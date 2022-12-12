Arrest after high speed Sunday chase in Wahpeton

The scene near the intersection of Sixth Street North and Seventh Avenue North, Wahpeton, at approximately 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. A male has been arrested in connection with burglary and vehicle theft, with formal charges pending.
A male suspect has been arrested for burglary and two vehicle thefts occurring over the weekend of Sunday, Dec. 11, the Wahpeton Police Department stated Monday, Dec. 12.
The suspect has not been identified as of 10 a.m. Monday, as his appearance in court and formal charges were pending. Wahpeton Police Chief Matthew Anderson stated the suspect is suspected in multiple burglaries and thefts which remain under investigation.
Wahpeton Police officers were dispatched Sunday to a report of a stolen vehicle on Dakota Avenue in Wahpeton, the department stated.
“Officers observed the stolen vehicle in the 200 block of Dakota Ave. and attempted a felony vehicle stop in the 100 block of First Street North,” the department stated. “The suspect fled at a high rate of speed in the stolen vehicle to elude officers.”
The vehicle was stopped at the intersection of Sixth Street North and Seventh Avenue North, where the suspect fled through a residential neighborhood.
“The suspect was taken into custody by Wahpeton Police officers a block from where he abandoned the stolen vehicle,” the department stated. “Wahpeton Police was assisted by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office and Breckenridge Police Department.”
On Sunday evening, Valley News Live reported that dispatch audio stated an individual was being held at gunpoint. Anderson clarified that information, saying that a police officer held the suspect at gunpoint until another officer arrived to complete the arrest procedure.
We will provide more information as it is available.