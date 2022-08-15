At the ol' Grape Stomping grounds

Hosted by Dakota Vines Vineyard and Winery and Crooked Lane Farm, the third annual Grape Stomp took place Saturday at Crooked Lane Farm. Saturday's event continued on four years of tradition, with one year off amid the COVID-19 pandemic. Visitors enjoyed the Stomp, a vendor fair, music from the Meat Rabbits, food and the farm's ambiance.
Lending a hand? Cole Mercier pitches in to help wife Karissa. The duo from Fargo competed as the team 'Murphy's Parents' in honor of their shelter goldendoodle, Murphy. Another duo, father and son Bob and Alex Grosz, carefully monitored the 12 pairs of contestants. No worries, though, Cole was playing by the rules.
Emcee Mary Jo Schmid and Bob Grosz, co-owner of Dakota Vines, ham it up for Daily News' camera. Behind the officials are Cole Mercier (obscured), Karissa Mercier and the 'Grape Nuts,' Michele Elston and Kristy Landenberger. The Grape Nuts came to Crooked Lane Farm from the Jamestown, N.D. area.
The team of Babs Barton, left, and Emilee Stevens, both from Fargo, N.D., won the third annual Grape Stomp. Barton and Stevens, as team ‘Ulmo,’ came in first place Saturday, Aug. 13 for filling approximately two bottles with stomped grape juice. ‘We were a little nervous, but super-excited to come out, try it and see what it would be all about,’ Barton said. The duo said they may come back next year to defend their title.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.