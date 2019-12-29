Man arrested in fatal St. Paul shooting
ST. PAUL (FNS) – After officers arrested a man who crashed into the fence of a St. Paul cemetery Thursday night, he was booked into the Ramsey County Jail on suspicion of murder, police said Friday.
Chee Kong Yang, 28, is being held in connection to the shooting of a man on St. Paul’s West Side.
At 5:25 p.m. Thursday, officers were called to State Street, off Plato Boulevard, where they found a man shot in the parking lot of J&P Trading Inc., a food distributor.
He was wounded in the head and torso, and died at Regions Hospital on Thursday night.
About 5:35 p.m., police responded to a crash in the North End neighborhood. A vehicle had left the road and crashed into Oakland Cemetery’s fence.
Yang, the driver, ran but police said they found him after searching the area. The St. Paul man was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the shooting.
Police said they will release the name of the man who was killed after the Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office confirms his identity.
The shooting was the 30th homicide of the year in St. Paul.
Man charged with homicide for fatal July crash
WILLISTON, N.D. (FNS) — An 18-year-old Williston man was charged Friday, Dec. 27, with two counts of negligent homicide stemming from a July crash on U.S. Highway 2 that took the life of a woman and her unborn child.
Derian Sim was ordered held on a $2,500 bond on the two class C felony charges.
The crash killed 28-year-old Laquita Cooper, who was pregnant at the time. She was taken by helicopter from the scene of the crash to Trinity Hospital in Minot, where she died from her injuries.
Sim was driving a 2016 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck and was trying to turn left across Highway 2 at the intersection with 58th Street, according to a news release from the North Dakota Highway Patrol about the crash. Police said Sim turned in front of a 2009 Hyundai Santa Fe SUV driven by Richard Minton, and Cooper was in the front passenger seat.
Sim is scheduled to have a preliminary hearing on the charge on Jan. 22.
