Arrest warrant issued for theft suspect

An arrest warrant has been issued for a Sisseton, South Dakota man facing two property theft charges.
Timothy J. Otis, 59, was scheduled to have his initial appearance in Richland County District Court Monday, April 20. Otis did not call in for the appearance, Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney Casey Moen said.
Otis is accused of knowingly taking, exercising unauthorized control over, or making an unauthorized transfer of an interest in the property of another with the intent to deprive the owner thereof. Both charges are class C felony-level.
The Richland County Sheriff’s Office investigated a Jan. 18, 2020 incident at Dakota Magic Casino, Hankinson, North Dakota. Security was notified that a woman’s purse went missing earlier that day at the casino. A sheriff’s deputy reviewed surveillance video, court documents stated.
The video showed the victim walking away from a slot machine. About half an hour later, a male arrived at the slot machine where the victim had been playing and allegedly picks up a purse.
“The male is seen removing something from the purse,” documents continue. “The male is later seen placing the purse under his hoodie and leaving the casino.”
The victim stated that on approximately Jan. 26, 2020, she received a Facebook message from Otis. He allegedly told her he found her purse outside of a gas station.
The victim traveled to Otis’ house in Sisseton, where she retrieved her purse from him. She told a sheriff’s deputy that in addition to recovering her purse, three credit cards were still inside the purse when it was recovered.
Also in the purse, the victim said, were a cell phone valued at $1,000, a driver’s license and makeup valued at $25. She reported approximately $227 in case and a cell phone case valued at $30 were missing from the purse.
“Two officers with the Sisseton Police Department reviewed still photos from the Dakota Magic Casino surveillance video of the male who took (the victim’s) purse and both officers identified the male in the photos as the defendant,” documents state.
According to court records, these are Otis’ first felony charges in the state of North Dakota. The Richland County Sheriff's Office did not have a booking photo as of Tuesday. A defense attorney has not yet been appointed or retained. Judge Bradley Cruff presides.
“This offense is a class C felony because the estimated value of the cell phone and other items taken was between $1,000 and $10,000,” documents state.
The maximum penalty for a class C felony is five years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both.
