Body found near downtown Fargo
FARGO (FNS) — Police are investigating after a body was discovered east of Prairie St. John’s Hospital in Fargo Thursday night, Oct. 17.
Dispatchers first received a call about a body found between a fence and Dike East around 6:30 p.m., a few blocks south of the downtown area near the Minnesota border. When emergency responders arrived, they found a man’s body in a low spot that had filled with water, according to police.
Firefighters and police had to use generator-powered pumps to remove water in order to access the body and retrieve it.
Just before 10 p.m. authorities could be seen loading the body into a coroner’s van.
Truck driver charged with running red light at 80 mph, killing man in March crash
WHITE BEAR LAKE, Minn. (FNS) — A Maple Grove man was traveling over 80 mph in an SUV delivery truck and had just run a red light when he T-boned a Kia Sportage in White Bear Lake last spring, killing the vehicle’s 25-year-old driver, according to charges.
Robert James Norby, 53, was charged via warrant Wednesday, Oct. 16, with one count of criminal vehicular homicide for his role in the fatal collision on March 22, according to the criminal complaint filed in Ramsey County District Court.
The St. Paul Pioneer Press reported several other drivers on the road that afternoon witnessed the crash, which took place at 3:05 p.m. as Norby was speeding down Minnesota 96, according to the charges.
He blew through a red light at the intersection of the highway and the ramp to southbound Interstate 35 E, striking the Kia as its driver, a 25-year-old West St. Paul man, turned to get on the ramp, the complaint said.
The collision occurred during Norby’s first work shift driving solo for the delivery company DHL, the complaint said.
Investigators learned that his driver’s license was briefly canceled three times in 2017 and 2018 for “medical reasons,” according to the charges.
After legislative logjam, affordable insulin plans to move forward
ST. PAUL (FNS) — A state senator, representative and the governor walked out of a 30-minute meeting on Friday, Oct. 18, with an agreement to move forward in merging legislation aimed at providing free insulin to Minnesotans who can’t afford it.
The accord restarts conversations about how the state could provide the drug to diabetics in need and lawmakers could pave the way for a special session later this year. But first, legislators in the divided Legislature will have to strike a deal about what the program would look like and who should foot the bill for the insulin.
Efforts to draft legislation reached a stalemate in the Legislature in recent weeks. Separate Republican- and Democrat-penned bills addressed different facets of the issue, and until Friday, Senate Republican leaders had been unwilling to combine them.
Gov. Tim Walz a day earlier held a news conference at the Capitol to urge lawmakers to come back to the table to reach a compromise. And on Twitter, the bill authors Sen. Eric Pratt, R-Prior Lake, and Rep. Michael Howard, D-Richfield, said they’d be open to meeting with the governor on Friday morning.
The three emerged from a private meeting on Friday saying they felt the private meeting helped them break a logjam in conversations around the legislation.
“In some ways, we’re starting with a clean slate,” Pratt told reporters outside the governor’s cabinet room. “We’re going to craft a bipartisan bill that’s going to take elements of the emergency insulin bill, of the longer-term insulin affordability bill and try and find the areas that we agree upon.”
Both bills require insulin manufacturers to help provide the drug to Minnesotans who can’t afford it. Howard has proposed charging a fee to the manufacturers that would fund insulin supplies for low-income people without insurance or with high-deductible insurance plans. Pratt’s proposal, meanwhile, would require insulin manufacturers to supply the drug to needy patients with diabetes who are not already on a public health program.
And it’s a positive sign in terms of the ideas coming together that both bills require resources from the manufacturers to run the programs, Howard said.
“We keep clearing some of these hurdles about our big goals and now we just have to come across the table, work to merge these two bills and get something accomplished,” Howard said. “I’m optimistic, but the proof’s going to be in the pudding.”
Members of the workgroup are set to hold their first meeting next week. It wasn’t immediately clear whether that would be open to the public. The three said they hoped future meetings about the legislation would be made open.
Burgum expected to request federal relief after blizzard
BISMARCK (FNS) — North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum is expected to ask for federal aid after an early blizzard struck the central and eastern parts of the state last week. The snow and ensuing floods left roads underwater and crops ruined.
The cities of Grand Forks, Jamestown, Valley City and LaMoure and the counties of Barnes, Cavalier, Grand Forks, LaMoure, Stutsman, Traill, Wells and Walsh already declared flood emergencies, Burgum spokesman Mike Nowatzki said. More cities and counties are expected join the list next week after the state’s Department of Emergency Services finishes a full assessment of the damages, he said.
Upon completion of the assessment, Burgum is expected to request two federal disaster declarations — one to President Donald Trump for infrastructure concerns and one to U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Sonny Perdue for agricultural considerations, Nowatzki said. The request to the president will not be issued for several weeks until the state can demonstrate at least $1 million in damage to infrastructure. The appeal to the USDA will likely come much sooner, though Nowatzki said there was not yet a designated date the request would be made.
If Perdue approves the request, it could free up federal funding for affected farmers and ranchers. To be eligible for USDA relief, a county must report at least 30 percent loss of any crop, although farmers and ranchers in directly adjacent counties can also apply for aid at their local Farm Service Agency office.
Burgum and state Department of Agriculture Commissioner Doug Goehring will hold town halls in Fargo, Grand Forks, Jamestown and Fessenden Monday, Oct. 21, to hear about the impacts of the flooding, according to a news release.
The snow, which piled 2 feet high in some areas, was doubly damaging to many farmers who couldn’t harvest before the blizzard hit because of an unusually wet summer, according to AgWeek.
Shooting confirmed near Duluth-area school, lockdown placed
CLOQUET, Minn. (FNS) — The suspect in the Friday morning, Oct. 18, shooting on the Fond du Lac Reservation that sent a school and tribal offices into lockdown is in custody.
The shooting happened at about 9:46 a.m. in the gymnasium of the Fond du Lac Tribal Center at 1720 Big Lake Road in Cloquet, Derek Randall, interim chief of the Cloquet Police Department, said at a news conference late Friday morning.
The suspect is in custody of the Cloquet Police Department and the victim has been transported to a Duluth hospital, Randall said. The condition is not yet known.
“Everybody is safe,” Randall said.
Randall said the victim was attending the visitation and funeral for tribal member Hazel Barbara Olson, which was being held at the gym Friday morning, according to her obituary.
The shooting caused lockdowns at the nearby Fond du Lac Ojibwe School, tribal offices and hospital. The lockdowns have been lifted.
“These kinds of situations happen everywhere, but it really hurts when it happens in your own community,” Rita Aspinwall, a spokesperson for the Fond du Lac Band of Lake Superior Chippewa, said at the news conference.
The school was on “full lockdown,” a staff member who answered the phone at the school confirmed. School was not in session Friday. Offices were also on lockdown.
“The Fond du Lac tribal offices are on lockdown and employees are sheltering in place,” Aspinwall said just before 11 a.m. Friday.
As of 11:15 a.m., however, employees were allowed to leave the Tribal Center, but no one could go in.
Throughout the morning, cars were pulling into a parking lot looking onto the school. Parents of school children were notified of the shooting through an automated voice message.
A man said he was doing paperwork at the neighboring Fond du Lac Tribal Center when he saw someone drive the victim of the shooting from the school to the tribal center where they waited until first responders arrived. He asked not to be named.
State Patrol, Cloquet Police Department, Carlton County Sheriff’s Office and the Fond du Lac Police Department all responded to the incident.
Two more charged in slaying of Minnesota father of 6
WELCH, W.Va. (FNS) — Two more people were charged in West Virginia Tuesday, Oct. 15, with the first-degree murder of John Thomas McGuire, an Owatonna, Minn., father of six.
According to the criminal complaint, on or about Feb. 14, 2019, Larry McClure, Amanda Naylor McClure, and Anna Choudhary did commit the willful deliberate premeditated homicide of McGuire in McDowell County, W.Va. Court documents state that the three knowingly and willfully concealed the remains of McGuire in a shallow grave at his residence located in the Skygusty area of McDowell County.
McGuire’s remains were located in September after a tip to law enforcement led them to the shallow grave.
While investigators are stating that McGuire has no ties to McDowell County, family and friends confirmed that Amanda Naylor McClure was McGuire’s girlfriend at the time of his disappearance and, subsequently, his death. Amanda Naylor McClure is being charged with felony first-degree murder, which carries a sentence of life in prison, and felony conspiracy, which carries a sentence of one to five years in prison and a fine of up to $10,000.
Anna Choudhary, sister to Amanda Naylor McClure, was the first of the three suspects charged with first-degree murder, officially being charged on Oct. 7. She is also being charged with felony first-degree murder and felony conspiracy.
Larry McClure, who is the father of the two female suspects, was originally arrested on an unrelated charge for failing to register as a sex offender. He has since been charged with felony first-degree murder, felony conspiracy, and felony concealment of a deceased human body, which carries a punishment of one to five years in prison and a fine of up to $5,000, in the McGuire case.
Immediately following the discovery of McGuire’s remains, family and friends set up a fundraiser to help bring his remains back to Owatonna for a proper ceremony. The minimum amount of $3,000 was reached on Oct. 10.
A celebration of life for John “Bamma” McGuire will take place on Friday, Oct. 25, at Our Savior’s Lutheran Church in Owatonna.
