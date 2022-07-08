As Chalkfest nears, youth beautify Heritage Square Plaza

Acclaimed artist Shawn McCann traditionally offers a 'Let’s Chalk!' class as a precursor to the Borderline Chalkfest event, which launched in 2019.

 Photos by Frank Stanko • Daily News

Just before lunchtime Thursday, July 7, Heritage Square Plaza in downtown Wahpeton was once again a giant canvas. Its artists were youth from throughout the Twin Towns Area.

Using chalk to create everything from a seascape to skyscrapers to the Rasengan chakra ball from the “Naruto” manga series, the youth received advice and encouragement from acclaimed artist Shawn McCann. McCann traditionally offers a “Let’s Chalk!” class as a precursor to the Borderline Chalkfest event, which launched in 2019.

Mallory Monson, 7, Wahpeton, created a piece with a rainbow, a sunset, grass and hills.

“This is definitely a full class and we probably could have had a second class with the amount of kids that were interested, which is exciting to see,” McCann said. “We’re looking forward for this weekend.”

From Saturday, July 9 through Sunday, July 10, an L-shaped space in downtown Wahpeton will become a unique gallery. Seventeen artists from the United States and Mexico will create artwork on Fourth Street North between Dakota and Second avenues and Second Avenue North between Fourth and Sixth streets. Admission to the Fourth Annual Borderline Chalkfest remains free thanks to its sponsors.

“We’ve got an amazing local talent who has really taken off in Rylee Slivicki,” McCann said. “She’s an 18-year-old who now travels to different chalk festivals. Last year was her first year chalking at the festival. It’s exciting to have her be a part of this.”

Slivicki’s image of a lion earned her the Amateur Artist Fan Favorite Award, determined by visitors at the 2021 Chalkfest.

Friends Kiera Wiertzema, left, and Elsie Lauritsen, both 14-year-olds from Breckenridge, Minn., created seascapes.

This year’s Borderline Chalkfest artist from Mexico is Santiago Hernandez. McCann said Hernandez’s visit has been years in the making.

“We’re really looking forward to having a lot of fun and making a fun mess on the streets,” McCann said.

Earlier this summer, McCann, a member of Wahpeton High School’s class of 1998, was announced as one of the fourth annual inductees into Wahpeton Public Schools’ hall of fame. He will be recognized during a 10:30 a.m. awards ceremony and 12:15 luncheon Saturday, Sept. 24 at the high school.

Elena Lathrop, 8, Wahpeton, went out of this world for her artwork.

“It was a fun surprise that I was not expecting,” McCann said about being named an inductee. “I’m very honored. The people who are in the hall already are absolutely amazing.”

Tickets for Wahpeton Public Schools’ hall of fame awards ceremony and luncheon can be purchased for $25 each by calling the school district office at 701-642-6741.

Coverage of the Fourth Annual Borderline Chalkfest will be included in Tuesday’s Daily News.

Brooklyn Rabbithead, 16, Breckenridge, sketched a Rasengan.
Weston Brownlee, 7, Wahpeton, sketched a toothy mouth.
Reed Buck, 7, Wahpeton, gets pointers from McCann.


