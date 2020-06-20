Art gallery holds garden art reception

The Red Door Art Gallery and Museum in Wahpeton welcomed community members to an all-day reception held on Thursday, June 18 for refreshments, treats and to learn about the artists’ garden-related artwork. The exhibition featured 21 artists with 62 different pieces on exhibit.
“We had a wonderful turnout at our Garden Art Reception. This exhibit truly features so many fun, unique and creative pieces of art,” new Gallery Director Allison Karlgaard said. “It’s not too late to come in and check them out. The Garden Art will be on display through July 31.”
The exhibition showcased a variety of garden art ranging from watercolor to oil pastel and from mosaic clay to photography.
Traditionally the gallery would hold an artists’ reception in the evening for a few hours where the community could mingle with gallery board members and artists over refreshments. However, to provide space for social distancing and maintaining a sanitized area, the gallery had an all-day event with pre-packed and individually wrapped treats.
Artists whose works are on display for the garden exhibition are Bill Brien, Ellen Jean Diederich, Jillayne Hanson, Cynthia Kolstad, Penny Meyers, Laura Von Bank, Barbara Benda Nagle, Jackie Anderson, Sharon Gourde, Karen Bakke, Karman Rheault, Kerry Kolke-Bonk, Deb Connolly, Dell Conroy, Brandi Malarkey, Kathryn Luther, Marcy Dronen, Scott Seiler, Liz Walberg, and Fermoyle.
The RDAG Board of Directors recently announced hiring Karlgaard as the new gallery director.
“She brings creativity, marketing skills, event planning and an ability to communicate well to this position. In addition, she has established business experience with managing financial accounts, using software, using social media and developing marketing plans,” an RDAG release stated.
Karlgaard grew up in Dickinson, North Dakota, and went to North Dakota State University where she received her degree in mass communications. She and her husband have lived in Wahpeton since 2011 with their two children.
For more information, visit the gallery, located at 418 Dakota Avenue, Wahpeton or call 701-591-1010.
