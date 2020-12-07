Minnesota has exceeded its fatal crash totals from 2019.
Preliminary figures from the Minnesota Department of Public Safety Office of Traffic Safety show 367 people have died on Minnesota roads since Jan. 1, 2020. That compares with 338 this time last year and 364 fatalities in all of 2019.
The state reported 364 deaths on Dec. 1, 2020. That number of deaths were reported Dec. 31, 2019. On a 10-year average, 30 people die on Minnesota roads in December.
Recent reported deaths on Minnesota roads include a 66-year-old in a rear-end crash in St Louis County; a 43-year-old male driver killed pedestrian struck by a car while crossing a roadway in Hennepin County; and a 40-year-old female driver killed in a single vehicle crash in Morrison County in which the driver was ejected from the vehicle.
Campaign efforts are part of the Minnesota Department of Pubic Safety’s efforts to reduce traffic fatalities. Law enforcement agencies around the state are conducting extra DWI enforcement on Minnesota roads through Dec. 31.
Please do what you can to prevent tragedy by driving smart.
