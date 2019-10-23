Burgum, other GOP’ers silent on posts calling Rep. Omar a ‘terrorist’
FARGO — A top leader in North Dakota is making national headlines after he called Minnesota congresswoman Ilhan Omar a “terrorist.”
Sen. Oley Larsen, R-Minot, has served in the North Dakota Legislature for nearly a decade. The owner of an insurance company in Minot, Larsen was recently tapped by the GOP to serve as Senate Pro Tem.
He made two posts on his personal Facebook page on Sunday, Oct. 20.
One is a photo that started circulating this past summer along with a caption making the false claim that it shows Minnesota U.S. Rep. Ilhan Omar training with Al Qaida.
In reality, it’s an Associated Press photo from 1978, four years before the first Somali-American elected to Congress was born. On social media, people pointed that fact out to the senator, many criticizing him.
Larsen responded to one person by writing, “I’m begging to let everyone know she is an elected terrorist.”
The Facebook post has since been removed, but not before attracting the attention of critics both nationally and locally.
But the second post, which was posted a few hours later, has not been taken down. In it, Larsen wrote, “A vet over a terrorist hope people get off the couch and take time off work to go vote her out.”
It is in reference to Chris Kelley, who is running as an Independent challenger to Omar next year.
“I think it’s racist, I think it’s offensive,” said North Dakota Democratic Chairwoman Kylie Oversen, calling it a “pattern” with the senator, who earlier this year tried to get Bible classes in public schools.
A campaign ad from 2014 featured his challenger pointing out Larsen’s stance on an anti-bullying bill in schools where he called kids “marshmallows.”
Approximately 24 hours after the comments surfaced on social media, North Dakota Republican Gov. Doug Burgum claimed to be unaware it was making national news.
“No, I’m not familiar with the comments. I’ve been really focused on the serious flood emergency we have in North Dakota, so no comment,” he said during a flood trip in Jamestown Monday, Oct. 21.
Multiple attempts were made to reach Larsen for comment, but he did not answer his phone or return a text message.
Senate Majority Leader Rich Wardner did not respond to a request for comment, and the state Republican Party responded with “no comment.”
Fargo restaurant owner accused of employing, harboring cooks in US illegally
FARGO (FNS) — A Fargo restaurant owner accused of harboring two people in the U.S. illegally and providing off-the-books employment to them is set to plead guilty to federal charges.
Federal authorities allege Jose Ramon Gutierrez, owner of Mango’s Mexican and American Grill, employed two citizens of Mexico as cooks at his restaurant between May 1, 2018, and Jan. 31, 2019.
Gutierrez was aware the two cooks were not authorized to work in the U.S. and had entered the country illegally, but consciously disregarded facts pointing toward this, according to documents filed Monday, Oct. 21, in U.S. District Court in North Dakota.
Authorities said in documents that Gutierrez paid the Mexican nationals in cash and kept them off the restaurant’s payroll, resulting in a financial gain for him. As a result of their employment, the two cooks were able to continue living in the U.S. and avoid detection, documents said.
Gutierrez on Monday, Oct. 21, entered an agreement to plead guilty to charges in exchange for a lighter sentence. The maximum penalty for harboring and employing people who are in the U.S. illegally is 10 years imprisonment and a $250,000 fine. Gutierrez would face a sentence of two years probation and a fine of $15,000 under the plea agreement.
The agreement is not final and would not come into effect until it’s approved by a judge. A future court date was not yet listed on the U.S. courts website as of Monday night.
Man dies of self-inflicted gunshot wound a week after police chase
MINNEAPOLIS (FNS) — A 36-year-old man who apparently shot himself after leading law enforcement officers on a high-speed chase through two central Minnesota counties has died, state investigators say.
Joshua Adam Ostrowski, whose last known address was Browerville, Minn., died of a single gunshot wound to the head, according to the Hennepin County Medical Examiner’s Office, the St. Paul Pioneer Press reported.
Todd County sheriff’s deputies on Oct. 15 attempted to pull over Ostrowski’s vehicle near Browerville, but Ostrowski fled at speeds exceeding 100 mph, firing at pursuing deputies and state troopers, the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension said in a news release.
Ostrowski left the road and struck a tree in Cushing, where officers fired beanbag rounds and chemical munitions into his vehicle when he did not comply with orders to exit.
When officers finally approached the vehicle, they found Ostrowski with what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound to his head, the BCA said.
No officers were injured during the chase. The BCA is investigating the incident.
Classic cars destroyed in Becker County garage fire
BECKER COUNTY, Minn. (FNS) — A number of classic cars were destroyed in a Saturday, Oct. 12, fire at a pole barn-type garage full of automobiles and shop equipment at the Glen and Ruth Erickson home in Island Lake, according to Carsonville Fire Chief Michael Harvey.
“All the cars are gone,” Ruth Erickson said Friday, Oct. 19, adding that they would prefer not to talk about the loss.
In a 2011 Detroit Lakes Tribune story, Glen Erickson talked about classic cars, trucks and snowmobiles that he had restored that were stored on the property, including a custom-built 1936 Ford pickup, a mint condition 1959 Corvette and a 1930 Model A Ford.
Harvey didn’t know which vehicles were lost in the fire, but said “there were a lot of old cars in there. It was a big shop with a lot of cars in it.”
The metal-framed pole barn was “pretty much a total loss,” Harvey said.
The fire was confined to the pole barn building, which was not connected to the house, he said. Harvey declined to say what caused the fire, but added that “it was a complete accident — the state fire marshal saw no need to come out.”
Charges: Minneapolis man shot sister’s boyfriend during grandmother’s funeral
CLOQUET, Minn. (FNS) — A Minneapolis man accused of shooting a man in the head at his grandmother’s funeral Friday on the Fond du Lac Reservation was charged Monday, Oct. 21.
Shelby Gene Boswell, 28, entered the Fond du Lac Head Start building in Cloquet, where a funeral was being held. Boswell walked behind his sister and her boyfriend, Broderick Boshay Robinson, 45, of Minneapolis. Boswell then shot Robinson in the back of the head with a rifle, according to the criminal complaint.
Boswell is charged with first-degree assault–great bodily harm, second-degree assault–dangerous weapon, third-degree possession of drugs, fifth degree possession of drugs, possession of a firearm despite being convicted of a crime of violence, and introduction of drugs into a jail. Boswell’s bail is set at $500,000. He remains at the Carlton County Jail.
Police found heroin and methamphetamine on Boswell. Jail staff also found marijuana during a search, the complaint said.
Boswell has a history of convictions for violent crime, including fifth-degree assault and second-degree assault involving a baseball bat on the Fond du Lac Reservation in 2010, as well as a 2015 third-degree assault in Bemidji resulting in substantial bodily harm.
The shooting sent the Fond du Lac Ojibwe School into lockdown.
Moorhead bank robbery suspect arrested in Ohio
MOORHEAD (FNS) — A West Virginia man suspected of robbing a south Moorhead bank who was on the FBI’s Most Wanted list, and is believed to be connected to a number of other robberies across the U.S., has been captured.
Robert Vaughn Evans, 51, was arrested by the U.S. Marshals Service Friday, Oct. 18, in Ohio on suspicion of robbing the Gate City Bank inside a Hornbacher’s grocery store on May 1, according to the Moorhead Police Department.
He was being held on federal charges Monday at the North Central Regional Jail in Greenwood, W.Va., stemming from the Moorhead incident, where the FBI and local authorities said he handed a note to a teller demanding money and saying he had a gun.
Evans received $3,680 from the teller and was last seen driving away in a tan 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe that matched the description of a vehicle stolen in Story City, Iowa, on April 24, according to a sworn statement from FBI Special Agent Aaron C. Dunn filed in Minneapolis federal court in May.
