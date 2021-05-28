A South Dakota woman convicted of second-degree manslaughter in the 2018 murder case of a Breckenridge, Minnesota, toddler was issued an arrest warrant after failing to appear at her sentencing at Wilkin County District Court Tuesday, May 25, according to court documents.
Ramona Shortman, 26, joined via teleconference and said her car broke down on her way to the courthouse. Her attorney, Derek Ganzhorn, asked Judge Charles Glasrud for a continuance Monday, May 31, but Glasrud denied the request and issued the warrant for Shortman’s arrest.
Shortman’s partner at the time, Tracy Brant, was convicted of second-degree murder in September 2019 for the death of his 3-year-old son, Winter Barker, court documents state.
Shortman, who is not Barker’s mother, is charged with another felony count of second-degree manslaughter – endangering a child situation could cause harm or death, and two gross misdemeanor counts of child neglect. She initially pleaded not guilty to all four charges in April 2020, court documents state.
In March 2021, she pleaded guilty to the first charge of second-degree manslaughter – neglect child knowingly permit physical/sex abuse, court documents state.
In January 2018, Brant was awarded full custody of his son after Barker’s mother was incarcerated, the complaint stated. Shortman and Brant had three children together, and she said Brant handled the discipline of all the children.
On April 10, 2018, Breckenridge Police Chief Kris Karlgaard and Officer Roger Ronan found Barker unresponsive in the couple’s Park Manor apartment in Breckenridge, according to the criminal complaint.
After failing to resuscitate Barker, the child was pronounced dead. An autopsy of the child concluded his cause of death was chemical peritonitis from perforation of the stomach due to blunt force trauma. Bruises, abrasions and weeks-old rib fractures were found on Barker, indicative of child abuse, according to the criminal complaint. The Ramsey County Medical Examiner’s Office ruled Barker’s death a homicide.
In July 2019, Brant pleaded guilty to the unintentional second-degree murder of his son. He admitted to punching Barker in the stomach the day before his death and routinely disciplining the child with a broken, plastic hanger, according to the criminal complaint. Brant is currently serving a 25-year sentence.
Shortman’s next court date is not yet scheduled.
