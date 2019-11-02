Assisted Living Report Card coming this fall

Minnesota is making it easier to find a place for individuals and loved ones through developing a state-sponsored Assisted Living Report Card.
The Department of Human Services (DHS) Aging and Adult Services Division (AASD) will be developing an assisted living report card to measure and report the quality of assisted living communities across Minnesota.
Gov. Tim Walz and the 2019 Minnesota Legislature approved providing funding to support the development of a report card on Minnesota’s assisted living communities.
In Minnesota fiscal year 2020, AASD will develop measures of quality based on surveys and other data, develop and pilot-test resident and family surveys, and seek feedback from a wide array of stakeholders on the University of Minnesota’s report.
“We are encouraging a wide array of stakeholders to help develop the Assisted Living Report Card to ensure it is a valuable tool for all Minnesotans interested in their options for long-term services and supports,” Assistant Commissioner Dan Pollock said.
The results of the assisted living report card will be shared through a public website and will be updated over-time as a resource on the quality of assisted living centers. The report card will also serve to complement the Minnesota Nursing Home Report Card.
The nursing home report card informs the public of long-stay and short-stay nursing homes. This report allows one to search by location and three quality measures to find a facility with matching preferences. Additionally, one can search for a facility and view its quality measures.
The combination of report cards are meant to serve individuals and families as a tool to determine long-term care decisions. The objective of this survey is to use its findings to inform eventual residents, family members, centers and other stakeholders on the quality assisted living communities.
Current residents, family members, care providers, and other stakeholders are being encouraged to provide input by participating in another survey developed by the University of Minnesota School of Public Health in partnership with the DHS and the Minnesota Board of Aging.
The survey will focus on opinions on the importance of resident quality of life, safety and health outcomes, staff quality and other aspects of assisted living communities. This survey is open through the end of November. It can be found at https://umn.qualtrics.com/jfe/form/SV_9GBskhCOSLeXAQ5
DHS and the Board on Aging is inviting counties, tribes, home- and community-based providers, and other stakeholders to participate in a conversation about assisted living. The event will host an expert panel in St. Paul and will be live-streamed to a variety of locations statewide. This will take place from 8 a.m-12 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4.
The event will provide information on the Assisted Living Report Card and history on the reforms to the regulatory framework and consumer protections within assisted living. Participation is free, but registration is required. For more information on this event go to www.mnlcoa.org/assistedliving.
More information can be found at https://mn.gov/dhs/.
