Lake Region Arts Council (LRAC) based in Fergus Falls, Minnesota attended this week’s Breckenridge City Council meeting to encourage the city to support art in west-central Minnesota. LRAC shared how art benefits a city and informed the council on steps Breckenridge can take to create an art council.
“Thank you, mayor, and thank you, council members, for the opportunity to speak with you about the longstanding relationship that the Lake Region Arts Council has had with the Three Rivers Art Council over many years,” Executive Director Maxine Adams said. “You have some really great talent here and we are hoping that Breckenridge can do some projects.”
Many other members of the LRAC attended the city council’s meeting to discuss the benefit of having public art in the city and ways in which the city can take part in that through the art council.
“Our arts council is truly amazing,” Laura Youngbird, LRAC board member, said.
LRAC is one of 11 designated art councils in the state of Minnesota. These art councils work with the state to distribute taxpayer dollars into art for the state. These taxpayer dollars contribute to art through general appropriation by the Minnesota state legislature or through the Legacy Amendment. LRAC covers nine counties in west-central Minnesota; Wilkin County being one of those.
“In talking with Three Rivers Art Council, they are interested in doing some public art project which opens the door for us to partner with the city through government grants,” Adams said.
This $10,000 local government grant is available for cities to bring art into the city or create in the city for the public. To receive this grant, the city must incorporate an arts advisory board into the city structure. The art advisory board would also need to partner with two community clubs in order to have as much community buy-in as possible, Adams explained.
“Most cities interested will round up people for that (an arts advisory board), you already have people that are here and interested in doing that if that is something you’d like to do,” Adams said.
LRAC programs and services are made possible through an appropriation from the Minnesota State Legislature, the Legacy Arts and Cultural Heritage Fund and The McKnight Foundation.
