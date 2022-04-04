Arrest warrant issued for Wahpeton woman

An arrest warrant was issued Monday, April 4 for a Wahpeton woman who did not appear that day before Richland County District Court.
Breeanna Marie Keister, 22, has been charged with one count of terrorizing, a class C-level felony, and one count of violation of a disorderly conduct restraining order, a class A-level misdemeanor.
Based upon a Wahpeton Police Department investigation, Keister allegedly had the intent to place another human being in fear for that human being or another’s safety, or in reckless disregard of the risk of causing such terror, threatened to commit any crime of violence or act dangerous to human life.
On March 26, 2022, a complaint states, the victim called Richland County Dispatch to report that they were being threatened by Keister at an address in the 1300 block of Third Avenue North, Wahpeton. Wahpeton Police Department officers arrived at the location and spoke with the victim’s neighbor, who stated that Keister had recently been in the building where the neighbor and victim both reside.
Keister allegedly yelled at the victim that she was going to kill the victim’s infant child, according to the victim’s comments included in the complaint. Keister was also allegedly knowingly violating a disorderly conduct restraining order for the victim that had been filed against Keister in June 2021.
“The order prohibited the defendant from coming within 20 yards of (the address) in the city of Wahpeton until June 8, 2022. The order also prohibited the defendant from having messages delivered to (the victim),” a complaint states.
Related to the March 26 incident, Keister has also been charged in Wahpeton Municipal Court with class B misdemeanor-level criminal trespassing and infraction-level disorderly conduct. Records state that related to March 25 incidents, she faces a class B misdemeanor-level charge in Wahpeton Municipal Court for criminal trespassing, infraction-level charges in municipal court for marijuana possession and marijuana paraphernalia possession and class A misdemeanor-level charges in Richland County District Court for violation of a disorderly conduct restraining order and unlawful possession of drug paraphernalia.
Keister is scheduled to make her initial appearance Tuesday, April 5 before Richland County District Court in relation to one charge of class C felony-level theft of property. She allegedly knowingly took or exercised unauthorized control over another’s property valued between $1,000 and $10,000 on or about Nov. 30, 2021.
A Wahpeton Police Department investigation places the theft at the same location as the March 26 incidents. The property, according to a complaint, was a 2008 Chevrolet Trailblazer that the owner allegedly loaned to Keister for the purpose of running an errand. According to the owner, Keister said she would take the vehicle to the store and be right back. When the vehicle wasn’t returned, the owner reported it as stolen to the police department on Dec. 2, 2021.
Records state that Keister is scheduled to appear Tuesday, April 5 before Richland County District Court for a misdemeanor dispositional conference related to a class A misdemeanor-level charge of violation of a disorderly conduct restraining order, for an alleged Nov. 2, 2021 incident. On Nov. 10, 2021, she entered a not guilty plea to the charge.
Keister is also scheduled to appear Tuesday for a court trial related to class B felony-level burglary, class C felony-level theft and class A misdemeanor-level criminal mischief related to an alleged Feb. 5, 2021 incident at a Wahpeton apartment. In April 2021, Keister entered not guilty pleas to all charges.
Public Defender Leah Rose Carlson is Keister’s attorney related to the Feb. 5, 2021 and Nov. 2, 2021 incidents, records state. No defense attorney has been named related to the other incidents. Richland County Assistant State’s Attorney represents the state of North Dakota in Richland County District Court. Judge Bradley Cruff presides in district court and Judge Don Krassin presides in municipal court.
Maximum penalties in North Dakota vary:
• infraction — $1,000 fine
• class B misdemeanor — 30 days imprisonment, a $1,500 fine, or both
• class A misdemeanor — 360 days imprisonment, a $3,000 fine, or both
• class C felony — five years imprisonment, a $10,000 fine, or both
• class B felony — 10 years imprisonment, a $20,000 fine, or both
Keister is not currently confined in the Richland County Jail.
