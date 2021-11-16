Arrest warrant issued for Hankinson woman

An arrest warrant was issued Monday, Nov. 15 for a Hankinson, North Dakota, woman who failed to appear that day before Richland County District Court.

Lita Marie Blacksmith, 64, faces two charges related to an October 18 incident in Hankinson. They are criminal mischief, willful, with intentional damage at a cost of more than $10,000, a class B-level felony, and driving while a license is suspended, a class B-level misdemeanor.

Based on an investigation by the Richland County Sheriff’s Office, Blacksmith allegedly willfully rammed her vehicle into her door at a Hankinson residence. Deputies responded to the location and found Blacksmith seated in a vehicle, a criminal complaint states. An observer said they saw Blacksmith ram the vehicle into the building several times, causing the building to come off its foundation.

Records state that the criminal mischief charge is Blacksmith’s first felony-level charge in either Richland County or North Dakota.

A defense attorney has not been named as of Tuesday, Nov. 16. Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen represents the state of North Dakota. Judge Bradley Cruff presides.

The maximum penalty for a class B felony is 10 years imprisonment, a $20,000 fine, or both. The maximum penalty for a class B misdemeanor is 30 days imprisonment, a $1,500 fine, or both.

Blacksmith was not confined in the Richland County Jail as of Monday, Nov. 15.

