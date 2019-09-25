Man dies in rollover crash in central North Dakota
KIEF, N.D. (FNS) — A 41-year-old Anamoose man died in a rollover crash Monday night, Sept. 23, about one mile south of Kief in central North Dakota.
The North Dakota Highway Patrol said a 2000 Chevrolet Suburban was northbound on Third Avenue Northeast approaching the Highway 53 intersection at 10:40 p.m. when the driver failed to negotiate a curve on the gravel roadway. The Suburban went into the east ditch and rolled, partially ejecting the driver.
The driver died at the scene.
Kief is about 50 miles southeast of Minot.
Human remains identified as missing Texas boy
DICKINSON, N.D. (FNS) — Human remains discovered in Dickinson in 2018 have been identified as 15-year-old Edward Stubbs, also known as Ashton Lebaron, of El Paso, Texas.
A statement released Monday, Sept. 23, by the Stark County Sheriff’s Office confirmed that Stubbs was last known to be working in the Dickinson area and was reported missing on June 17, 2013. Dickinson police launched an investigation that same day.
According to police, a skull was discovered on Dec. 11, 2018, by a resident who was surveying private land on the northeastern part of Dickinson. The State Forensics Office in Bismarck later confirmed that the skull was human and belonged to an unidentified white male, possibly in his teens or early 20s.
A follow-up search, conducted on Sept. 5, was organized by the Bureau of Criminal Investigations as part of the investigation into the remains.
Mandan woman pleads guilty to zoo selfie trespass
BISMARCK (FNS) — The Mandan woman accused of jumping a guardrail and approaching a primate cage at Bismarck’s Dakota Zoo in July so she could snap a selfie pleaded guilty Monday, Sept. 23, but can keep the incident off her record if she stays out of trouble for a year.
Ashlee Brown, 18, entered the plea in Bismarck Municipal Court, the Bismarck Tribune reported. Municipal Judge William Severin deferred imposition of her sentence and fined her $300. She will be on unsupervised probation for 360 days.
Brown was charged with criminal trespass for allegedly approaching the cage, touching a siamang and taking a photograph. A siamang is a gibbon, which is a small ape. The misdemeanor charge carries a maximum sentence of 30 days in jail and a $1,500 fine.
Zoo Director Terry Lincoln at the time of the incident called it “one of those near misses” and said the zoo’s policy is to prosecute if an animal is placed in danger. There are some diseases that can be transmitted between humans and primates, and such actions also raise safety concerns for zoo visitors, he said.
Man hit by train in Fargo hospitalized in stable but critical condition
FARGO (FNS) — A man who was struck by a train is in stable but critical condition at a hospital, according to his CaringBridge website.
The train hit the man at about 12:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 21, and he was sent to a local hospital with serious injuries, the Fargo Police Department said in a Facebook post.
The train’s engineer saw the man, Jacob Nohre, lying on the tracks but didn’t have enough time to stop, and Nohre became trapped under the train, according to the CaringBridge page.
He suffered a skull fracture to the back of his head, a mild neck fracture, broken ribs, a small brain bleed as well as cuts to his liver and knee, the site says. He is sedated because of his head injury.
“Jake is tough and we have hope that he will make a full recovery but he has a long road ahead of him. It is a miracle that he is alive and we are so thankful,” the site says.
GF woman sentenced for embezzling from bank
GRAND FORKS (FNS) — A Grand Forks woman admitted on Monday, Sept. 23, to embezzling nearly $400,000 over 10 months from the bank where she previously worked.
Amber Nicole Ostgard was sentenced to spend about five months in jail, though she is eligible for electronic home monitoring.
An affidavit for her arrest said Ostgard worked at Frandsen Bank for several years. From March 1, 2018, until Jan. 23, 2019, she made transfers between accounts and kept hundreds of thousands of dollars.
A statement from Frandsen Bank said the customers impacted were notified and all funds were restored.
Chief Administrative Officer Karen Brekke said in a prepared statement that the bank has “rigorous audit procedures in place,” which quickly revealed Ostgard’s actions. Her employment was terminated immediately, Brekke said.
She pleaded guilty to charges that said she used other people’s personal information to take money from account holders at least 11 times, totaling $181,970. Ostgard also admitted to taking about $150,500 from bank accounts.
Ostgard was sentenced to five months in jail for misapplication of entrusted property and forgery. She will be on probation for three years and is required to pay back nearly $176,000.
Crookston mayor resigns, citing disagreements with City Council
CROOKSTON, Minn. (FNS) — After serving less than a year in office, Crookston Mayor Guy Martin resigned from his position at a City Council meeting Monday night, Sept. 23.
Martin cited ongoing disagreements with members of the council over a proposed soybean crushing plant as his reason for stepping down.
“My vision for Crookston’s future success cannot be reconciled with the council that’s seated now,” he told council members at the meeting’s opening. “Therefore I’m resigning my position as mayor for the city of Crookston.”
Martin had served as a member of the City Council since 2003 before becoming mayor in 2019, according to the city’s website.
Malfunctioning softening system blamed for library flood
ROCHESTER, Minn. (FNS) — The Rochester Public Library was closed Sunday and Monday after a water softener leak dumped hundreds of gallons of water through the building Sunday, Sept. 22.
Rochester firefighters, library staff, other city staff and volunteers worked to save materials and clean up standing water on several floors and the basement. The source appears to be a malfunctioning water softening system, library staff said.
Most of the library’s collections were spared water damage, said Audrey Betcher, Rochester Public Library director.
“We’re very lucky, we don’t think many of the materials were damaged,” Betcher said. “It could have been much, much worse.”
An automated alarm alerted library staff to the leak at about 11:30 a.m. It was clear to those arriving on the scene that the leak had been going for several hours before staff and firefighters arrived on the scene.
Although water pooled on every floor of the library, much of the collections avoided damage.
“There will still be some impact,” Betcher said.
West Duluth shooting ruled a homicide
DULUTH (FNS) — The fatal shooting early Sunday, Sept. 22, of a man in West Duluth has been ruled a homicide.
Duluth police report that Timothy Jon Nelson, 33, Duluth, died from a gunshot to his abdomen. The shooting occurred at 1:47 a.m. Sunday. Police found Nelson wounded inside a vehicle. He was taken to a local hospital, where he was pronounced dead, authorities said Sunday.
Police declined to give further details, saying they wanted to “protect the integrity of the investigation.”
The incident is the third homicide in Duluth this year.
Park Point resident Larry Watczak, 70, was hit over the head during a robbery in his home Jan. 2. Darrel Darryl Mayhew pleaded guilty to unintentional second-degree murder and was sentenced to 20 years in prison in June.
Nicole Ann Jazdzewski, 41, was stabbed to death in her Chester Park home on June 2. Her husband, Ryan Richard Jazdzewski, is charged with intentional second-degree murder in that case.
