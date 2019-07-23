A hungry tyrannosaurus rex was on Fourth Street North, Wahpeton, beginning Saturday, July 20.
He was joined by, among others, a rhinoceros, Tal the orangutan, Neil Armstrong, Donald Glover and a couple of stylish ladies. They were all the subjects of art created for the Borderline Chalkfest.
“We’ve had so many people see what we’re doing,” said chalk artist, event director and Wahpeton native Shawn McCann.
The Borderline Chalkfest was held on two blocks on Fourth Street North. Residents and Twin Towns Area visitors were either creating or viewing artwork between Dakota Avenue and Second Avenue North.
“I do a lot of pieces that are nature inspired or are portraits of women,” Kimberly Wood said.
The St. Joseph, Michigan, native created a female portrait which won top honors for professionally created artwork. Allison Olstad, Shakopee, Minnesota, won the amateur competition for her depiction of a giraffe blowing a bubble.
Artists were excited to participate, Wanda Seliski said. Seliski is executive vice president of the Wahpeton Breckenridge Area Chamber of Commerce.
“I am honestly so ecstatic,” Seliski added.
The Borderline Chalkfest, scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. Saturday, was briefly delayed due to rain. Once the clouds broke and the streets were dry, conditions conducive for creating art lasted through Sunday, July 21.
“I was the only one going, ‘Oh my gosh, what are we going to do?’” Seliski said. “The artists were fine. They deal with weather all of the time. They jumped in as soon as they could.”
Organizers and supporters are hopeful the Borderline Chalkfest can become an annual event.
“We want this to grow year after year,” said Chamber President Mary Wolfgram.
McCann was influential in bringing artists from throughout the United States to participate in the Borderline Chalkfest.
“He’s a street painting friend of mine,” Craig Thomas said.
Hailing from Cape Girardeau, Missouri, Thomas created a piece honoring the 50th anniversary of Neil Armstrong’s moonwalk.
“Shawn invited me and all the other artists. We all see each other at different events and enjoy each others’ company,” Thomas said.
Youth were among the Borderline Chalkfest’s most frequent attendees.
Greg Moon, a schoolteacher from Dripping Springs, Texas, attended with wife Keri and children Edason, 3; Sylvia, 5; and Eva, 6. The Moon siblings enjoyed coloring in a mandala on the street.
“They love to do this exact thing at home,” Greg Moon said. “We’re here for the summer and when we found out this was going on, we knew it would be so much fun.”
Amusingly enough, Moon continued, one of his children was initially bummed out because she wasn’t sure she’d be able to color. She was surprised once she saw the mandala was waiting to be colored in.
Guests of all ages delighted in pretending to be food for McCann’s tyrannosaurus rex. They included grownups like Wahpeton Councilman-at-large Perry Miller and youth like Jaxon Baumann, 5.
Visit www.wahpe tondailynews.com for more Borderline Chalkfest photos.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.