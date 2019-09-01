High-speed pursuit ends in Barnes County crash
JAMESTOWN, N.D. (FNS) — A pursuit that began west of Jamestown in Stutsman County ended near Sanborn in Barnes County and resulted in an accident and arrest Thursday night, Aug. 29, according to the North Dakota Highway Patrol.
Jeffrey Boese, 59, Fargo, is charged with fleeing, driving under the influence of alcohol or drugs, driving under revocation, reckless endangerment and multiple drug charges. He was also wanted on warrants from Cass County.
The pursuit began at 6:09 p.m. when a Highway Patrol trooper attempted to make a traffic stop of a vehicle that failed to pull over for another trooper along the highway. The vehicle failed to stop and a pursuit followed that at times reached speeds of more than 100 mph.
Officers pursued Boese approximately 30 miles on county roads, U.S. Highway 281 and Interstate 94 before the driver lost control at the intersection of Barnes County Road 11 and 40th Street about 10 miles south of Sanborn. The vehicle ran into a tree row where the suspect was taken into custody without incident.
Boese was transported to Mercy Hospital in Valley City and then to Sanford Hospital in Fargo for injuries sustained in the crash.
North Dakotans report more than $2.1 million in losses to scams
BISMARCK (FNS) — Nearly 100 North Dakota residents have reported losses of more than $2.1 million to scams so far this year, Attorney General Wayne Stenehjem said Friday, Aug. 30.
North Dakotans have been duped into thinking they won money through the lottery or sweepstakes, that their grandchild or young relative is in an emergency or that they were eligible for a government grant.
Stenehjem’s office said 16 victims have lost $1.3 million so far this year through “romance scams” in which con artists create fake identities on dating websites and chat rooms. They trick the victim into thinking they’re in a real relationship and then claim a short-term financial crisis and promise to pay the money back in a few days.
The majority of the scam victims were over 65 years old, but the next highest age group were young adults, according to Stenehjem’s office.
The attorney general’s office warned that no government agency will ever ask people to purchase prepaid gift cards or send money and won’t call out of the blue and threaten arrest.
The office warned against being too trusting of somebody you’ve never met.
Before giving money or personal information, the attorney general’s office advised North Dakotans to talk to a family member, a trusted friend or its consumer protection division at (701) 328-3404 or toll-free at (800) 472-2600.
Jamestown’s Erstad among inductees to Scandinavian-American Hall of Fame
MINOT, N.D. (FNS) — Former major league All-Star Darin Erstad of Jamestown joins the Wisness family and Dr. Richard Lindstrom as inductees into the Scandinavian-American Hall of Fame in Minot on Sept. 24 before the annual three-day Norsk Høstfest festival.
Erstad was the first-overall pick in the 1995 MLB Draft and went on to win a World Series title with the Anaheim Angels in 2002.
The Wisness family have farmed and ranched on land near Keene for five generations. Lindstrom holds more than 40 patents in ophthalmology and is an internationally recognized leader in corneal, cataract, refractive, glaucoma, and laser surgery.
Other past notable inductees include Doc Severinsen, Bobby Vee, Tippi Hedren, Josh Duhamel, Kris Kristofferson, Bud Grant and several North Dakota governors, including Gov. Doug Burgum.
Littermate owners sought after puppy tests positive for rabies
BISMARCK (FNS) — A puppy that tested positive for rabies on Thursday, Aug. 29, has state health departments in the Dakotas seeking individuals that may be exposed to the fatal virus.
On Aug. 29, a puppy tested positive for rabies in South Dakota. While very little is known about the puppy, it last resided in Agency Village, south of Sisseton, S.D. The puppy had at least three littermates.
“Our concern is that the littermates have been exposed to rabies and may develop rabies and expose their new owners,” said Alicia Torfin, epidemiologist with the North Dakota Department of Health. “It’s possible that some of the new owners may be North Dakota residents.”
Rabies is a viral infection that affects the central nervous system, a NDDoH release said. It is almost always fatal for animals and people. People who are exposed to rabies need to begin a series of rabies vaccinations as soon as possible after the exposure.
The following recommendations can reduce the risk of rabies to people:
• Routinely vaccinating pets
• Avoiding contact with wild animals
• Washing bite wounds thoroughly with soap and water
• Beginning the series of rabies vaccinations as soon as possible after an exposure
Minn. Dems launch marijuana legalization efforts at State Fair
ST. PAUL (FNS) — Minnesota Democrats say they want to legalize and regulate marijuana in next year’s legislative session, but first they want members of the public to tell them how they should do it.
In front of the Farmers Union building at the State Fair on Thursday, Aug. 29, the second-highest ranking Democrat in the Minnesota House said his chamber will pass a marijuana legalization bill next year. But before then, he announced, Democrats will hold a series of town halls across the state to hear what Minnesotans think about the issue.
“We believe that Minnesota can have the best marijuana laws in the country,” said House Majority Leader Ryan Winkler, D-Golden Valley, who handed out blue cowbells inscribed with the words “Be Heard on Cannabis” to fairgoers. “We think it’s vitally important that Minnesotans weigh in directly on this policy change.”
The series of 15 community conversations, dubbed “Be Heard on Cannabis,” will take place over the coming months. The first three will be held in Duluth, Minneapolis and St. Cloud in September and October.
House Democrats are trying to build momentum as they mount their first serious push for legalization. They did not make it a priority in this past legislative session; the Republican Senate was the only chamber to hear a legalization bill, and a committee of lawmakers voted it down. Democrats instead pushed a proposal that would have established a task force to study legalization, but it did not survive in House-Senate negotiations.
Lawmakers did pass new laws to expand the state’s troubled medical marijuana program, which is widely seen as one of the most restrictive in the country. Minnesota’s two medical cannabis manufacturers can now run twice as many dispensaries, write off their business expenses and buy hemp from local farmers.
Democratic Gov. Tim Walz has said he supports full marijuana legalization. In fact, he has already ordered state agencies to prepare for it, even though Republican Senate Majority Leader Paul Gazelka says a proposal will die in his chamber.
