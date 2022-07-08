As Chalkfest nears, youth beautify Heritage Square Plaza

Just before lunchtime Thursday, July 7, Heritage Square Plaza in downtown Wahpeton was once again a giant canvas. Its artists were youth from throughout the Twin Towns Area.
Using chalk to create everything from a seascape to skyscrapers to the Rasengan chakra ball from the “Naruto” manga series, the youth received advice and encouragement from acclaimed artist Shawn McCann. McCann traditionally offers a “Let’s Chalk!” class as a precursor to the Borderline Chalkfest event, which launched in 2019.
“This is definitely a full class and we probably could have had a second class with the amount of kids that were interested, which is exciting to see,” McCann said. “We’re looking forward for this weekend.”
From Saturday, July 9 through Sunday, July 10, an L-shaped space in downtown Wahpeton will become a unique gallery. Seventeen artists from the United States and Mexico will create artwork on Fourth Street North between Dakota and Second avenues and Second Avenue North between Fourth and Sixth streets. Admission to the Fourth Annual Borderline Chalkfest remains free thanks to its sponsors.
“We’ve got an amazing local talent who has really taken off in Rylee Slivicki,” McCann said. “She’s an 18-year-old who now travels to different chalk festivals. Last year was her first year chalking at the festival. It’s exciting to have her be a part of this.”
Slivicki’s image of a lion earned her the Amateur Artist Fan Favorite Award, determined by visitors at the 2021 Chalkfest.
This year’s Borderline Chalkfest artist from Mexico is Santiago Hernandez. McCann said Hernandez’s visit has been years in the making.
“We’re really looking forward to having a lot of fun and making a fun mess on the streets,” McCann said.
Earlier this summer, McCann, a member of Wahpeton High School’s class of 1998, was announced as one of the fourth annual inductees into Wahpeton Public Schools’ hall of fame. He will be recognized during a 10:30 a.m. awards ceremony and 12:15 luncheon Saturday, Sept. 24 at the high school.
“It was a fun surprise that I was not expecting,” McCann said about being named an inductee. “I’m very honored. The people who are in the hall already are absolutely amazing.”
Tickets for Wahpeton Public Schools’ hall of fame awards ceremony and luncheon can be purchased for $25 each by calling the school district office at 701-642-6741.
Coverage of the Fourth Annual Borderline Chalkfest will be included in Tuesday’s Daily News.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.