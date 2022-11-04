Annie Goldale Laughlin was all smiles as she talked about her New Year's resolution to capture the owl pictured to her left. Behind her is a highland cow she photographed in Milnor, North Dakota, deemed "unbreedable," due to its uneven horns. Laughlin found the beauty in the unique and showcases it strikingly.
Shari Kruger-Kukowski stands next to her piece, "Moose." She said this is probably the fourth moose antler she's adorned with her art. Her favorite piece she's ever done is a stained glass mosaic spanning 24 feet by 12 feet that sits in Badger, Minnesota.
Ellen Sturdevant chuckles as she describes the tongue-in-cheek title of her painting "Beautiful Bark?" She said she normally doesn't name her pieces, but she believed this one looked like bark, hence the question mark included.
The Red Door Art Gallery filled with joy Thursday night, Nov. 3, as artists featured in the Nature exhibition showed up to celebrate their work that has been shown for the past month. Families and friends shared laughs as they wandered the gallery. Ellen Sturdevant, Shari Kruger-Kukowski, Annie Goldale Laughlin and Eloise Kenyon were the artists who attended the reception.
