The Red Door Art Gallery filled with joy Thursday night, Nov. 3, as artists featured in the Nature exhibition showed up to celebrate their work that has been shown for the past month. Families and friends shared laughs as they wandered the gallery. Ellen Sturdevant, Shari Kruger-Kukowski, Annie Goldale Laughlin and Eloise Kenyon were the artists who attended the reception.



Tags

Wilkin County Reporter

I am a reporter, photographer and page designer working on everything from arts and education to public meetings and crime. After trading evergreens for sugar beets, I hope to produce meaningful content for those throughout my coverage area. Always feel free to reach out with any questions, concerns or story ideas. 