “I hope it’s true. Maybe it’ll turn these prices around, but I’m skeptical.”
Peterson said the $28 billion in facilitation payments that went to farmers to ease the burden of the trade war did some good but would’ve been put to better use by improving the last farm bill. He also said those payments could end up causing a “backlash” against agriculture by the general public.
Peterson has not announced whether he will seek another term.
If he decides to run in 2020 he said he would have to run again in the following election because the ag committee, which he is currently the chairman of, would be in the middle of writing the next farm bill.
“It’s a two-term commitment,” he said. “I feel like if I run this next time that means I have to run one more time. So I’m looking at two elections and by that time I’ll be 80 years old. So I’ve got to decide, do I want to do that,” he said.
Peterson predicted that if he doesn’t run, or is not re-elected, the person replacing him would likely not be on the house ag committee, which would reduce the voice of Minnesota farmers. Given that, he said, it was perplexing that in the last election most farmers voted for Trump and voted for Peterson’s opponent.
