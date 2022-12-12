Arrest after high speed Sunday chase in Wahpeton
Buy Now

The scene near the intersection of Sixth Street North and Seventh Avenue North, Wahpeton, at approximately 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 11. A male has been arrested in connection with burglary and vehicle theft, with formal charges pending.

 Tara Klostreich • Daily News

A male suspect has been arrested for burglary and two vehicle thefts occurring over the weekend of Sunday, Dec. 11, the Wahpeton Police Department stated Monday, Dec. 12.

The suspect has not been identified as of 10 a.m. Monday, as his appearance in court and formal charges were pending. Wahpeton Police Chief Matthew Anderson stated the suspect is suspected in multiple burglaries and thefts which remain under investigation.



Tags